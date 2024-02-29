Charles Vann, who has been homeless for five years, moves into his unit at the Switchpoint microshelter community in Salt Lake City, on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The temporary shelter community is a pilot program that will house 50 individuals.

Solutions to homelessness, crime reduction and major infrastructure improvements like a Main Street promenade are some of the goals that Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall outlined for this year as she moves further into her second term.

The mayor on Wednesday unveiled dozens of new goals for this year, continuing a tradition from her first term that offers a window into what the city may prioritize.

In a statement, Mendenhall explained that this year’s list aims to lay a “durable foundation” for major projects like a Main Street pedestrian promenade, Green Loop and Ballpark Next — all three of which went through major updates last year. There are also new goals that tackle child care, affordable housing and water conservation challenges, building on themes from her State of the City address last month.

“We are at an exciting crossroads in Salt Lake City’s trajectory,” she said. “I am excited for the work ahead in 2024 that will strengthen the fabric of our city.”

Mendenhall’s latest goals are broken into four key themes: livability, capital projects, resiliency and organizational efficiency/well-being. Livability and resiliency account for a vast majority of the goals. The former includes:

Supporting efforts to turn a temporary shelter community into a “permanent, state-run micro shelter community for year-round shelter availability.” In addition, she said she aims to have the city continue to advocate for a “secure, permanent funding stream” from the state for homeless services and affordable housing, as well as mental and behavioral health services.

Expanding the city’s Violent Crime Reduction Strategy by using more data and “hot-spot policing” to help reduce crime.

Exploring a program that attracts new and supports existing day care businesses. This comes as the rising cost of child care has become a new priority.

Finding city-owned properties near the proposed Green Loop that can provide “family-centered development.” Finalizing a workflow plan to finance and eventually implement the Green Loop is one of the five capital project goals.

Adopting a new citywide transportation plan for the first time in nearly three decades. In addition, she said she hopes to complete the city’s Main Street study and identify the “next steps” toward making it more of a walkable promenade.

Developing design concepts, an implementation plan and impact investment plan for the Ballpark Next project that reimagines Smith’s Ballpark.

Several environmental goals are included within the resiliency section. This includes the potential of finally opening the 80-megawatt Elektron solar project in Tooele by this summer. The project has been significantly delayed by international trade and supply chain issues, according to the city.

Other goals focus on other renewable energy projects, as well as projects that focus on water, air quality and climate concerns. But improving food security through improvements to urban agriculture is also included.

Meanwhile, the 2034 Winter Olympics is also on Mendenhall’s mind as the city and state look to secure the Games later this year. Assessing infrastructure needs, concepts and funding sources to offer “world-class art” ahead of the 2034 Winter Olympics is one of her capital project goals.

She also hopes that the city completes a new water, sewer and stormwater rate study and an impact fee study that may result in new water rate structures and fees. That comes as incremental fee increases have been implemented to pay off the city’s new $800 million water treatment plan.

There’s also a goal to implement a new Citywide Equity Plan by “embedding” equity policy into the city’s budget process and adding more equity practices in contracts.

The full list of Mendenhall’s goals can be found online here. Her office reported last month that the city ended up achieving 52 of 60 goals outlined in 2023.