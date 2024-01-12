High school boys basketball: Friday night roundup

Region 1

In a fiercely contested match, the Davis Darts (10-4) managed to secure a 66-54 victory over the Fremont Silverwolves (8-6). The Darts demonstrated a balanced attack, with Coleman Atwater leading with 17 points, including two 3-pointers. Zach Fisher and Tradon Bessinger both made notable contributions as well, each contributing 12 points. The Silverwolves put up a strong fight with Ryker Saunders topping their scoresheet with 18 points and Hunter Hansen and Easton Duft also hitting double-digit scores. However, the Darts’ strong fourth-quarter performance allowed them to pull away and secure the win.

The Layton Lancers (13-1) secured a solid win over the Syracuse Titans (7-7) with a score of 79-56. Mekhi Martin led the Lancers with 15 points, closely followed by Dave Katoa with 14, and both Sam Romer and KJ Miller adding 12 points each. The contributions across the board gave the Lancers a comfortable victory. On the Titans’ side, Terik Hamblin was the top performer with 19 points but their efforts were not enough to bridge the gap against the dominant Lancers.

In an edge-of-the-seat thriller that went into overtime, the Weber Warriors (11-3) managed to scrape by with a 75-74 victory over the Farmington Phoenix (9-4). The match was a storm of three-pointers, with 20 combined for both teams. Hunter Schenck was a hero for the Warriors, forcing overtime with a 3-pointer. He scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Malachi Spencer was the top scorer for the Warriors with 22 points while Jordan Oberholtzer contributed a substantial 21 points with three 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Phoenix put up a strong fight, with Ethan Atkinson delivering a standout performance, scoring 23 points, including an impressive 5 three-pointers.

Region 2

In the match between the Riverton Silverwolves (12-2) and the Corner Canyon Chargers (7-7), the Chargers secured a solid victory with a final score of 53-41. The game’s leading scorer was Corner Canyon’s Noah Bedinger, who contributed 15 points, while Derelle Desire also added 14. On the side of the Silverwolves, Evan Berrett lead the scoring with 13 points and Christian Heninger followed with 10 points. Despite Riverton’s efforts, Corner Canyon maintained their lead for the entirety of the game, securing their victory.

The Herriman Mustangs (11-3) secured a win against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels (5-9) with a final score of 57-51. Carlo Mulford and Malcolm Johnson were the standout performers for the Mustangs, both contributing 17 points each. For the Sentinels, Spencer Krainich led with 17 points, followed by Wyatt Syllvester and Will Lindsay both scoring 11 points. Despite a balanced scoring effort from Mountain Ridge, the Mustangs managed to maintain their lead throughout the match, earning them the victory.

The Bingham Miners (8-6) extended their winning reach with a convincing 82-57 victory over the Copper Hills Grizzlies (6-7). Luke West was the standout player for the Miners, contributing 22 points, including two 3-pointers. Stockton Tueller and Luke Cantwell also contributed significantly with 14 and 11 points respectively. On the Grizzlies’ side, Isaiah Reiser led his team with 17 points and one 3-pointer, followed by Wesley Curtis with 10 points. However, the Grizzlies were unable to keep up with the Miners’ strong offensive thrust, resulting in the Miners’ win.

Region 3

In the game between the American Fork Cavemen (7-7) and the Lehi Pioneers (12-2), the Pioneers led the way to a 71-61 victory. Cooper Lewis of Lehi had a performance for the ages, securing a massive 47 points, including six 3-pointers. Easton Hawkins and Grayson Brousseau also contributed with 9 points each. On the Cavemen’s side, Tiger Cuff led the way with 19 points, followed by Jared Shepherd and Blake Rawson who both contributed 16 points. Despite a strong effort by American Fork, they couldn’t overcome the explosive performance by Lewis.

The Lone Peak Knights (7-6) managed to pull away with a victory against the Pleasant Grove Vikings (10-4), finishing with a final score of 60-50. For the Knights, Chamberlain Burgess was the standout player, contributing 18 points alongside 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks. Ike Stayley also added 16 points to Lone Peak’s tally. On the Vikings’ side, Ty Palmer led their scoring with 13 points, but their efforts were not enough to overcome Lone Peak Knights’ solid performance.

The Skyridge Falcons (6-8) narrowly edged out the Westlake Thunder (4-10) in a close game, winning 52-50. The leading scorer for the Falcons was Jordan Kohler, who contributed 15 points, including one 3-pointer. Dane Housley also added 14 points to Skyridge’s tally. On the side of the Thunder, Beckham Featherstone led with 13 points, despite the team’s loss. The game was closely contested, but the Falcons were able to maintain their advantage and claim the victory.

Region 4

In a match between the Granger Lancers (2-11) and the West Jordan Jaguars (5-10), the Jaguars emerged victorious, securing a commanding win with a final score of 65-28. Colton Blackham was the standout player for West Jordan, leading his team with a total of 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Quinton Robinson added 10 points to the Jaguars’ tally. On the side of the Lancers, Daudi Aweyso was their highest scorer, recording 9 points, but their collective efforts were not enough to claim the victory over West Jordan.

In the game between the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (7-7) and the Cyprus Pirates (1-13), the Soaring Eagle clinched the win with a final score of 58-53. Rahiti Tinirauarii led Juan Diego’s scoring with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Other substantial contributors for Juan Diego were Stockton Young, Caden Fenger, and JJ Aguirre who each scored 11 points. Despite a stellar performance by Paden Sharp of the Pirates, where he scored 24 points including eight 3-pointers, Cyprus fell short in this matchup.

The Taylorsville Warriors (5-7) defeated the Hunter Wolverines (6-8) in their match, concluding with a score of 66-54. The Warriors’ Bronson Dallimore made a significant impact with a game-high 27 points, alongside Kobe Allen and Daniel Healy who scored 17 and 11 points, respectively. Even though Dominick Phannolath topped the Wolverines’ scoring chart with 20 points, and Zaquel Cossa added 14, their efforts weren’t enough to claim a victory for Hunter.

Region 5

The Bountiful Redhawks (9-4) seized a victory over the Bonneville Lakers (6-7), ending the game at 60-41. For the Redhawks, Carson Smith stood out scoring 25 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Charlie Smith and Bryson Heath with 15 and 11 points respectively. Despite a solid performance from Nick Sebehar of the Lakers, scoring 21 points, including one 3-pointer, Bonneville fell short against Bountiful.

The Northridge Knights (4-9) triumphed over the Box Elder Bees (4-9) with a final score of 64-58. Bentley Whitear led the Knights’ scoring, tallying 23 points, including five 3-pointers, while Josh Kitchen and Logan Birt added a collective 22 points. Despite a standout performance from Elijah Kersey of the Bees, who scored an impressive 32 points, including four 3-pointers, and was active on defense and rebounding, the Bees couldn’t match the Knights.

In the matchup between the Clearfield Falcons (4-9) and the Roy Royals (7-6), the Royals secured a victory with a final score of 74-64. For the Royals, Colby Frokjer and Isaac Burnett were the top scorers, bringing in 19 and 18 points respectively. Burnett made a significant contribution with five 3-pointers. Despite Peyton Kotter’s impressive performance, scoring a game-high 21 points including six 3-pointers for the Falcons, Clearfield couldn’t manage to secure a win over Roy.

The Viewmont Vikings (2-11) clinched a victory against the Woods Cross Wildcats (2-11) with a final score of 73-60. Drez Jensen led the Vikings with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. He was well-supported by Cache Tuia and Max Larsen, who contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively. For the Wildcats, Hunter Jackson was the highest scorer with 14 points, but that wasn’t enough to overturn the Vikings’ advantage. The match showcased a crucial win for Viewmont in their season.

Region 6

The Highland Rams (11-4) registered a victory over the East Leopards (6-8) with a final score of 58-35. Leading in points for the Rams was George McConkie who scored 22 points, closely followed by Jack Anderton adding 14 points, including one 3-pointer. For the Leopards, Sawyer Sutton was the top scorer with 10 points, but despite his and other teammates’ efforts, East couldn’t secure a win against the strong performance of the Rams.

The Alta Hawks (15-1) secured a victory over the West Panthers (3-8) with a final score of 57-43. For the Hawks, Jaxon Johnson led on points with 19, followed by Carter Doleac, contributing 15 points. Robert Hansen scored 11 points for the Panthers, tying with Phillip Ladua and Elijah Albertson who also scored 10 points each, but they fell short against the performance of the Hawks.

The game between the Olympus Titans (12-2) and the Brighton Bengals (8-7) ended in a high-scoring victory for the Titans with a final score of 92-85. Leading in points for the Titans was Dutch DowDell, who delivered a staggering 34 points, including seven 3-pointers. Reef Smylie and Gavin Lowe were also key contributors, adding 24 and 15 points, respectively. For Brighton, Jaxon Soto and Nash Matheson were the top performers, putting up 22 and 21 points respectively, but it wasn’t enough to top the high-scoring Titans.

Region 7

The Orem Tigers (8-5) bested the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (6-7) with a score of 68-54. For the Tigers, Jax Allen led the scoring with 17 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Kai Wesley with 14 points and Asher Young and Trey Hiatt, both chipping in 11 and 10 points respectively. Despite a team-high 14 points by Brogan Miles for the Golden Eagles, Maple Mountain couldn’t overcome Orem’s strong performance.

The Cedar Valley Aviators (7-6) secured a 68-46 win over the Wasatch Wasps (6-7). Heath Christensen led the Aviators with 14 points, and Hunter Larson added 12 points. On the Wasps’ side, Sam Lind scored 11 points, but their effort couldn’t match Cedar Valley’s strong performance.

The Timpview Thunderbirds (9-4) have achieved a close victory over the Springville Red Devils (7-6), with a final score of 56-52. For the Thunderbirds, Dean Rueckert was the leading scorer with an impressive 24 points, including two 3-pointers. Aisa Galea’i also contributed significantly with 14 points. For the Red Devils, Mason Hansen led the team with 16 points; however, it was not enough to secure a win against the strong playing of the Thunderbirds. The game saw a tight contest between the teams, with Timpview eventually emerging as the victor.

In the match between the Salem Hills Skyhawks (5-8) and the Spanish Fork Dons (4-9), the Dons came out on top with a final score of 83-73. For the Dons, Aaron Dunn led the charge with 20 points, closely followed by Gage Christensen scoring 19 points, including four 3-pointers. The Skyhawks’ highest scorer was Kolby Dyches with 19 points, including six 3-pointers, followed by Aaron Hable with 15 points. But these efforts couldn’t prevail over the strong performance of the Dons.

Region 8

Mountain View defeated Timpanogos with a final score of 50-46. Conner Fairbanks stood out for his performance for Mountain View by contributing a total of 22 points which included seven successful 3-pointers. For Timpanogos, Jaxen McCuistion led the team’s scoring with 13 points while Jack Johnson followed closely behind with 11 points.

Layton Christian dominated Uintah, securing an 86-48 victory. Leading the charge for Layton Christian was Otavio Armani, scoring 16 points and making two 3-pointers. For Uintah, Brayden Murray stood out with 13 points and three 3-pointers. Layton Christian took early control with a strong 36-19 first quarter lead.

In a tight game, Payson squeezed out a victory over Provo (with a final score of 33-36. Payson was led by Micah Swasey who scored 9 points, including a crucial 3-pointer, while Legend Reynoso added 8 points. On the other side, Provo’s Castagnetto put up an impressive performance by tallying 21 points with five 3-pointers.

Region 9

Dixie came out victorious against Pine View with a final score of 61-52. For Dixie, Kyle Lemke had an outstanding performance, scoring a game-high 29 points. Pine View’s scoring was led by Griffen Shepherd who posted 18 points. Despite a strong start from Pine View in the first quarter, Dixie outpaced them in the second and third quarters, securing a lead which they maintained for the rest of the game.

Overcoming an early deficit, Cedar City rallied to seal a 59-67 victory over Snow Canyon. Easton Albrecht led the scoring for Cedar City, recording 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Despite the loss, Snow Cannon saw an outstanding individual performance from Owen Mackay, who notched 35 points and secured 8 rebounds. Mackay also went an impressive 14-17 from the free-throw line.

In a stunning display of tenacity, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (7-7) clinched a victory against the Desert Hills Thunder (9-6) in overtime, concluding with a final score of 64-63. McKay Lindquist led the Mustangs’ scoring chart with 17 points and two 3-pointers. Sean Felts and Drake Carroll both contributed 15 points, bolstering the Mustangs’ performance. Eli Allred’s impressive performance for the Thunder, scoring an astounding 35 points including four 3-pointers, couldn’t secure them a win.

Region 11

Ridgeline bested Green Canyon with the final score 59-45. Jagger Francom stood out for Ridgeline by scoring 22 points, including two 3-pointers. On Green Canyon’s side, Jared Anderson recorded 13 points, along with two 3-pointers. The third quarter saw Ridgeline widen their lead with an 18-7 run, solidifying their hold on the game.

In an epic triple-overtime thriller, the Logan Grizzlies (11-2) edged out the Mountain Crest Mustangs (9-3) with a final score of 85-84. The game was clinched by Jordan Child of the Grizzlies who pulled off a game-winner with just 0.7 seconds remaining. Child was the leading scorer for the Grizzlies, contributing an impressive 33 points, including three 3-pointers. Other major contributors for the Grizzlies included Kort Larsen with 19 points and four 3-pointers, and Nate De Morgan with 16 points and four 3-pointers. The Mustangs’ scored consistently with Kaden Hess, Jaxon Murray, and Joshua Arnell scoring 21, 20, and 19 points respectively. Despite their strong performance, they fell just short of victory in one of the season’s most intense games.

Bear River triumphed over Sky View with a final score of 68-65. Guiding Bear River to the win was Bridger Barfuss who posted a remarkable 26 points. For Sky View, Bryton Willams led the scoring with 16 points including two 3-pointers. Liam Guthrie followed suit with 14 points, while Zach Oxborrow added another 10 points.

Region 12

Manti outpaced North Sanpete for a 62-48 win. Leading the scoring for Manti was Reggie Frischknecht with 23 points, and Austin Thomas, who added 15 points including two 3-pointers. For North Sanpete, Cole Cook contributed 11 points while Ridge Hendry provided 10 points. Manti solidified their lead in the third quarter, outscoring North Sanpete by nine points.

Canyon View managed to hold off Delta with a final score of 52-44. Pacing Canyon View were Felps Sanders, who exploded for 25 points including five 3-pointers, and Carson Miles who contributed 11 points. In response, Cai Henderson led Delta’s effort with 20 points, inclusive of three 3-pointers.

Richfield defeated Juab with a commanding 48-26 win. The leading scorer for Richfield was Miles Barnett, who posted 19 points, including five 3-pointers. For Juab, Braxton Hooper and Daymon Wright led their efforts with 6 and 5 points respectively.

Region 13

In a thrilling contest, South Summit held off a hard-charging Ogden team to clinch a 77-75 win with a last-second layup from Bracken Lassche. Logan Woolstenhulme was the leading scorer for South Summit, registering 27 points, while Stockton Marriott led Ogden with 22 points. Despite being down most of the game, Ogden surged back with a 31 point fourth quarter, only to come up short with South Summit’s last-minute heroics.

Region 15

Grand defeated Duchesne, winning 76-55. Leading the offense for Grand was Wyatt Toney with 17 points, Lane Berry also provided ample support with 20 points including four 3-pointers. Parker Crum and Preston Davis made significant contributions for Duchesne, scoring 16 and 11 points, respectively. Grand took over the game from the second quarter, scoring 26 points and outdistanced Duchesne for the rest of the contest.

San Juan secured a victory over North Summit with a score of 77-70. RJ Dalley spearheaded San Juan’s offense with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Buck Sargent was the highest scorer for North Summit, putting up 22 points, while Trevor Richins also delivered a strong performance by scoring 20 points, including two three-pointers.

Region 17

Draper APA dictated the game against Maeser Prep, winning the game 60-27. Leading the charge for Draper APA was Urban Baldwin who put up 20 points. Johnny Cannon was the top performer for Maeser Prep, scoring 11 points. The game took a decisive turn in the first quarter after Draper APA outscored Maeser Prep 17-6.

Rowland Hall pushed past American Leadership with a final score of 68-56. For Rowland Hall, Ian Mellor topped the scoring with 21 points, and also made four 3-pointers. Landon Brady and Luc Dowdle also contributed significantly, with 15 and 14 points respectively. Kannon Huntsman was the prolific scorer for American Leadership, scoring a total of 27 points.

Waterford clinched a solid victory against St. Joseph with a score of 63-45. The top scorer for Waterford was Preston Jenkins who put up 25 points. Carter Nielson also significantly contributed with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. For St. Joseph, Gavin Donovan led the scoring with 10 points, while Mikey McCrea followed closely behind, contributed 9 points including one 3-pointer.

Region 18

In a decisive matchup, Kanab overwhelmed Water Canyon with a final score of 75-43. Kyle Brown led Kanab’s offense with 19 points, while Cash Mortensen added 15 points along, hitting 3 three-pointers. For Water Canyon, Aaron Barlow scored the highest with 20 points, aided by Dynonte Blackmore who scored 10 points. Kanab set a strong precedent right from the start, leading by 26-6 in the first quarter.

Enterprise cruised to a convincing win against Millard with a score of 72-33. Treyson Whitman led Enterprise’s offense with a game-high performance of 22 points, while Dax Hunt added 17 points, including sinking 2 three-pointers. For Millard, Derk Memmott led the score chart with 14 points. Enterprise immediately took control in the first quarter with a 21-8 lead and maintained dominance throughout.

Region 19

South Sevier secured a victory against Beaver with a final score of 61-47. Stockton Roberts led the charge for South Sevier, scoring a total of 21 points including three 3-pointers. For Beaver, Deegan Blackner was the lead point scorer, registering 17 points whilst Baylor Blackburn contributed 10 points.

Region 22

Tabiona got a solid win against Rich, ending with a score of 64-50. For Tabiona, Chance Lazenby and Easton Peterson were the lead scorers, both achieving 17 points each. Jaden Desch stood out for Rich with a total of 14 points, including two 3-pointers. A pivotal moment appears to be in the third quarter when Tabiona outscored Rich 23-12, building a commanding lead which they maintained until the end.

In a high scoring game, Manila defeated Tintic with a score of 78-55. Riley Browning of Manila scored a massive 32 points, including one 3-pointer. For Tintic, Cole Ward was the highest scorer with 16 points, while Hagen Barton also contributed significantly with 14 points. A clear edge was seen in the third quarter, where Manila outscored Tintic by 24-11 and maintained their advantage till the end.

