New research confirms what parents have known all along: Watching television is not good for toddlers. A study published in the widely respected journal JAMA Pediatrics earlier this week found that exposing children under 2 years old to television or DVD watching is linked to “atypical sensory processing” in toddlerhood.

According to the study, led by researchers at Drexel University, children who watched TV or DVDs at 12 months old were twice as likely to develop sensory behavioral differences by 36 months. After 18 months old, each hour of screen time was linked to 20% increased likelihood of sensory disorders.

“These findings suggest that digital media exposure might be a potential risk factor for the development of atypical sensory profiles,” according to the study, which included 1,472 children, half of whom were male.

The researchers looked at 1,500 caregiver surveys regarding their child’s sensory preferences, such as sensitivity to, preference for or avoidance of different noises, lights and textures. The data from the study was gathered between 2011 and 2014 — before the proliferation of iPhones and iPads — while the data analysis was performed in 2023.

“TV as screen time has been consistently used — and some might say overused — by parents since the 1950s,” public health expert Julianna Miner told Fast Company. “Unlike the use of smartphones and tablets, for which we still have limited research on the relationship between use and outcomes, there’s a lot of peer-reviewed information out there about how television impacts kids and their development.”

Another study published in JAMA Pediatrics last year found that greater screen time for 1-year-olds was was linked to delayed speech and problem-solving at ages 2 and 4.

What is sensory processing?

Sensory processing difficulties in children are often manifested through strong reactions to loud noises, bright lights and other external stimuli. Kids may express sensitivity about the clothing they are wearing or struggle with motor skills, according to the Child Mind Institute. A condition called sensory processing disorder typically occurs when the brain isn’t able to synthesize all the information coming from the senses; it’s been described as a “traffic jam in your head.”

Sensory processing disorder, or SPD, was first identified by occupational therapist A. Jean Ayres in the 1970s. Sensory disorder is currently not diagnosed as a separate medical condition, but is typically tied to other conditions like autism and ADHD. While people on the autism spectrum often experience sensory issues, sensory behaviors can manifest in those who are not on the spectrum.

Recommendations on screen use

Pediatricians recommend that children not have screen time, other than video chatting with an adult, until they are 18 months old.

Between 18 months and 24 months, screen time should only include educational content. The recommended time limit is about an hour per weekday and 3 hours on weekends for toddlers ages 2 to 5, according to American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

Other research also points to harmful effects of screen time and social media on teens.

But it’s not just children whose screen time use should be mitigated. A study from Brigham Young University’s Wheatley Institute found that parents’ social media habits have an even greater impact on children than the children’s own social media usage. Teens whose parents used social media more often, according to the report, reported higher rates of depression.

While the new American Medical Association research on sensory issues sheds more light on the effects of video and screen time, the study says that more research is needed to understand why screen time in early life is associated with sensory-related behaviors, and whether minimizing screen time can prevent any atypical sensory behaviors later in life.

