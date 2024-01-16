On first day of Utah Legislature, Speaker Schultz says, ‘This isn’t going to be business as usual’

The 2024 Legislature started Tuesday with prayers and speeches with members of the Utah House and Senate set to tackle a long list of issues over the next 45 days, including some already generating friction.

Even before the annual session began, bills have been rolled out by Republicans, who hold a supermajority in the House and the Senate, on diversity, equity and inclusion on public college campuses and the use of single-gender restrooms and locker rooms.

In his speech, Senate President Stuart Adams said his caucus plans to prioritize energy independence, increasing teacher pay and empowering families and individuals. In the House, Speaker Mike Schultz spoke about enacting “comprehensive” higher education reform, and making investments in housing and transportation.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offered the opening prayers in both the House and Senate, and there were musical performances for the 75 lawmakers in the House and the 29 in the Senate.

In the House, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, the second counselor in the Primary General Presidency, was the first woman to give the opening prayer in the lower chamber in Utah history.

House members also heard from the Snow College Cadence Chamber Choir. The group of 30 students performed the national anthem and two additional numbers which were followed by an extended standing ovation from the 75 lawmakers in attendance.

In the Senate, Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Utah Area, prayed for peace, saying he is “grateful to live in the United States of America in a very difficult and troubling time in the history of the world.”

Cole Hartley, a Utah-born country musician, sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” in the Senate and played the guitar and was joined in another song by Assistant Majority Whip Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy.

Senate

In an election year for all of the House and much of the Senate, Utah’s top legislative leaders invoked a fellow Republican president, Ronald Reagan, in their opening day speeches.

“President Reagan stood for something. In my opinion, he stood for the principles that have made America great,” Adams, R-Layton, said. adding the former president’s “great legacy” would be honored on this year’s Senate commemorative coin.

Adams went on to urge senators to “dedicate our service not to the growth and expansion of government overreach but to limit government’s role, empower individuals and protect the opportunities for all to succeed and prosper in the great state of Utah.”

The Senate president went on to touch on some priorities set by the GOP caucus prior to the session, energy independence for the state, rewarding high-performing teachers with $100,000 salaries, and strengthening Utah’s “community and family-friendly culture.”

That means, Adams said, providing Utahns with affordable housing, social media that is safe, an adoption process that works and what he termed reasonable taxes. There’s $160 million already set aside for what will likely be another income tax cut.

He also praised what’s known as the Utah way, referring to visiting Ukraine last year as part of what was the first and possibly only state delegation to head to the war-torn country to witness efforts to help refugees in the ongoing war started by Russia’s invasion.

“I could not be more proud to be from Utah — the most charitable state in the nation,” Adams said, recognizing Utahns, including developer Dell Loy Hansen’s building homes for displaced Ukrainians and the Stirling Foundation’s work to reunite children and parents.

He became emotional when telling the senators, “There is a fight going on in the world — a fight between good and evil. America, Utah, and this Legislature will always stand up and defend good and fight against evil.”

Also cited by the Senate leader was the likelihood that Utah will once again host the Olympics. Salt Lake City was recently named the International Olympic Committee’s “preferred host” for the 2034 Winter Games.

“Utah has always been ready, willing and able to open our state to the world. We will again put on the best Olympic Games ever,” Adams said, adding, “The torch of the Winter Games and the torch of freedom burns bright in Utah.”

House

In his opening day remarks, Schultz, R-Hooper, said the 45-day session will be a success only if “the lives of all Utahns are enhanced by every vote we take and every bill we pass.”

Like Adams, the House speaker referenced the nation’s 40th president, quoting Reagan, who said government functions best when “(t)he trust is where it belongs — in the people.”

Schultz, who served as majority leader under former Utah Speaker Brad Wilson, predicted his tenure would be a departure from the status quo.

“This isn’t going to be business as usual,” he said. “So to my colleagues, special interest groups, and the entire political ecosystem, here’s what you can expect: The people of Utah will come first.”

Schultz briefly previewed the House’s legislative priorities, highlighting efforts to:



Ensure the state’s public universities are focused on “just educating our students.” Schultz said there would be “comprehensive higher education reform.”

Make “generational investments” in transportation, housing and other infrastructure. Schultz also included increased support for students and teachers.

Balance protection of the state’s natural resources with development of energy production. Schultz announced the creation of the “Environmental Stewardship Caucus” to “lead the way” on this issue.

House lawmakers have already proposed over 300 pieces of legislation this session. Leadership has signaled a special interest in addressing questions regarding diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on college campuses, incentivizing affordable housing and passing yet another tax cut for Utahns of $160 million.

While plenty of debate, and at least some frustration, are to be expected this session, Schultz said, every conversation and bill should be motivated by each legislator’s “why.” During his speech, Schultz asked House lawmakers to stand up and raise a sheet of paper with their reason for serving printed in bold font.

A handful read: “Plan for our future,” “Limited government,” “Promote civility,” “Duty.”

“This session will have a generational impact,” Schultz said. “Let’s act boldly to secure a bright future.”