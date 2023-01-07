Gabrielle Harris, of Team Soldier Hollow Cross Country and Biathlon, and YiYi O’Brien, National Abilities Center Youth Adaptive Program athlete, combine Olympic torches from 2002 as the flame at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City is lit on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, marking the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City is the preferred host for the 2034 Winter Games.

A final vote of the full International Olympic Committee membership won’t come until July 24, celebrated as Pioneer Day in Utah, but leaders of the Switzerland-based organization agreed in late November to advance Salt Lake City to the next phase of the new, less formal selection process.

Both Salt Lake City and France’s French Alps bid to host the 2030 Winter Games were moved to what’s known as targeted dialogue, where details including financial guarantees from governments and the contract with the IOC to host are worked out, and the proposed locations are examined in-person by IOC members, executives and sports officials.

The decision by the IOC Executive Board was celebrated in Salt Lake City, the site of the 2002 Winter Games. Utah has been pursing another Olympics for more than a decade.

It wasn’t that long ago that 2023 was supposed to be the year when the IOC would settle on a site for the 2030 Winter Games, based on bids from Salt Lake City; Sapporo, Japan; and Vancouver, Canada.

But IOC leaders decided in December 2022 to upend an announced timeline that had already repeatedly shifted, putting off a pick and reviving the possibility that hosts for both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games may be named together.

That was intended to give the IOC more time to consider a plan to rotate future Winter Games among permanent sites chosen for their ability to weather the effects of climate change on outdoor competition venues.

The IOC delay also offered an opening for new cities to get in the race, and Sweden, Switzerland and France all came forward with bids for 2030. Sapporo and Vancouver, unable to secure the needed support, ended up out of the running.

Salt Lake City was the only bidder for both 2030 and 2034, with a preference for waiting longer after the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles to avoid a feared financial hit to domestic sponsorship sales.

After the IOC gave a “green light” in October to a naming the sites for 2030 and 2034 at the same time, Salt Lake City seemed to have locked up another Olympics as the only candidate for 2034.

And with IOC officials expressing confidence that both France and Salt Lake City will fulfill all of the requirements for hosting in the coming months, a sentiment repeated after visits to both sites in April, Utah does appear poised to once again welcome the world at the end of what Gov. Spencer Cox is already calling Utah’s decade.

Here’s how the bid got to this point:

