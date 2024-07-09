Thousands turned out in front of the Salt Lake City and County Building to watch the announcement of the 2002 Winter Olympics on June 16, 1995.

The Utah delegation heading to Paris to make a final pitch for the 2034 Winter Games includes state and local elected leaders as well as Olympians, Paralympians and a trio of young athletes.

On July 24, Utah’s Pioneer Day, the International Olympic Committee is set to vote during a meeting in the French capital on whether the Olympics are coming back to the state. An event to watch the bid presentation at 3 a.m. local time and celebrate the anticipated award is being held at the Salt Lake City-County Building.

Leaders of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games that’s behind the bid are busy this week putting the finishing touches on the half-hour presentations they’ll make before the vote to the around 100 members of the IOC, including holding a rehearsal with Gov. Spencer Cox at the Governor’s Mansion on Monday.

Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the only elected officials listed as part of the seven-member presentation team, will highlight “Utah’s vibrant economy and diverse culture” for the IOC, according to a bid committee news release Tuesday announcing the delegation.

Other elected officials in the delegation are: Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, Park City Mayor Nann Worel, and state Rep. Jon Hawkins, R-Pleasant Grove, co-chairman of the Utah Legislature’s Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Coordination Committee.

Athletes outnumber the elected officials in the delegation, with Olympic champion skier Lindsey Vonn and Paralympic nordic skier Dani Aravich participating in the presentations. Vonn, the bid’s chief of athlete experience, will talk about plans for a first-ever athlete family village in 2034, and Aravich, about how Utah helped provide her a pathway to becoming a world champion.

Also presenting are Fraser Bullock, the bid committee’s president and CEO and the chief operating officer of the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City; four-time Olympic speedskater Catherine Raney Norman, the bid committee’s chair; and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chair Gene Sykes, who is expected to be named to the IOC in Paris.

“This is a remarkable team that recognizes the positive impact of sport in our state and nation, along with the preparedness we bring in our quest to return the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games to Utah,” Bullock said.

He said the presentation will focus on the vision for another Winter Games in Utah, elevating sports, communities and the Games experience, providing the proposed master plan that calls for a single athlete village at the University of Utah, with all of the venues -- nearly all the same as in 2002 -- no more than an hour away.

Raney Norman, who competed in the 2002 Games, will highlight the legacy of those Olympics and Paralympics, with both athletes and communities. Underscoring her message will be three teenage athletes who participate in local sports programs, Riverton luge athlete Orson Colby, Farmington speedskater Emma De Bock and Heber City figure skater Kate Pressgrove.

The Olympic and Paralympic athletes traveling as part of the delegation are Jimmer Fredette, who’ll compete in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris; Olympic champions Derek Parra and Erin Jackson; Paralympic champions Chris Waddell and Brittani Coury; and Olympian Kaysha Love.