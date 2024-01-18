Jazz 129, Thunder 134: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz’s win streak came to an end with a 134-129 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carved up the Jazz’s defense throughout the night and then made the tough shots in the final moments that the Thunder needed to put the game just out of reach.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high tying 31 points to go with six assists, six rebounds, one block and one steal.

Worst performance: The Jazz played a first quarter against the Thunder like they just expected the game to go their way. They threw awful passes, committed too many turnovers, missed a ton of shots, forced shots and trailed by as many as 19 points.

14: The Jazz’s defense really turned things around in the second half. After allowing 42 points in the paint in the first half, they allowed just 14 in the second half.

29: The Jazz weren’t able to stop Oklahoma City in transition on Thursday, as the Thunder scored 29 fast break points to the Jazz’s 13

31: Collin Sexton matched Gilgeous-Alexander with 31 points on the night to go with seven assists.

Best of the best: Gilgeous-Alexander made shots when necessary but the biggest thing he did was put the Jazz into foul trouble. He scored 15 of his 31 points at the free throw line.

Worst of the worst: For the rest of the game the Jazz were paying for their first-quarter mistakes. They tied the game at the end of the third quarter, but it still felt like they were fighting uphill.