High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup

Region 1

The Syracuse Titans (12-3) registered a huge road win over the previously-undefeated Davis Darts (13-1) with a final score of 49-39. Avery Sanders and Cortnie Barker led the scoring for the Titans, each contributing 13 points, including one 3-pointer each. T’maea Eteuati was the top scorer for the Darts with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, followed by Kate Richards and Kendra Kitchen, who both chipped in 10 points. While the Darts made a strong effort, the Titans took control of the game and maintained their lead to seize victory.

The game between the Layton Lancers (6-10) and the Farmington Phoenix (1-12) on January 19, 2024, resulted in a comfortable win for the Lancers, with a final score of 55-39. The Lancers led the game from start to finish. Oakley Homer was the standout player for the Lancers, scoring 15 points, including a couple of 3-pointers. Avery Potter also contributed significantly to the victory, adding 12 points with two 3-pointers to the team’s total. For the Phoenix, Hailey Larsen led the scoring with 8 points, closely followed by Morgan Rogers with 7 points. Despite their efforts, it wasn’t enough to outscore the dominant Lancers.

The Fremont Silverwolves (8-8) maintained a steady lead to secure a victory against the Weber Warriors (6-10) with a final score of 63-43. Ava Post was the standout performer for the Silverwolves, scoring 20 points, with five successful 3-pointers. Alongside Post, Abigail Christensen and Maya Jensen supplemented the score with 15 and 12 points respectively. On the Warriors’ side, Abby Sayer put up a significant fight, scoring 15 points including two from beyond the arc. Rylee Jugler also contributed a commendable 14 points. However, despite their efforts, the Warriors couldn’t match up to the combined forces of the Silverwolves.

Region 3

The Westlake Thunder (11-5) triumphed over the Pleasant Grove Vikings (10-6), finishing with a scoreline of 48-39. Westlake’s performance was propelled by Austyn Feller, who scored the highest for her team with 12 points. Chloe Jensen also pitched in with 10 points, including two 3-pointers. From the Vikings, Amber Cook made the most notable contribution with 17 points, including a 3-pointer, while Tabi Clark added 12 points. Despite the Vikings’ determined efforts, especially in the second quarter, they couldn’t outperform the solid performance of the Thunder.

The Lehi Pioneers (9-6) came out on top against the Skyridge Falcons (8-6), sealing a win with a score of 56-44. Addy Scrivner was the standout player for the Pioneers, scoring an impressive total of 24 points, including three successful 3-point attempts. Ellie Hill also contributed with 10 points to help secure the Pioneers’ win. For the Falcons, Shae Toole led the team with 11 points, followed by Lily Meyer with 9, three of which were 3-pointers. Despite their efforts, the Falcons were unable to surmount the lead of the Pioneers.

The Lone Peak Knights (8-6) convincingly overcame the American Fork Cavemen (7-8) with a final score of 66-44. Sarah Bartholomew put up an extraordinary performance for the Knights, contributing 16 points. Katy Lawrence and Shawnee Nordstrom also added to the winning score with 11 and 10 points respectively. On the Cavemen’s side, Calli Condi led the scoring with 12 points, three of which were 3-pointers. Brinley Selk and Sarah Mathis put up a good fight, contributing 7 points each, but it wasn’t enough to overhaul the Knights’ lead.

Region 4

The Hunter Wolverines (7-9) dominated the game against the Granger Lancers (2-12), finishing with an overwhelming score of 73-21. Kalysa Ng was the star of the show for the Wolverines, scoring 23 points, including five 3-pointers. Not far behind, Grace Gallagher and Mama Tuitupou-kut added significant contributions with 18 and 10 points respectively. On the Lancers’ side, Haylie Harper led the scoring with 7 points, including two from beyond the arc. Elizabeth Owda and Olivia Martin tried to boost the score with 6 and 5 points respectively, but couldn’t overcome the offensive prowess displayed by the Wolverines.

The Kearns Cougars (8-8) achieved a well-deserved victory against the West Jordan Jaguars (8-4) with a final score of 73-59. Iman Finau was the spearhead for the Cougars, scoring an impressive 23 points overall, including one 3-pointer. Kylee Glade and Adhau Chol also made noteworthy contributions, adding 12 points each to the Cougars’ score. On the Jaguars’ side, Giselle Muffett led the team with 23 points, three of which were 3-pointers. Staying on her heels was Rochelle Afo Manuma and Isabella Knight with 14 and 11 points respectively. However, the Jaguars couldn’t match the determined push from the Cougars.

The Cyprus Pirates (8-7) emerged victorious over the Taylorsville Warriors (7-8) with an end score of 52-38. For the Pirates, Amelia Echternkamp led the scoring, chalking up 16 points for her team. Adri Pau’u also made a significant contribution, tallying up 12 points for the match’s total. On the Warriors’ side, Aysha Salami put up a spirited performance, netting 12 points, and securing a significant 19 rebounds, and 5 steals, also adding 1 block to her defensive efforts. Kaitlyn Sterzer followed Salami’s steps with 9 points, but the efforts of the Warriors fell short of surmounting the Pirates’ lead.

Region 5

The Woods Cross Wildcats (8-7) came out victorious over the Northridge Knights (6-9) with a comfortable margin, ending the game with a scoreline of 64-37. Grace MacArthur and Katie King led the scoring chart for the Wildcats, contributing 18 and 17 points respectively, with King sinking three 3-pointers as part of her tally. Despite Kaylee Hess’s impressive 20-point performance, including two 3-pointers for the Knights, the team couldn’t keep pace with the strong performance of the Wildcats. It was a game that saw the Wildcats’ offense and defense working in effective harmony to secure a definitive win.

The Box Elder Bees (11-4) pulled off an impressive win over the Clearfield Falcons (11-3), ending the match with a score of 61-44. Leading the Bees in scoring was Jocelyn Vranes with 15 points, including two 3-pointers. Teammates Ashlyn Wight and Kaydence Barber also made key contributions, adding 13 and 12 points respectively to the final tally. For the Clearfield Falcons, Izzy Wyaskett scored the most, accumulating 14 points, including two 3-pointers, while Xiyah Yarbrough added 13 points. Despite their individual performances, it was the Bees who took control of the match, dominating on offense to secure the win.

The Bountiful Redhawks (12-3) demonstrated a strong performance against the Roy Royals (5-10), ending the game with a dominant final score of 54-29. Milika Satuala was the key contributor for the Redhawks, scoring a remarkable 21 points, including a 3-pointer. Taylor Harvey and Mae Johnson also put in solid performances, tallying 13 and 10 points respectively. The leading scorer for the Royals was Ariana Strain, who managed to put up 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Despite Strain’s notable scoring, the Royals couldn’t keep up with the Redhawks’ consistent offensive and defensive strength throughout the game.

The Viewmont Vikings (10-5) convincingly defeated the Bonneville Lakers (4-10) with a final score of 57-26. The Vikings had a balanced scoring approach that was led by Aubrey Mulitalo and Mary Carr, each netting 14 points. Mulitalo also added five rebounds, two assists, and one block to her game summary. The Lakers were led by Baylee Andreasen, who contributed 8 points, including two 3-pointers. However, the Lakers struggled to compete against the Vikings’ defense, resulting in a substantial win for Viewmont.

Region 6

In an impressive display, the Olympus Titans (7-8) dominated the East Leopards (5-11) with a final score of 80-44. Keily Trabanino and Joss Baker led the charge for the Titans, delivering 23 and 22 points respectively. Trabanino also demonstrated prowess beyond the arc, sinking three 3-pointers. On the Leopards end, Olivia Tausinga put up a spirited performance, contributing 17 points to the team’s effort. Tofi DelaCerna also had a good game, scoring 12 points, including four 3-pointers. Despite these efforts, the Leopards were unable to stand against the power-packed performance of the Titans.

The Alta Hawks (14-2) won a close game against the Brighton Bengals (11-5), with a final score of 52-46. Fui Niumeitolu stood out as the top scorer for the Hawks, contributing 16 points to the victory, which included two successful 3-point attempts. Brooklynn Larsen and Maya Mishmash also contributed significantly to the Hawks’ scoreboard with 12 and 10 points respectively. On the Bengals’ side, Sophie Nielsen led the game in scoring with 21 points, securing three 3-pointers. Despite Nielsen’s performance, and Olivia Stephens adding 9 points, the Bengals fell just short of overturning the Hawks’ lead.

The West Panthers (9-5) took a decisive win over the Skyline Eagles (4-11) with a final score of 67-51. The Panthers’ victory was led by Kylee Falatea who contributed 21 points, which included three successful attempts from beyond the arc. Fina Tuha and Laite Latu also pitched in 11 points each, adding to the Panthers’ comprehensive victory. For the Eagles, Koko Hannemann led the scoring with 14 points, followed by Cami Groberg contributing 13 points. Despite the Eagles’ efforts, with Lauren Johnson adding 10 points to the team’s basket, they were unable to match the Panthers’ scoring prowess.

Region 7

The Timpview Thunderbirds (12-3) secured a commanding victory over the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (12-4) with a final score of 50-27. The Thunderbirds were propelled by the high-scoring tandem of Rayli Galea’i and Lina Ballin, both recording 17 points, including a couple of 3-pointers by Galea’i and one by Ballin. As for the Golden Eagles, their leading scorer was Shay Brown with 8 points, including a 3-pointer. Brown also contributed well-rounded stats with one rebound, two assists, and three blocks. Despite her performance and Jaynee Tanner’s 7 points and other contributing stats, the Golden Eagles struggled to keep pace with the Thunderbirds.

The Wasatch Wasps (13-3) clinched a decisive victory against the Spanish Fork Dons (8-7) with a final score of 63-38. Peyton Benkhe emerged as the top scorer for the Wasps with 19 points, with five of those points coming from 3-pointers. Ashley Garner also added 16 points to help secure the Wasps’ victory. On the Dons’ side, Katelin Bingham and Eden Erickson led the scoring with 13 and 11 points respectively, both contributing from the 3-point range. However, despite their performance, the Dons were not able to bridge the gap with the assertive Wasps.

The Cedar Valley Aviators (12-5) took the victory against the Salem Hills Skyhawks (9-6) with a final score of 52-40. Olivia Kaaihue led the Aviators, scoring 14 points, complemented by Presley Whiting who contributed 13 points, which included four 3-pointers. On the Skyhawks’ side, Brooke Warren put up a good fight, leading her team with 12 points. Madisen King followed her closely with 11 points, including one from beyond the arc. Despite their combined effort, the Skyhawks were unable to surmount the lead of the Aviators.

Region 8

The Uintah Utes (4-12) pulled off an encouraging win against the Timpanogos Timberwolves (3-12), culminating in a final score of 57-44. McKenzie White was instrumental for the Utes, putting up 24 points, which included two 3-pointers. Zoey Glenn also provided significant help, adding another 14 points to the Utes’ score. On the Timberwolves’ end, Ella Maddox put her best foot forward, scoring 17 points with three 3-pointers. Alex Thorup and Georgia King also contributed 9 and 7 points respectively. Nonetheless, the Timberwolves weren’t able to overcome the strong showing from the Utes.

The Provo Bulldogs (6-11) claimed victory over the Orem Tigers (3-12) at their home ground with a final score of 54-32. The Bulldogs’ scoring was led by Izabelle Moyes and Taiana Albert, each contributing 14 points, with Moyes hitting two successful 3-point attempts. Elise Fale also added to the Bulldogs’ output with 10 points. For the Tigers, Anna Thayer rounded up the scores with 10 points followed by Elle Rasmussen and Mylie Louder each contributing 5 points. Unfortunately, the Tigers couldn’t narrow down the gap against the dominant Bulldogs.

The Payson Lions (9-7) emerged victorious against the Mountain View Bruins (5-10) in a 48-33 win. Averie Roundy and Quincy Mathews led the Lions’ charge, both scoring 14 points, with Roundy additionally sinking two 3-pointers. For the Bruins, Kimberlee Brown was the standout player, contributing 15 points to her team’s total, four of which were 3-pointers. Amelia Suguturaga and Halle Richards also contributed with 6 and 5 points respectively. Despite their efforts, the Bruins couldn’t overcome the Lions’ lead.

Region 10

The Cottonwood Colts (10-6) cruised to a significant win over the Stansbury Stallions (1-12), ending the game with a score of 61-33. The Colts’ leadership in scoring was shared by Alivia Hutton and Ciel Budge, who both netted 13 points, each adding three 3-pointers to the total. Carley Caton also contributed significantly with 11 points. On the Stallions’ side, Allie Proctor led the scoring with 10 points. Addi Hansen and Brooke Jensen added 6 and 5 points respectively. However, the Stallions were unable to challenge the strong performance of the Colts.

The Jordan Beetdiggers (7-9) secured a win against the Park City Miners (2-12) with a final score of 48-31. Tess Joseph led in scoring for the Beetdiggers, contributing 13 points that included one 3-pointer. Tess Jacobson closely followed with 11 points, also contributing with a 3-pointer. For the Miners, Sutton Hull remained a key player, leading the scoring with 10 points, including one 3-pointer. Leah Yaeger added 9 points to the scoreboard, also sinking one from beyond the arc. Despite the efforts of the Miners, they could not overcome the leading score of the Beetdiggers.

Region 16

The Rockwell Marshals (10-5) proved their superiority over the APA West Valley Eagles (0-5) with a final score of 58-38. Autumn Blackburn was the high scorer for the Marshals, netting a total of 22 points. Following Blackburn, Kiaya Bond and Nahia Maruri contributed significantly, scoring 16 and 10 points respectively. On the Eagles’ end, Jimena Cortes tried to turn the game around with a 20-point performance, including two 3-pointers, but her solo act could not fend off the combined efforts of the Marshals. Nicole Tran and Yom Mapuor made appreciable contributions with 9 and 8 points respectively, but it was not enough to challenge the Marshals’ momentum.

Region 17

The Draper APA Eagles (15-3) put on a strong performance against the St. Joseph Jayhawks (3-10) with the game concluding at an impressive score of 87-34. Aaliyah Baldwin led the Eagles’ scoring with a whopping 27 points, including five 3-pointers. She was well-supported by Jazmin Moctezuma with 21 points and Samantha Kartchner who added 19 points, guiding the Eagles to a commanding victory. For the Jayhawks, Lizzie Randall was the highest scorer with 20 points, which included two successful attempts from beyond the arc. Despite Randall’s effort, the solid play of the Eagles proved too much for the Jayhawks to handle.

Region 19

The Monument Valley Cougars (8-0) proved their upper hand over the Monticello Buckaroos (2-9) by securing a significant victory with a score of 62-23. In the match, Shikeeya Hudson proved instrumental for the Cougars, leading the score with 17 points. Following closely was Shimequa Hudson, contributing 15 points with two successful 3-point attempts. For the Buckaroos, Kenlee Atwood was the top scorer with 7 points, while Tessa Slade added another 6 points to the total. Despite their efforts, the Cougars demonstrated superior offensive prowess, leading to their comprehensive win.

Region 22

The Wendover Wildcats (11-3) demonstrated their strength against the Manila Mustangs (9-6), with a convincing victory of 53-28. Millie Hicks stood out for the Wildcats, asserting her prowess with a notable 20 points. Natalie Alvarez’s contribution also shouldn’t be overlooked, as she tallied up 10 points, including two 3-pointers, to the Wildcats’ score. On the Mustangs’ side, Abby Schofield and Sadie Davis were joint top scorers with 8 points each. However, that wasn’t enough to prevent the determined Wildcats from securing the win.

Nonregion

The Beaver Beavers (15-2) pulled off a tight victory over the North Summit with a final score of 46-42. Danzee Bradshaw was the top scorer for the Beavers, amassing 17 points, including two 3-pointers. On the Braves side, Hartlynn Richins led her team in scoring with 17 points, along with Ellie Stephens who contributed 10 points. Although the Braves put up a strong fight, the Beavers managed to take the lead in the final quarter, marking an important win for them.

The Draper APA Eagles (15-3) demonstrated a convincing victory over the American Leadership Eagles (6-8) with a decisive final score of 55-17. The standout performer from the Draper APA Eagles was Samantha Kartchner, who racked up 18 points, in which she included one 3-pointer. A significant contribution was also made by Aaliyah Baldwin who scored 14 points, including one 3-pointer. On the other side, Ali Decker led the scores for the American Leadership Eagles with 6 points. Despite the effort from the home team, American Leadership, it was apparent that this day belonged to the Draper APA Eagles who dominated the court.

