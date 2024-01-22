How No. 16 Utah shocked No. 2 UCLA in overtime

No. 16 Utah needed overtime to knock off No. 2 UCLA at the Huntsman Center on Monday night.

That just gave the raucous crowd in attendance more time to savor in the victory. It was worth it, as UCLA was the highest-ranked team the Utes have beaten in program history.

The Utes won their third straight and second over a top 10 opponent in three days, beating the Bruins 94-81.

Key takeaways

Key moments in overtime: Ines Vieira hit her first 3 of the night to give Utah a 77-74 edge, and UCLA wouldn’t lead again.

Later, Alissa Pili made a layup with 2:21 to play, then hit two free throws just 20 seconds later to make it 83-76.

Then Kennady McQueen scored on a driving layup to put Utah 86-78 going into the final minute, and the Utes wrapped up the win at the free-throw line.

How it got to overtime: UCLA nearly stole the win after trailing by six folllowing a Maty Wilke 3 with 2:39 left in regulation that put the Utes up 70-64.

The Bruins hit their next three field goals, going ahead for only the third time all night after Camryn Brown scored a layup in transition off a McQueen turnover with 54 seconds to play to make it 71-70 UCLA. That ended a 7-0 run over a 1:15 span.

On Utah’s next possession, Pili was blocked at the rim, giving the ball back to the Bruins.

After a UCLA missed shot and jump ball called on the rebound, Utah got the ball with 15.7 seconds to play. Again, Pili drove to the hoop, but again was blocked on a no-call.

Brown then sank 1 of 2 free throws, and Utah had 4.2 seconds for a final shot.

That final play ended up Vieira’s hands, and she calmly, swiftly drove to the hoop for a game-tying layup, sending the contest to overtime.

Top performers: McQueen (21 points, nine rebounds, four assists), Dasia Young (16 points, seven rebounds), Pili (16 points, six rebounds, two steals) and Maty Wilke (16 points, two assists) all starred for Utah in the victory.

Gabriela Jaquez scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds and two steals to pace the Bruins.

3-pointers: Utah had a significant edge from beyond the arc, making 13 of 28 3-pointers, led by four each from Young and Wilke. UCLA, meanwhile, shot 5 of 18 from 3.

0: Pili didn’t score in the first quarter, or even attempt a shot. Utah’s star forward, though, made her presence felt as the night wore on.

Turnovers: Both teams struggled with turnovers throughout the game, and both finished with 18.

Defending Betts: Utah held UCLA’s leading scorer, 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts, to seven points and forced her into five turnovers.

39:34: Even with the final-minute theatrics in regulation, Utah led for most of the night, taking control early and setting a tone against the second-ranked Bruins.

What’s next?

After a four-game home stand, Utah (14-5, 4-3 Pac-12) will hit the road for the next two weeks.

First up is a a two-game set that will take the Utes to Oregon on Friday (8 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Network) and No. 25 Oregon State on Sunday (1 p.m., Pac-12 Network).

