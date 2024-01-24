Hillary Clinton writes ‘Barbie’ director and star heartwarming note after Oscar snub

“Barbie,” the billion-dollar box-office smash movie of the summer, earned eight Oscar nominations, but none for the star, Margot Robbie, or the director, Greta Gerwig.

The pair did receive a heartwarming note from Hillary Clinton, the former first lady and the Democratic presidential candidate who lost to former President Donald Trump despite winning the popular vote.

“Greta & Margot,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you.”

She referenced Ryan Gosling’s now-Oscar-nominated song “I’m Just Ken” from the movie, ending her message with, “You’re both so much more than Kenough.”

Clinton signed off with the hashtag “#HillaryBarbie,” which quickly began trending.

Gosling, who played Ken and scooped a nomination for best supporting actor, was another voice to protest the nomination snubs, saying, “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie.”

The Canadian star added: “To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

“Barbie” received other nominations, including best picture and best supporting actress for America Ferrera.

