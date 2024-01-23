Leading the way for the 96th Academy Awards is “Oppenheimer” with a total of 13 nominations — including ones for best picture and best director.

On Sunday, March 10, the Oscars will celebrate the past year of film. For the fourth time, the show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The ceremony will include performances from Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste and Ryan Gosling.

Coming in close second sits “Poor Things” with 11 nominations, followed by “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10 and “Barbie” with eight.

In terms of snubs, neither Greta Gerwig or Margot Robbie received personal nominations for their work on “Barbie” and Leonardo DiCaprio failed to snag a nomination for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Meanwhile, nominations for “Killers of the Flower Moon” set two new Oscars records. Lily Gladstone, nominated for best actress, became the first Native American acting nominee, per The New York Times. Martin Scorsese became the most nominated director of all time following his nomination as best director this year.

Where are the 2024 Oscars?

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, according to the official Oscars website. The award ceremony will air live on ABC beginning at 5 p.m. MDT.

Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel will return for a fourth time as host.

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” said Kimmel in a statement, per Variety. Kimmel hosted the ceremony in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

“After his triumphant return to the Oscars stage last year, we are honored to have Jimmy back to guide us through one of the most beloved celebrations in entertainment,” said Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, per Variety.

Who will perform at the 2024 Oscars?

According to CBS News, the following stars are set to perform at the 2024 Oscars:

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell will perform “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.”

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson will perform “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie.”

Becky G will perform “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot.”

Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Jon Batiste will perform “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony.”

How to watch the 2024 Oscars

The Oscars will air live on ABC beginning at 5 p.m. MDT on Sunday, March 10, per the Oscars website. If you don’t have cable, the ceremony will be available to stream through Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

Oscar nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards

Here are the Oscar nominations for the 96th Academy awards, per the official Oscars website. These nominations honor movies released in 2023.

Best picture

“American Fiction.”

“Anatomy of a Fall.”

“Barbie.”

“The Holdovers.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Maestro.”

“Oppenheimer.”

“Past Lives.”

“Poor Things.”

“The Zone of Interest.”

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro.”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin.”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers.”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer.”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction.”

Best actress

Annette Bening, “Nyad.”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall.”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro.”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things.”

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction.”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer.”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie.”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things.”

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer.”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple.”

America Ferrera, “Barbie.”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad.”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers.”

Best director

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest.”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things.”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer.”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall.”

International feature film

“Io Capitano,” Italy.

“Perfect Days,” Japan.

“Society of the Snow,” Spain.

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany.

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom.

Animated feature film

“The Boy and the Heron.”

“Elemental.”

“Nimona.”

“Robot Dreams.”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Adapted screenplay

“American Fiction.”

“Barbie.”

“Oppenheimer.”

“Poor Things.”

“The Zone of Interest.”

Original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall.”

“The Holdovers.”

“Maestro.”

“May December.”

“Past Lives.”

Visual effects

“The Creator.”

“Godzilla Minus One.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”

“Napoleon.”

Original score

“American Fiction.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Oppenheimer.”

“Poor Things.”

Original song

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony.”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie.”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.”

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot.”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Documentary feature film

“20 Days in Mariupol.”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President.”

“The Eternal Memory.”

“Four Daughters.”

“To Kill a Tiger.”

Cinematography

“El Conde.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Maestro.”

“Oppenheimer.”

“Poor Things.”

Costume design

“Barbie.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Napoleon.”

“Oppenheimer.”

“Poor Things.”

Animated short film

“Letter to a Pig.”

“Ninety-Five Senses.”

“Our Uniform.”

“Pachyderme.”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko.”

Live action short film

“The After.”

“Invincible.”

“Knight of Fortune.”

“Red, White and Blue.”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.”

Documentary short film

“The ABCs of Book Banning.”

“The Barber of Little Rock.”

“Island in Between.”

“The Last Repair Shop.”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó.”

Film editing

“Anatomy of a Fall.”

“The Holdovers.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Oppenheimer.”

“Poor Things.”

Sound

“The Creator.”

“Maestro.”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”

“Oppenheimer.”

“The Zone of Interest.”

Production design

“Barbie.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Napoleon.”

“Oppenheimer.”

“Poor Things.”

Makeup and hairstyling