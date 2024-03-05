Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kimmel will host the 96th Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

With awards season in full swing, the year’s biggest, most-anticipated night is finally upon us: The 96th Academy Awards will take place this Sunday, March 10.

While not every nominee will win a coveted gold statue, they’ll all receive an “Everyone Wins” gift bag from Distinctive Assets, an “LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with transforming celebrity gifting into a pop culture phenomenon,” that is reportedly worth more than $100,000, according to a press release from Distinctive Assets.

According to Fox Business, Distinctive Assets “has been putting together items for stars for decades.”

How much is the Oscar gift bag worth?

While Distinctive Assets hasn’t revealed exactly how much the 2024 Oscar “Everyone Wins” gift bag is worth, they did reveal that the swag inside is worth at least six figures.

By comparison, last year’s Oscar nominees walked away with a gift bag that was worth roughly $125,000, as the Deseret News reported at the time.

Last year’s gift bag contained, among other things, vouchers for a $12,000 arm liposuction procedure and a three-night stay at a luxury Canadian property valued at $40,000.

The gift bags were so large that, instead of receiving an actual bag, nominees received their swag in two suitcases, as the Deseret News reported.

What is in the gift bags at the Oscars 2024?

According to Distinctive Assets’ press release, this year’s “Everyone Wins” gift bags include the following items:

A line of Miage “ultra-luxury transformative skincare products.”

An all-inclusive Chalet Zermatt Peak “luxurious Swiss getaway.”

A seven-day “holistic wellness retreat.”

A three-day trip to a private villa.

Luxury kitchen appliances from THOR kitchen.

10,000 donated meals “from v-dog in support of PETA’s Global Compassion Fund.”

A portable purse seat.

Upcycled designer pillows.

An in-home clinical sleep consultation.

A portable blender.

Gourmet popcorn.

A “red light sleep therapy device.”

A “performance inactivewear” gift set.

A luxury shoe bag.

Sustainable, artisan backpacks and handbags.

A portable infrared grill.

A private show with a mentalist.

Additionally, nominees will receive many skin care, beauty, fashion, food and wellness products in their gift bags.

Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, said in a statement, “While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive six-figure value, that is neither our focus nor goal. Just as any A-list actor doesn’t ‘need’ millions of dollars to walk onto a film set, these gifts are given based on the invaluable stardust these nominees can bestow upon a brand.”

“Of course, they can afford to buy these things; they are also in a uniquely favorable marketing position,” Fary continued. “This is a straightforward win/win transaction.”

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Fary stressed that the gift bags are a great way to help small businesses.

“While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous and unique, they also serve to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies who give back,” he said, per Fox Business.

Fary and Distinctive Assets is also behind the Grammy gift bags. This year’s Grammy gift bags, which were reportedly given to every performer, nominee and presenter, were valued at $36,000, per NBC.

Last year’s Grammy gift bags were worth nearly twice as much, as the Deseret News reported at the time.



