3 takeaways from Utah’s loss at Washington

Utah’s road woes hit a new low on Saturday night, as the Runnin’ Utes were largely uncompetitive in a 98-73 to Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Key takeaways

Key stretch: Utah had trimmed a double-digit deficit down to 37-30 with 3:30 left in the first half, but Washington scored the final nine points of the half and led by as many as 36 in the second half in rolling to the win.

Top performers: Keion Brooks Jr. paced the Huskies with 27 points, four rebounds, a block and a steal. Moses Wood added 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and seven rebounds, while Sahvir Wheeler had a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists and added three steals.

Deivon Smith had 20 points and three assists in the losing effort.

Turnovers: Washington turned 14 Utah turnovers into 23 points, while the Utes got 13 points off nine Huskies turnovers.

Shooting: Washington shot 57.4% from the field, the second-worst opposing shooting percentage the Utes have given up this season, while Utah shot 46.8%.

98: The Huskies’ point total was their highest this season scored during regulation. Washington scored 100 in a double-overtime win over Seattle.

What’s next?

The Utes (14-7, 5-5 Pac-12) return home for a game against Colorado next Saturday (3 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Network).

The Buffaloes are coming off a 78-69 loss at Washington State.

Utah will stay at home the week after that, with games against No. 9 Arizona (Feb. 8) and Arizona State (Feb. 10).