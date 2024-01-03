High school girls basketball: Wednesday night roundup

Region 5

in a Region 5 toss-up, the Woods Cross Wildcats (6-4) defeated the Bonneville Lakers (4-5) with a final score of 49-38. Katie King stood out for the Wildcats, scoring 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Kiyomi Tauataina also contributed with 10 points, and Adia Cook added 8 points, including one 3-pointer. For the Lakers, Sidnee Geerdes was the highest scorer with 13 points. Tyler Moss contributed 9 points, including a 3-pointer. Baya Jimenez also added to the Lakers’ score with 6 points.

The Clearfield Falcons (8-1) achieved a solid victory over the rival Northridge Knights (5-5) with the final score standing at 59-45. Xiyah Yarbrough and Izzy Wyaskett were the highest scorers for the Falcons with 12 points each, with Wyaskett also scoring a 3-pointer. Amber Dankwa also added 7 points to the tally. For the Knights, Karlee Mayfield and Kaylee Hess shone, with both scoring 14 points. Mayfield’s points included one 3-pointer. Sarah Mower also added to the scoreboard with 6 points, two of which were 3-pointers.

Region 6

The Olympus Titans (4-6) secured a resounding victory over the Highland Rams (0-6) with a decisive score of 66-39. Joss Baker gave a standout performance for the Titans with a massive 19 points. Keily Trabanino and Lily Smith followed suit with their noteworthy additions of 15 and 13 points respectively. On the Rams’ end, Danae Asiata put up a good performance with 14 points, two of these being 3-pointers. Malia Kaufusi and Katania Olevao also contributed to the scoreboard with 8 and 7 points respectively.

In a match played at Alta, the Alta Hawks (9-2) achieved a commanding victory over the East Leopards (3-8) with a score of 74-40. The Hawks were propelled by the remarkable performance of Fuifuilupe Niumeitolu, who scored a stunning 31 points, including four 3-pointers. Brooklynn Larsen also added 11 points with one three-pointer. For the Leopards, the leading scorer was Tofi DelaCerna, delivering 16 points and incorporating three 3-pointers. Olivia Tausinga also played her part, contributing 8 points, inclusive of two 3-pointers.

The Brighton Bengals (9-3) clinched a commanding victory over the Skyline Eagles (2-9), ending with a final score of 60-37. Sophie Nielsen was a leading force for the Bengals, scoring 17 points, including a 3-pointer. Charlotte O’Neal wasn’t far behind, contributing 16 points, four of which were 3-pointers. The Eagles saw Lauren Johnson as their top scorer of the game with 14 points, inclusive of four 3-pointers. Cami Groberg also held her own, scoring 11 points with two of them being 3-pointers.

Region 7

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (9-2) secured a win over the Spanish Fork Dons (7-5), 45-40. Jaynee Tanner was the standout player for the Golden Eagles with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, along with 2 steals and a block. Leah Bailey also chipped in with 10 points, including one 3-pointer, 7 assists, and 2 blocks. For the Dons, Katelin Bingham and Eden Erickson led the team in scoring with 9 and 8 points respectively. Gracyn Cook and Hailey Sullivan each contributed 6 and 5 points to the team’s total.

The Timpview Thunderbirds (9-2) overcame the Wasatch Wasps (9-2) with a final score of 57-50. For the Thunderbirds, Leah Atuaia was the leading scorer with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, closely followed by Lina Ballin with 14 points, including a 3-pointer, and Rayli Galea’i with 13 points. In the Wasps’ camp, Ashley Garner scored the most points with 15, followed by Peyton Benkhe with 14 points, including two 3-pointers, and Dani Garner who added 10 points.

The Springville Red Devils (3-8) notched a huge turnaround win over the Cedar Valley Aviators (9-3) with a final score of 45-40. For the Red Devils, Natalie Florence led the game by scoring 16 points. Halle Hall chipped in with 10 points, while Gwen Fales added 6 points. On the Aviators’ side, Hadley Whiting and Ka’ena Kaaihue both topped the scorecard with 13 points each, including one 3-pointer each. Ellie Larson contributed with 8 points, including two 3-pointers.

Region 20

In a close encounter at Bryce Valley, the Bryce Valley Mustangs (4-5) snatched a narrow victory over the Wayne Badgers (8-3), ending with a score of 41-40. Grace Leech’s excellent scoring, contributing 19 points which included one 3-pointer, significantly aided the Mustangs’ victory. Cashae Tebbs and Alexandra Rauba closely followed, adding 7 and 6 points respectively. The Badgers’ top scorer was Savannah Williams with 11 points, three of which were 3-pointers. Mckayla Jones and Raegyn Blackburn complemented the scoreboard with 8 and 7 points respectively.

Nonregion

Across state lines, the Panguitch Bobcats (8-2) cruised to a dominant victory over the Beaver Dam, Ariz., Diamondbacks, 52-17. Tayt Miller topped the scoring for the Bobcats with 14 points. Tabetha Henrie and Brayli Frandsen were also key contributors, contributing 11 and 10 points respectively to the team’s total.

Orem fans saw the Tooele Buffaloes (5-4) narrowly clinching the win over the Orem Tigers (2-9) with a final score of 35-32. For the Buffaloes, Macie Gustin was the top scorer with 10 points, followed by Cianna Rolle with 8 points, including one 3-pointer. Kennedy Searle also added 7 points for the Buffaloes. On the Tigers’ side, both Anna Thayer and Ami Mounga made the most significant scoring contributions with 8 points each. Abby Davidson added 6 points to the team’s total.

The Weber Warriors (4-8) played against the Riverton Silverwolves (2-8) and won with a final score of 58-51. From the Warriors’ team, Rylee Jugler dominated the scoring with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Avery Shupe also contributed significantly with 11 points, including two 3-pointers. On the other hand, for the Silverwolves, Faythe Stauffer was the top scorer with an impressive 22 points. Maggie Hamblin and Halle Talbot, who made a 3-pointer, each added 8 and 7 points respectively to the team’s score.

In what began as an intriguing rivalry matchup, the North Summit Braves (11-1) earn a strong victory over the South Summit Wildcats (9-4) with a final score of 64-27. Already up, 49-27, the Braves shut out the Wildcats, 15-0, in the fourth quarter for a dominant win. The highest scorer for the Braves was Hartlynn Richins, who scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Chezlie Langston contributed with 20 points, and Hayzlyn Murdock added 11 more. For the Wildcats, the top scorer was Emma Broadbent with 13 points, including a 3-pointer. Adri Fitzgerald and Taya Rose contributed 6 and 4 points respectively to the Wildcats’ total.

At Juan Diego, the Taylorsville Warriors (6-5) delivered a crushing blowout against the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (2-12), rounding up with a score of 64-15. Alyssa Harrison from the Warriors was in top form, scoring 15 points which included three 3-pointers. Similarly, Aysha Salami and Jenna Sterzer contributed with 13 and 12 points respectively. On the Juan Diego side, the highest scorer was Avie Hernandez, with 7 points inclusive of one 3-pointer. Ella Sabit and Ayen Kuath also contributed 4 points each.

The Rockwell Marshals (7-5) soundly triumphed over the Maeser Prep Lions (2-10) with a final score of 69-22. Kiaya Bond led the Marshals’ scoring with an impressive 28 points, with Autumn Blackburn closely following, scoring 25 points, including seven 3-pointers. Only two players scored for the Lions as Autumn Dossey was the top scorer with 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Octavia Mosher contributed the remaining 10 points.

The Milford Tigers (7-4) defeated the visiting team from White Pine, Nev., by a final score of 40-24. The Tigers were greatly assisted by Tayleah Spaulding, who led the scoring with a notable 24 points.

At Gunnison Valley, the Providence Hall Patriots (6-5) managed to narrowly clinch victory over the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (3-7) with a final score of 42-39. For the Patriots, Kaidence Anderson led the pack with 11 points, three of them being 3-pointers. Close behind, Sarah Scott added 9 points and both Paige Krebs and Ireland Anderson contributed 8 points each. The Bulldogs saw a strong performance from freshman Rylee Bartholomew, who scored an impressive 21 points. Maile Ha’o and Autumn Anderson each contributed 6 points, with Ha’o also securing a 3-pointer.

In a game played at Salem Hills, the Salem Hills Skyhawks (8-3) earned a close victory over the Green Canyon Wolves (9-3) with the final score being 58-55. The game-winning shot was made by Chenielle Nye, and the Skyhawks were led by Brooke Warren who scored an impressive 25 points, including two 3-pointers. Addyson Tasker also made a notable contribution with 11 points. On the Wolves’ side, Talyssa Nelson and Janalynn Blotter shined as the top scorers, both contributing 13 points. Talyssa Nelson’s points included three 3-pointers. Tori Jeppson and Marissa Best also added to the scoreboard with 9 points each.

