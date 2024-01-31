High school boys basketball: Ogden upsets RPI No. 1 South Summit to take the lead in Region 13

OGDEN — A banner hangs on the wall of the Phil Russell gymnasium showing the years Ogden boys basketball has secured region titles, and for 31 years, an empty space has sat below the year “1993.”

Although nothing can quite be etched in that space just yet, the Tigers firmly put themselves in the drivers seat in the Region 13 race on Wednesday night. Senior guard Stockton “Stock” Marriott dropped 23 points to lead the Tigers as they pulled off a long-awaited region upset over the RPI’s No. 1 3A team, South Summit, in a 67-62 win.

Since their season began, Ogden coach Trent Porter said, the Tigers have had an eye fixed on the Wildcats, and especially after an earlier 77-75 loss to them in Kamas (in which the Tiger blew a large lead), the hunger for payback was difficult to ignore.

“Since the summer, we’ve had this game and the one out there circled because we knew how good they were,” Porter said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight. That loss out (in Kamas), we didn’t play up to our potential…We were inching to come in and clean some things up and gauge where we were against a team like South Summit.”

The 3A field has been hypercompetitive this season, but South Summit’s lead in RPI over the rest of the 3A pack was, and might still be, a sizable one. With Ogden at No. 4 entering the game, just 4 percentage points separated No. 2 Manti from No. 6 Richfield. South Summit held a 7-point lead over them all.

After this last game, however, it appeared the divide between the Wildcats and everyone else may not be as large as was thought as they picked up their second region loss, turning over the top region spot (for now) to Ogden.

“It all started off at practice on Monday,” Marriott said. “We just knew what our roles (were), and we knew that we needed to rebound every time because they are a big rebounding team. That’s where their success comes from.”

The Wildcats were led in scoring by senior Gage McKee, who put up 19 points. Junior Logan Woolstenhulme added 16 points.

Beating South Summit at its own game on the boards was one part of the winning formula for the Tigers. The other was a career night from sophomore Jesse Jones. Jones, who had recorded just one double-digit performance in the first 11 games of the season, racked up a career-high 19 points to notch his sixth game in double figures in the last seven tries.

Against the imposing length and height of the Wildcats fielding a frontcourt where no one is shorter than 6-foot-4, Marriott’s scoring ability from midrange came in handy. Putting on his best Chris Paul impression, Ogden’s leading scorer put up shots from anywhere that was open, and it worked. Even when the defense did get the work done, he was rarely stopped one he got going, as evidenced by a tough and-1 bucket through hard contact in the third quarter that killed one of the few moments the Wildcats got momentum.

“I’ve been coaching Stock since he was in the second grade,” Porter said. “He’s just a gamer. He loves to have the ball in his hands in big moments.”

South Summit led early on, grinding out of slow-burning first quarter where neither team made much of a run. The Wildcats entered the second quarter up, 15-10.

A goaltending call on McKee got Ogden on the board first in the second period, and a brace of 3-pointers sparked a 13-2 run that gave the Tigers a lead they would never end up losing.

The speedup of the game only benefitted Ogden all the more as fast break opportunities went largely the way of the Tigers. By the time South Summit really looked ready to catch up to the pace in the fourth quarter, Ogden was more than ready to stay ahead of the race as Marriott and Jones, and a little extra late help from senior guard Nyiol Hauet, closed it out with 18 points in the final period.

The only other Region 13 team to get a win on the Wildcats this season, Morgan, has already lost to Ogden twice, and the remaining three teams on the Tigers’ schedule are the bottom three in the region. That elusive title is getting closer to reality.

“It feels great,” Marriott said. “We need some more winning tradition out here. I mean, 1993, that’s a long time, but it’s a winning culture around here now.”

