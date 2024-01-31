How much would it cost to go to the Paris Olympics?

Excitement is building as the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris draws closer. The global event promises to showcase athletic prowess, cultural diversity and human achievement.

Around 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees, which typically represent a country, are expected to attend, according to the International Olympic Committee.

It’s no secret that tickets to the upcoming Summer Games are coveted, especially considering the location. Over 400,000 tickets for all sessions, including the opening ceremony, went on sale back in November, per Paris 2024 Press.

Though the events are exciting, the costs might not be. Event tickets are pricey and hard to find; managers of hotels and rental apartments have doubled summer rates; airfares are rising; and even the metro tickets will temporarily double in price, according to The New York Times.

So, just how much would it cost to go to the Olympics in Paris? Let’s figure it out.

Getting to Paris — $1,300

Round-trip tickets from the U.S. to Paris, range from $500 to $1,500, per Trip.com.

Currently, if you’re looking to book a July round-trip plane ticket from major airport hubs such as Los Angeles International Airport, Denver International Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport or Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, flights start at over $1,000 (without carry-ons), with some costing over $6,000, according to Google Flights.

Getting to Paris by boat is also an option. Spots on transatlantic cruise ships are available starting at a little over $800. However, you would have to travel to France months in advance to get there at that price. And a second ticket would have to be purchased to get a ride back home from Europe, per Cruise Critic.

Due to prices and timing, a plane ticket would be the best option. For the purposes of this travel plan, let’s estimate that the cost, including baggage fees, will be $1,300.

A place to stay for one week — $4,179

Hotel operators and individual Parisians are planning on taking advantage of the demand for housing during the Olympics.

Typical European hotels, such as the Ibis, usually cost 90 euros to 200 euros per night for a double room with basic amenities. Current prices for Olympic dates are 400 euros to 700 euros. Airbnb prices have surpassed 500 euros a night, according to The New York Times.

Per Google Finance, one euro is equal to $1.09. The conversion would increase the range of prices for places to stay to $368.63 to $759.56. The average cost for a single night, to the nearest dollar, would be $597. For a week, the cost would be $4,179.

The French government will not regulate hotel prices but will increase inspections of hotels and rentals, per News 18.

Olivia Grégoire, the minister responsible for tourism, told Sud Radio that “It’s essential that French and international tourists get their money’s worth. (Besides,) there was never any price cap during the Olympics or Paralympics in London, Rio or even Beijing.”

Tickets for some events — $300

According to Paris 2024 organizers, one-third of the sport event tickets will be €50 or less and almost two-thirds will be under €100. The highest price will be €980 for final events.

Prices depend on the event and the location of a seat. Surfing, though, will be accessible for free.

Tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies range in price from 45 euros to 600 euros.

Using euro to dollar conversions, tickets prices range from $48.83 to $1,063.45.

If you’d like to attend one or two budget-friendly athletic events and the opening or closing ceremony, it’s reasonable to set aside $300. And remember, you can attend surfing for free.

Traveling in Paris — $76

Olympic organizers are hoping to reduce the carbon footprint of hosting the Games by closing some areas of Paris to cars. Walking, cycling and public transportation will be the main way to get to and from places, according to The New York Times.

Valérie Pécresse, the president of the administrative region that includes Paris and its suburbs, said public transportation will temporarily increase in cost in a video posted on X.

Metro rides will now cost 4 euros per ride, and travelers will have the option of buying a Paris 2024 pass costing 16 euros a day, or 70 euros per week, per The New York Times.

Velib, a popular bike rental program, has bikes starting at 5 euros a day to 20 euros for three days.

Depending on where you stay, walking might not be an option for every occasion. Therefore, setting aside 70 euros, or 76 euros, should cover metro or bike rental costs.

Other costs — $557

Even if you’re focused on the Olympics, no trip to Paris is complete without some visits to popular tourist attractions. You’ll also need to budget for food and souvenirs.

Per Budget Your Trip, visitors should plan on spending 41 euros per day on meals or 287 euros a week. In dollars, this would total to $311.44, but since prices might rise due to increased demand, $400 might be a safer bet.

According to their respective websites, popular locations such as the Louvre, now 22 euros, and Palace of Versailles, around 24 euros for car and pass, have also increased their admission fees. To visit both, you’d need about $48.

If wanting souvenirs, setting aside an extra 100 euros, or $109, would be a good guess, per Trip Advisor.

The combined costs of food, location visits and souvenirs would be $557.

How much would it cost to go to the Olympics?

Drawing on the information available from various sites, the total cost would be around $6,412 for one person visiting for a week.

If you’re experiencing sticker shock, you’ll likely want to watch the Olympics from home, but Tony Estanguet, the head of the organizing committee for the Paris Olympics, thinks the (pricey) trip would be worth it, per The New York Times.

“Let me convince you to come, because this moment is unique. You won’t see it again, and you won’t be disappointed,” he said.

