‘Reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward’: Margot Robbie responds to ‘Barbie’ Oscar noms

Margot Robbie responded to widespread disappointment from fans that Greta Gerwig did not receive an Oscar nomination for best director.

“Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is,” Robbie said of Gerwig during a panel at a special SAG screening on Tuesday night, reports Deadline.

“But it’s been an incredible year for all the films,” she added

Though Robbie and Gerwig were both omitted from their respective categories, Robbie touched on the ways “Barbie” has triumphed — including its eight Oscar nominations. She noted that she is “beyond ecstatic that we’ve got eight Academy Award nominations, it’s so wild.”

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact,” Robbie said. “And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

Robbie, who has starred in dozens of movies, claimed being a part of “Barbie” “feels different” than other projects she has worked on. “I’ve never been a part of something like this,” she said. “And I can’t think of a time when a movie’s had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm.”

“People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience, whether it’s having a moment like that, or whether it’s listening in the bathrooms, or whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now.”

Ryan Gosling ‘disappointed’ by Gerwig’s Oscar snub

For his role as Ken in “Barbie,” Ryan Gosling received a nomination for best supporting actor. He expressed gratitude for his nomination while claiming to be “disappointed” Gerwig and Robbie did not receive nominations in their respective categories.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought l’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” Gosling wrote in a statement shared by CNN.

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” he continues.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

What Oscar nominations did ‘Barbie’ receive?

“Barbie” received nominations for: best picture, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, adapted screenplay, original song (x2), costume design and production design.

Below are the Oscar categories “Barbie” received nominations in and the movie’s competitors:

Best picture



“American Fiction.”

“Anatomy of a Fall.”

“Barbie.”

“The Holdovers.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Maestro.”

“Oppenheimer.”

“Past Lives.”

“Poor Things.”

“The Zone of Interest.”

Best supporting actor



Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction.”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer.”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie.”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things.”

Best supporting actress



Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer.”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple.”

America Ferrera, “Barbie.”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad.”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers.”

Adapted screenplay



“American Fiction.”

“Barbie.”

“Oppenheimer.”

“Poor Things.”

“The Zone of Interest.”

Original song



“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony.”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie.”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.”

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot.”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Costume design



“Barbie.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Napoleon.”

“Oppenheimer.”

“Poor Things.”

Production design

