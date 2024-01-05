Facebook Twitter
Friday, January 5, 2024 | 
Utah Basketball College Basketball Sports

3 takeaways from Utah women’s basketball winning at Arizona State

The Utes endured a third-quarter run before putting the game away against the overmatched Sun Devils, though Alissa Pili played just half the game

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE 3 takeaways from Utah women’s basketball winning at Arizona State
Utah forward Jenna Johnson (22) defends against South Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

Utah forward Jenna Johnson (22) defends against South Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

The No. 15 Utah women’s basketball team eventually put away Arizona State 58-41 to earn the Utes’ first Pac-12 victory at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday night.

Key takeaways

Top performer(s): Kennady McQueen and Jenna Johnson continued to shine for Utah. McQueen finished with 12 points and five assists, while Johnson added 10 points and six rebounds.

Key stretch: Arizona State used a 16-2 run to cut a one-time 22-point Utah lead down to eight with 3:27 left in the third quarter, but the Utes answered that stretch by ending the quarter on a 12-3 run — that included a 3-pointer and driving layup from Ines Vieira, while Kennady McQueen hit from 3 as well.

Pili exits early: Utah star forward played just 13 minutes in the game, leaving with just over two minutes remaining in the first half after falling hard to the ground on a rebound attempt.

She had eight points, four rebounds and an assist in limited minutes.

Shooting: While Utah shot 38%, well below its average, the Utes held ASU to just 27% shooting from the floor.

Rebounding: The Utes held a 52-34 edge on the boards and 17-13 on the offensive glass, which resulted in Utah owning a 12-5 advantage in second-chance points.

What’s next?

Utah (11-3, 1-1 Pac-12) will stay in Arizona for the weekend, playing the Wildcats on Sunday (noon, Pac-12 Network) at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Arizona lost a one-point thriller against No. 5 Colorado on Friday.

Next Up In U of U sports
Utah won’t have much time to shake off loss to Sun Devils with No. 10 Arizona up next
Former Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson commits to Arkansas
Runnin’ Utes don’t look like themselves in loss at Arizona State
Things to know ahead of Red Rocks’ season opener against Boise State
What the Utes have gained, lost thus far via the transfer portal
How Deivon Smith is developing into his role with the Runnin’ Utes