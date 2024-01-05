3 takeaways from Utah women’s basketball winning at Arizona State
The Utes endured a third-quarter run before putting the game away against the overmatched Sun Devils, though Alissa Pili played just half the game
The No. 15 Utah women’s basketball team eventually put away Arizona State 58-41 to earn the Utes’ first Pac-12 victory at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday night.
Key takeaways
Top performer(s): Kennady McQueen and Jenna Johnson continued to shine for Utah. McQueen finished with 12 points and five assists, while Johnson added 10 points and six rebounds.
Key stretch: Arizona State used a 16-2 run to cut a one-time 22-point Utah lead down to eight with 3:27 left in the third quarter, but the Utes answered that stretch by ending the quarter on a 12-3 run — that included a 3-pointer and driving layup from Ines Vieira, while Kennady McQueen hit from 3 as well.
Pili exits early: Utah star forward played just 13 minutes in the game, leaving with just over two minutes remaining in the first half after falling hard to the ground on a rebound attempt.
She had eight points, four rebounds and an assist in limited minutes.
Shooting: While Utah shot 38%, well below its average, the Utes held ASU to just 27% shooting from the floor.
Rebounding: The Utes held a 52-34 edge on the boards and 17-13 on the offensive glass, which resulted in Utah owning a 12-5 advantage in second-chance points.
What’s next?
Utah (11-3, 1-1 Pac-12) will stay in Arizona for the weekend, playing the Wildcats on Sunday (noon, Pac-12 Network) at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.
Arizona lost a one-point thriller against No. 5 Colorado on Friday.