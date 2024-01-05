3 takeaways from Utah women’s basketball winning at Arizona State

The No. 15 Utah women’s basketball team eventually put away Arizona State 58-41 to earn the Utes’ first Pac-12 victory at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday night.

Key takeaways

Top performer(s): Kennady McQueen and Jenna Johnson continued to shine for Utah. McQueen finished with 12 points and five assists, while Johnson added 10 points and six rebounds.

Key stretch: Arizona State used a 16-2 run to cut a one-time 22-point Utah lead down to eight with 3:27 left in the third quarter, but the Utes answered that stretch by ending the quarter on a 12-3 run — that included a 3-pointer and driving layup from Ines Vieira, while Kennady McQueen hit from 3 as well.

Pili exits early: Utah star forward played just 13 minutes in the game, leaving with just over two minutes remaining in the first half after falling hard to the ground on a rebound attempt.

She had eight points, four rebounds and an assist in limited minutes.

Shooting: While Utah shot 38%, well below its average, the Utes held ASU to just 27% shooting from the floor.

Rebounding: The Utes held a 52-34 edge on the boards and 17-13 on the offensive glass, which resulted in Utah owning a 12-5 advantage in second-chance points.

What’s next?

Utah (11-3, 1-1 Pac-12) will stay in Arizona for the weekend, playing the Wildcats on Sunday (noon, Pac-12 Network) at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Arizona lost a one-point thriller against No. 5 Colorado on Friday.