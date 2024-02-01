Utah football season ticket prices are increasing in 2024

The Utah football season ticket renewal window has opened.

The Utah ticket office sent out renewal invoices to fans Thursday, and most ticket prices are increasing for the Utes’ first season in the Big 12 Conference, which features a six-game home schedule at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2024.

While the majority of season ticket prices are going up for 2024, a few sections remain the same total price as 2023.

How much are season tickets increasing by?

Total season ticket prices will increase by “less than 5% on average,” according to the university. For example, in the below-portal north end zone seats, the total price (including required Crimson Club donation, ticket price and stadium renovation and facility fee) rose to $540 per ticket for the season, about a 5% total jump from $515 per ticket in 2023.

However, in 2023, Utah had seven home games as opposed to the six it’ll play in 2024. Using the below-portal north end zone seats as an example, the price per ticket per game will rise from $73.57 per ticket per game in 2023 to $90 per ticket per game in 2024.

Because Utah plays six home games this season, the per ticket per game price rose about 22% for the below-portal north end zone seats.

The latest price increase comes after an average total increase of 15% ahead of the 2023 season.

Here’s the full price breakdown for the 2024 season.

Utah Athletics

Utah Athletics

When do fans have to renew by?

Fans have until March 27 to pay in full or sign up for a payment plan. There are four payment plans available for season-ticket holders that extend until June 19.

What about a home playoff game?

If Utah were to host a home College Football Playoff game as a No. 5, No. 6, No. 7, or No. 8-seeded team, season-ticket holders would have first priority to purchase tickets.

Big 12, SEC, ACC and Big Ten champions receive first-round byes in the playoff and will play the winners of the first-round in the quarterfinals at either the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl.

What is Utah’s 2024 home schedule?