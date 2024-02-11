Church of Jesus ChristFaith6 months after the Maui fires, survivors share how they have seen God’s hand, felt His loveSix months after deadly fires destroyed Lahaina on Aug. 8, survivors talk about the miracles they have seen since the tragedy and how they have changedPublished: Feb 11, 2024, 9:07 a.m. MSTView CommentsShareFrom left, Matt Smith, Nathalie Smith, Kai Smith, 7, and Jacksen Smith, 12, walk on the beach near Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Maui residents are making the best of their situations as they try to move on from the fires six months ago. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News By Church News