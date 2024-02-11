Facebook Twitter
Sunday, February 11, 2024 
Women’s Basketball Sports Utah Utes

Utes regain their momentum and bury Oregon

There were a lot more happy faces at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Sunday compared to Friday

By Bruce Smith
Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) and Oregon Ducks guard Kennedi Williams (12) fight to reach the ball during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) and Oregon Ducks guard Kennedi Williams (12) fight to reach the ball during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News

The Utah women’s basketball team was looking forward to Super Bowl Sunday, but perhaps for a different reason than the rest of the country.

Less than 40 hours after suffering a demoralizing loss to up-and-coming Oregon State in a Pac-12 Conference game, the Utes took on Oregon. This time, there were a lot more happy faces at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Jenna Johnson scored 20 points, Maty Wilke had 17 and Alissa Pili 16 as the Utes blew past the Ducks 70-48.

While it was the seventh win in the last nine games for coach Lynne Roberts’s team, she was especially pleased the Utes regained their footing after a brief stumble.

“Proud of how the team bounced back,” she said. “It took about 20 minutes to get with the flow. We may not be the biggest team, but we’re big on heart.”

merlin_3019666.jpg

University of Utah Utes cheer for their teammates after a shot during a game against the Oregon Ducks at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The Utah Utes won 70-48.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) and Oregon Ducks guard Kennedi Williams (12) fight to reach the ball during a game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) and Oregon Ducks guard Kennedi Williams (12) fight to reach the ball during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019706.jpg

Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) and guard Inês Vieira (2) jump to grab the rebound against Oregon Ducks forward Grace VanSlooten (40) and guard Chance Gray (2) during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019668.jpg

Utah Utes guard Inês Vieira (2) and forward Reese Ross (20) fight for the ball against Oregon Ducks guard Bella Hamel (21) and forward Filippa Tilliander (13) during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019672.jpg

University of Utah Utes Assistant Coach Jerise Freeman advises from the sidelines during a game against the Oregon Ducks at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019662.jpg

Utah Utes Head Coach Lynne Roberts reacts to a foul call during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019660.jpg

Utah Utes forward Reese Ross (20) defends against Oregon Ducks center Phillipina Kyei (15) during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019664.jpg

Utah Utes guard Matyson Wilke (23) defends against Oregon Ducks forward Grace VanSlooten (40) during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019674.jpg

Utah Utes guard Inês Vieira (2) jumps for a lay up during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The Utah Utes won 70-48.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019676.jpg

Utah Utes forward Reese Ross (20) defends against Oregon Ducks guard Ula Chamberlin (0) during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019678.jpg

Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) grabs the rebound during a game against the Oregon Ducks at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The Utah Utes won 70-48.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019680.jpg

Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) moves the ball during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Johnson scored her 1,000th point this game.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019682.jpg

Utah Utes forward Samantha Crispe (44) posts up against Oregon Ducks center Phillipina Kyei (15) during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019684.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) moves the ball during a game against the Oregon Ducks at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019686.jpg

Utah Utes guard Matyson Wilke (23) runs for the ball during a game against the Oregon Ducks at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019688.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Grace VanSlooten (40) during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019690.jpg

Utah Utes guard Matyson Wilke (23) prepares to shoot a three-point basket during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019692.jpg

Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) fights against Oregon Ducks forward Kennedy Basham (1) for the ball during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019694.jpg

Utah Utes guard Inês Vieira (2) jumps to grabs the rebound alongside Oregon Ducks center Phillipina Kyei (15) during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019696.jpg

Utah Utes forward Samantha Crispe (44) looks to pass the ball during a game against the Oregon Ducks at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019698.jpg

Utah Utes forward Reese Ross (20) jumps to grab the rebound next to Oregon Ducks forward Grace VanSlooten (40) and Oregon Ducks center Phillipina Kyei (15) during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019700.jpg

Utah Utes guard Lani White (3) jumps for a lay up after driving the ball down the court during a game against the Oregon Ducks at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019702.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) handles the ball against Oregon Ducks guard Ula Chamberlin (0) during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019704.jpg

Utah Utes guard Inês Vieira (2) handles the ball during a game against the Oregon Ducks at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019708.jpg

Utah Utes guard Lani White (3) holds up the ball after winning a game against the Oregon Ducks during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The Utah Utes won 70-48.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
The Utes’ shooting was abysmal in their 58-44 defeat Friday against Oregon State, and they were only 6-of-33 from three-point land. They had to feel good Sunday when Wilke connected on her first shot from long range, and Jenna Johnson followed by banking in a trey late in the first quarter to give Utah a 13-10 lead.

A three-pointer by Kennady McQueen followed, and then Issy Palmer followed with another, and the crowd of 4,762 got excited as it recognized the team it had seen most often this season.

“I’m still confident about our team,” said Roberts. “The other day was just an anomaly. This team hasn’t played at full strength for a long time, but we’re still in charge of our destiny and even though we may not be the biggest team in the league, there’s a lot of fight left in this dog.”

Utah never trailed after that and, each time the Ducks closed the gap, Utah relied on hustle and extra defensive pressure by Wilke, Johnson and especially pesky point guard Ines Vieira, to rebuild its margin.

Vieira was also a big factor offensively with 10 assists. The Utes shot 41% from the field and made 12 three-pointers. In fact, they had as many three-pointers (six) by midway through the second quarter as they had the entire contest Friday.

“When you play (against a) zone, you know somebody is going to be open,” said Wilke, who eclipsed her previous season high and has scored in double figures in six of Utah’s last eight games.

With the win, Utah improved to 18-7 overall and 8-5 in league play with five games left in the regular season, starting with another home matchup at 6 p.m. Friday against Colorado.

Colorado was ranked No. 4 in the nation before being dismantled by Oregon State on its home floor later Sunday.

After Sunday’s game, Oregon dropped to 11-14 overall and 2-10 in the league. The Ducks may be in last place but the team has a talented front line led by 6-foot-8 Phillipina Kyei, 6-7 Kennedy Basham and 6-5 Grace Van Slooten.

Oregon came out in a zone defense, which limited Pili, Utah’s top scorer and last year’s Pac-12 player of the year, from finding many inside shots. It forced Utah to rely on its passing, perimeter shooting and ability to steal rebounds — and they accomplished each task.

Kyei still finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, but was double-teamed and harassed so much she never developed into a consistent factor. Van Slooten added 14 points.

Utah outrebounded the Ducks 36-32 and corralled 14 offensive boards. Roberts said she felt Wilke was probably Utah’s top player, thanks to her 5-10 effort from three-point range, and the help she offered near the basket defensively, which led to 16 Oregon turnovers.

The Ducks’ frustration was particularly noticeable in the fourth quarter. Utah led 55-41, but consecutive steals by Vieira and Lani White resulted in easy layups, and then Pili got her mojo back with two straight jumpers to build the margin past 20 points.

Not long after that, the final buzzer sounded and the Utes could focus on the other big event of the day.

