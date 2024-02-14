Where do BYU, Utah and Utah State land in bracketology projections midway through February?

Selection Sunday, March 17, is just over a month away.

As of right now, BYU and Utah State look like locks to make the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament.

Utah, meanwhile, was once seen as a strong candidate to end its NCAA drought, but that’s changed in recent weeks.

The next four weeks will ultimately determine their postseason fates, with the regular season wrapping up and conference tournaments soon thereafter.

Here’s a look at several national bracketology projections for BYU, Utah and Utah State with February halfway over.

Utah State guard Ian Martinez (4) drives to the basket against Boise State Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via Associated Press

What are the latest bracketology projections for BYU, Utah and Utah State?

ESPN



BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Samford in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.

CBS Sports



BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Samford in the first round, Pittsburgh regional.

Team Rankings



BYU: No. 4 seed.

USA Today



BYU: No. 5 seed vs. UC Irvine in the first round, Spokane regional.

Stadium



BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Richmond in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.

The Washington Post



BYU: No. 5 seed vs. McNeese State in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.

Fox Sports



BYU: No. 5 seed vs. McNeese State in the first round.

The Bracketeer



BYU: No. 6 seed vs. Nebraska in the first round, Pittsburgh regional.

What stands out about the latest BYU, Utah State and Utah bracketology projections?

BYU: The Cougars are seen as a No. 5 seed by six of the eight projections used for this story, with one going as high as a No. 4 and another going as low as a No. 6 seed. Three predictions have BYU playing in the Delta Center to start the NCAA Tournament (the venue hosts the first two rounds this year).

Utah State: The most common seed for the Aggies right now is a No. 7 seed, though they are getting some votes for a No. 5 or a No. 6 seed as well.

The most common seed for the Aggies right now is a No. 7 seed, though they are getting some votes for a No. 5 or a No. 6 seed as well. Utah: The Runnin’ Utes, after losing two games at home last week, are squarely on the NCAA bubble — a couple of the bracket projections don’t have Utah in the field, while four others have the Runnin’ Utes playing a First Four game.

Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) and center Branden Carlson fight for the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jamiya Neal (5) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023. Marielle Scott, Deseret News

How are BYU, Utah State and Utah trending right now at February’s midpoint?