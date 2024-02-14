Where do BYU, Utah and Utah State land in bracketology projections midway through February?
The Cougars and Aggies are staying strong in their pursuit of an NCAA Tournament berth, while the Utes have fallen off
Selection Sunday, March 17, is just over a month away.
As of right now, BYU and Utah State look like locks to make the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament.
Utah, meanwhile, was once seen as a strong candidate to end its NCAA drought, but that’s changed in recent weeks.
The next four weeks will ultimately determine their postseason fates, with the regular season wrapping up and conference tournaments soon thereafter.
Here’s a look at several national bracketology projections for BYU, Utah and Utah State with February halfway over.
What are the latest bracketology projections for BYU, Utah and Utah State?
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Samford in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.
- Utah State: No. 7 seed vs. Butler in the first round, Charlotte regional.
- Utah: Designated at Last Team In, No. 11 seed vs. Nevada in a First Four game, Dayton, Ohio.
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Samford in the first round, Pittsburgh regional.
- Utah State: No. 5 seed vs. Appalachian State in the first round, Spokane regional.
- Utah: Designated among Last Four In, No. 11 seed vs. Texas in a First Four game, Dayton, Ohio.
- BYU: No. 4 seed.
- Utah State: No. 5 seed.
- Utah: No. 10 seed.
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. UC Irvine in the first round, Spokane regional.
- Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Utah-Nebraska winner in the first round, Memphis regional.
- Utah: Designated among Last Four In, No. 11 seed vs. Nebraska in a First Four game, Dayton, Ohio.
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Richmond in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.
- Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Omaha regional.
- Utah: No. 9 seed vs. Northwestern in the first round, Brooklyn regional.
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. McNeese State in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.
- Utah State: No. 5 seed vs. Appalachian State in the first round, Spokane regional.
- Utah: Not included, designated among First Four Out.
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. McNeese State in the first round.
- Utah State: No. 7 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round.
- Utah: Not included.
- BYU: No. 6 seed vs. Nebraska in the first round, Pittsburgh regional.
- Utah State: No. 7 seed vs. Ole Miss in the first round, Omaha regional.
- Utah: No. 11 seed vs. Gonzaga in a First Four game, Dayton, Ohio.
What stands out about the latest BYU, Utah State and Utah bracketology projections?
- BYU: The Cougars are seen as a No. 5 seed by six of the eight projections used for this story, with one going as high as a No. 4 and another going as low as a No. 6 seed. Three predictions have BYU playing in the Delta Center to start the NCAA Tournament (the venue hosts the first two rounds this year).
- Utah State: The most common seed for the Aggies right now is a No. 7 seed, though they are getting some votes for a No. 5 or a No. 6 seed as well.
- Utah: The Runnin’ Utes, after losing two games at home last week, are squarely on the NCAA bubble — a couple of the bracket projections don’t have Utah in the field, while four others have the Runnin’ Utes playing a First Four game.
How are BYU, Utah State and Utah trending right now at February’s midpoint?
- BYU: The Cougars (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) have won four of their past five games, including fending off a wild last-minute rally from UCF on Tuesday, and are currently No. 9 in the NET rankings. BYU finds itself in the upper half of the Big 12 standings and above .500 in league play for the first time, with seven regular-season games to play.
- Utah State: The Aggies (20-4, 8-3 Mountain West) sit atop the Mountain West Conference standings after beating Boise State by 19 points in their most recent game, helping right the ship after a rare two-game losing streak. Utah State, which is No. 27 in the NET rankings, still has games at Colorado State and at home vs. San Diego State and New Mexico — all three are currently in the NET’s top 30.
- Utah: The Utes (15-7, 6-7 Pac-12) dropped below .500 in league play for the first time this season after losing at home against Arizona and Arizona State, their first two home losses of the year. Utah, No. 47 in the NET rankings, has now lost four of five and will play five of its final seven regular-season games on the road — the Utes are just 1-5 in true road games this season.