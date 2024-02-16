Wendy’s will add several new items to the menu — including a new Frosty flavor

Wendy’s is beefing up its menu with several new items, including a new seasonal Frosty flavor coming in March.

In 2022, Wendy’s replaced its vanilla Frosty with a strawberry one for a limited time. The restaurant has stuck to the trend. Roughly every season, the fast-food chain releases a new, limited-edition Frosty flavor while keeping chocolate on the menu.

This spring, Wendy’s is rumored to release an “Orange Dreamsicle” Frosty, reports Parade.

“Wendy’s is bringing a new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty on March 13th and I cannot wait to try this!” the Instagram account Snackolator reports. “Multiple stores have confirmed this will be dropping that week and it would appear this will replace the vanilla Frosty for those who love the vanilla one.”

The fast-food chain is also dialing up its breakfast game with a sweet new menu item: Cinnabon Pull-Aparts.

“Wendy’s new Cinnabon Pull-Apart is a sweet treat that takes the nostalgic, classic cinnamon roll and transforms the ooey gooey center into bite-sized pieces for fans to pull apart and share (or keep all to themselves — we won’t judge),” wrote the restaurant.

“It’s truly all about the one-of-a-kind, fun breakfast experience this new product provides our fans, all while giving them something sweet to satisfy their morning cravings — and it’s the perfect complement to any of our savory breakfast items.”

The Cinnabon Pull-Aparts land on Wendy’s menus on Monday, Feb. 26.

Additionally, for a limited time, Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is back on the menu.

“We know we have a good thing going with our Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich, which is why the sandwich build remains the same this year,” per Wendy’s. “Savor our Wild Caught Alaska Pollock fillet coated in crispy panko breading topped with lettuce, a slice of American cheese, pickles and creamy dill tartar sauce, all served on our premium bun.”

The fish sandwich is currently available at more than 4,800 Wendy’s restaurants across the country. It will only be on the menu for a limited time — typically just a couple months.