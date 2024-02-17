High school boys wrestling: Layton cements its new dynasty with second straight 6A state title

The seeds of a new dynasty in 6A sprouted before many eyes in the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday night.

There was little doubt left for the nationally-ranked Layton Lancers as they dominated their way to their second straight boys wrestling state championship, and even amidst the celebration, head coach Adam Fager had higher things on his mind.

National rankings by MatScouts have the Lancers as 43rd in the country, and many of their athletes will be donning different uniforms in the next month or so to wrestle on the national stage.

“It’ll be fun for the night,” Fager said of winning the state title. “We’ll enjoy that, but our goal isn’t ever to just be the best in Utah.

“All year, we’ve been striving to be nationally ranked, and we are…Even more importantly, our goal isn’t ever a state title or a medal. Our goal is to become our best selves. Wrestling is the best way to help us achieve it.”

Layton junior Geronimo Rivera delivered early excitement in the meet, taking down previously undefeated freshman Israel Borge from Westlake en route to winning the state title in the 126-pound bracket.

Borge had beaten Rivera earlier in the season, and Rivera was determined to set it right and claim his third consecutive title.

“It feels really dang good,” Rivera said. “He beat me earlier in the season. I had to come back and get him. No other explanation. I went out there and wrestled my match instead of waiting for him and took him down.”

Layton scored an even 260 points for the title. In second place was Westlake with 219.5, while Corner Canyon was a distance third with 143 points. Pleasant Grove, the giant of the 6A classification not so long ago, took fourth place.

Westlake senior Brayden Robison wrapped up an undefeated season with a win by fall versus Pleasant Grove’s Hixon Canto at 5:32, going 44-0 in the 157-pound class.

“I was a little nervous,” Robinson said. “Kid’s a tough stud, but I just kept working hard in practice and with my partners.

“I love my coaches, but most of all, I’d like to thank God. He has put me through some hard times but awesome times…I appreciate the sport. It’s the best sport on earth.”

Other notable winners in 6A included Syracuse’s Mason Carlson, who became a three-time champ in the 120-class, and Fremont’s Logan Hancey, now a two-time champ in the 165-class.

1 of 6 2 of 6 3 of 6 4 of 6 5 of 6 6 of 6

Class 6A State Tournament

At Utah Valley

Team Scores

1. Layton, 260.0

2. Westlake, 219.5

3. Corner Canyon, 143.0

4. Pleasant Grove, 140.5

5. Fremont, 101.5

6. Mountain Ridge, 99.0

7. Davis, 96.5

8. Syracuse, 79.5

