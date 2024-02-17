High school boys wrestling: Layton cements its new dynasty with second straight 6A state title

The seeds of a new dynasty in 6A sprouted before many eyes in the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday night.
There was little doubt left for the nationally-ranked Layton Lancers as they dominated their way to their second straight boys wrestling state championship, and even amidst the celebration, head coach Adam Fager had higher things on his mind.
National rankings by MatScouts have the Lancers as 43rd in the country, and many of their athletes will be donning different uniforms in the next month or so to wrestle on the national stage.
“It’ll be fun for the night,” Fager said of winning the state title. “We’ll enjoy that, but our goal isn’t ever to just be the best in Utah.
“All year, we’ve been striving to be nationally ranked, and we are…Even more importantly, our goal isn’t ever a state title or a medal. Our goal is to become our best selves. Wrestling is the best way to help us achieve it.”
Layton junior Geronimo Rivera delivered early excitement in the meet, taking down previously undefeated freshman Israel Borge from Westlake en route to winning the state title in the 126-pound bracket.
Borge had beaten Rivera earlier in the season, and Rivera was determined to set it right and claim his third consecutive title.
“It feels really dang good,” Rivera said. “He beat me earlier in the season. I had to come back and get him. No other explanation. I went out there and wrestled my match instead of waiting for him and took him down.”
Layton scored an even 260 points for the title. In second place was Westlake with 219.5, while Corner Canyon was a distance third with 143 points. Pleasant Grove, the giant of the 6A classification not so long ago, took fourth place.
Westlake senior Brayden Robison wrapped up an undefeated season with a win by fall versus Pleasant Grove’s Hixon Canto at 5:32, going 44-0 in the 157-pound class.
“I was a little nervous,” Robinson said. “Kid’s a tough stud, but I just kept working hard in practice and with my partners.
“I love my coaches, but most of all, I’d like to thank God. He has put me through some hard times but awesome times…I appreciate the sport. It’s the best sport on earth.”
Other notable winners in 6A included Syracuse’s Mason Carlson, who became a three-time champ in the 120-class, and Fremont’s Logan Hancey, now a two-time champ in the 165-class.
Class 6A State Tournament
At Utah Valley
Team Scores
1. Layton, 260.0
2. Westlake, 219.5
3. Corner Canyon, 143.0
4. Pleasant Grove, 140.5
5. Fremont, 101.5
6. Mountain Ridge, 99.0
7. Davis, 96.5
8. Syracuse, 79.5
- 106 - 1. Samuel Moody, Riverton; 2. Tanner Telford, Corner Canyon; 3. Asher Millward, Skyridge; 4. Perry Fowler, Syracuse; 5. Michael Kowalski, Layton; 6. Kaden Oldroyd, Westlake
- 113 - 1. Corbyn Robison, Westlake; 2. Aiden Bastian, Layton; 3. Dax Christensen, Bingham; 4. Milo Fowden, Farmington; 5. Hudson York, Corner Canyon; 6. Coleton Tobler, Copper Hills
- 120 - 1. Mason Carlson, Syracuse; 2. Lander Bosh, Layton; 3. Hanks Jacobson, American Fork; 4. Trey Thompson, Westlake; 5. Dagen Lamano, Layton; 6. Zack Anderson, Syracuse
- 126 - 1. Geronimo Rivera, Layton; 2. Israel Borge, Westlake; 3. Jamyne Xoumphonphackdy, Westlake; 4. Lincoln Rex, Lehi; 5. Corban Atwood, Lone Peak; 6. Parker Garcia, Mountain Ridge
- 132 - 1. Curtis Borge, Westlake; 2. Hudson Palmer, Farmington; 3. Austin Ellis, Davis; 4. Cole Fenwick, Layton; 5. Teague Brown, Syracuse; 6. Wyatt Bingham, Pleasant Grove
- 138 - 1. Layne Kleimann, Mountain Ridge; 2. Jason Worthley, Fremont; 3. Jace Lemons, Layton; 4. Parker Ballantyne, Westlake; 5. Tucker Sorensen, Layton; 6. Carter Olson, Riverton
- 144 - 1. Noah Bull, Layton; 2. Tege Kelley, American Fork; 3. Korbin Chuchran, Westlake; 4. Thomas Bartholmew, American Fork; 5. Luke Skousen, Lone Peak; 6. Easton Gines, Syracuse
- 150 - 1. Josh Fish, Westlake; 2. Gavin Regis, Layton; 3. Shepard Stephens, Davis; 4. Ammon Cannon, Lehi; 5. Coen Maxwell, Mountain Ridge; 6. Treyson Hunt, Fremont
- 157 - 1. Brayden Robison, Westlake; 2. Hixon Canto, Pleasant Grove; 3. Preston Stevens, Mountain Ridge; 4. Hayden Johnson, Mountain Ridge; 5. Kamren Wolff, Fremont; 6. Kayleb Murphy, Davis
- 165 - 1. Logan Hancey, Fremont; 2. Brad Farrer, Pleasant Grove; 3. Ryker Roundy, Davis; 4. Ty Carman, Herriman; 5. Kaizen Detoles, Westlake; 6. Jonathon Inagaki, Layton
- 175 - 1. Banks Love, Bingham; 2. Kaden Bennie, Layton; 3. Macrae Parker, Herriman; 4. Jake Closson, Pleasant Grove; 5. Mason Kartchner, Farmington; 6. Caleb Robinson, Corner Canyon
- 190 - 1. Leimana Fager, Corner Canyon; 2. Trevyn Gates, Pleasant Grove; 3. Elijah Hawes, Layton; 4. Gage Watt, Riverton; 5. Carter Percival, Davis; 6. Jayce Wilbon, Mountain Ridge
- 215 - 1. Cayaen Smith, Pleasant Grove; 2. Ridge Lindley, Fremont; 3. Collin Webb, Corner Canyon; 4. Colton Cook, Westlake; 5. Ethan Sweet, Layton; 6. Jackson Olsen, Mountain Ridge
- 285 - 1. Kaydon Williams, Corner Canyon; 2. Takoa Byrd, Layton; 3. Issac Sweat, Lehi; 4. Jared Smith, Lone Peak; 5. Braiden Moon, Layton; 6. Nathan Holladay, Corner Canyon