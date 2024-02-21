High school girls basketball: Tuesday’s 6A/5A/4A first round recap

6A Playoffs

No. 15 American Fork (8-15) prevailed over No. 18 Farmington (2-19), 45-32, in the 6A first round. Lindsey Melville led the scoring for the Cavemen with 13 points, while both Sarah Mathis and Calli Condi contributed 12 points, including two 3-pointers each. On the Phoenix side, Brynn Ryan led with 10 points, with the next best contribution being the seven points scored by Kate Garff.

In the 6A first round, No. 17 Weber (7-17) defeated No. 16 Riverton (4-19) 59-51. For the Warriors, Logyn Howell led the scoring with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Abby Sayer also contributed significantly with 15 points, which included two 3-pointers. On Riverton’s side, Faythe Stauffer dominated with 18 points, including one 3-pointer, and Emmalee Christensen added 15 points, landing three 3-pointers.

5A Playoffs

Spanish Fork’s Dons (12-12) overpowered West Jordan’s Jaguars (11-9) 57-44 for the 5A first round win. Gracyn Cook was the standout player for the Dons, leading the scoring with 21 points, which included four 3-pointers. The Dons cemented their lead in the final quarter, scoring 20 points to the Jaguar’s 10. For West Jordan, Giselle Muffett recorded the highest tally with 22 points, alongside two 3-pointers, while Rochelle Afo Manuma added another 11 points to the total.

No. 17 seed Viewmont’s Vikings (12-11) notched a 47-35 win over No. 16 seed Cedar Valley (12-11) for the 5A first round win. Kristina Gunnell of the Vikings topped the game’s individual performances, recording 19 points and eight blocks. Mara Mickelson contributed a further nine points, while Aubrey Mulitalo and Mary Carr proved crucial on the rebounds, securing seven and 10 respectively.

No. 13 seed Northridge (13-11) triumphed 46-34 over No. 20 seed Kearns (11-13) in the 5A first round game. Northridge outscored Kearns 20-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win. Kaylee Hess and Mae Stevenson led the Knights with 14 and 12 points, respectively, landing four 3-pointers each. For the Cougars, Kylee Glade led, scoring 13 points, which included three 3-pointers.

In a 5A first round game, No. 12 seed Olympus (12-11) edged out No. 21 seed Hunter (10-14), 40-37. Keily Trabanino was the high scorer for the Titans with 13 points and seven blocks, followed by Joss Baker who tallied 11 points and secured 14 rebounds. Kalysa Ng led the Wolverines with 15 points, three of which were 3-pointers. Grace Gallagher also contributed 10 points for the Wolverines.

No. 9 seed Clearfield (17-6) dispatched No. 24 seed Skyline’s (5-17) in the 5A first round, 58-42. For the Falcons, Xiyah Yarbrough emerged as the top scorer with 20 points. Izzy Wyaskett and Jayla Kearns also contributed with 13 and 11 points respectively. On the Eagles’ side, Cami Groberg led with 14 points, including one 3-pointer, while Lauren Johnson contributed an additional 10 points, landing two 3-pointers.

No. 10 seed Salem Hills rolled past No. 23 seed East for the easy 5A first round victory.

No. 19 seed Woods Cross (11-13) narrowly edged No. 14 seed Taylorsville (13-10) in a 44-40 victory. Ili Crockett led the Wildcats, scoring 13 points including one 3-pointer. Grace MacArthur also made a valuable contribution with 10 points for the Wildcats. The leading scorer for the Warriors was Jenna Sterzer with 17 points, with Marlee Reupena adding seven points, including one 3-pointer.

In a closely contested match, No. 22 seed Springville’s (6-17) edged No. 11 Cyprus (15-9) for the 5A first round win, 56-53. Brynlee Johnson and Sami DelLamas led the scoring for the Red Devils with 13 points each. Natalie Florence and Bella Esplin also contributed significantly, each scoring 10 points and a 3-pointer. Amelia Echternkamp topped Cyprus’s scoring chart with a significant 21 points, which included two 3-pointers.

4A Playoffs

No. 14 Provo narrowly edged visiting No. 19 seed Pine View to claim the 4A first round win.

The ninth-seed Dixie Flyers (12-12) recorded a resounding 53-16 victory over No. 24 seed Park City (5-19) for the 4A first round win. Kealah Faumuina of the Flyers tallied an impressive 27 points, leading the team, while teammate Jaycee Bundy added 11 points, with two successful 3-pointers. The Miners were led by Leah Yaeger and Sutton Hull, who posted seven and six points respectively.

No. 15 seed Mountain View (9-13) secured a 45-35 victory over No. 18 Bear River (6-17) in the 4A first round. Jaycee Carlson dominated for the Bruins, recording 17 points. Kimberlee Brown and Sienna Bramble contributed eight and seven points respectively. Conversely, Madison Littlefield was the leading scorer for the Bears with 10 points.

No. 13 seed Desert Hills (9-12) decisively overcame No. 20 Uintah (6-18), 58-21, in the 4A first round win. For the Thunder, Hannah Heaton top-scored with 14 points, followed by Mylee Villanueva with 12 points. Jenna Brown and Ashtin Hansen also contributed with nine and eight points respectively. On the Utes’ side, Charlee Gilroy led with 10 points, more than twice as many as any of her teammates.

No. 10 Mountain Crest (11-11) outpaced No. 23 Orem (5-17), recording a 63-37 victory, in the 4A first round win. Mustangs’ Kali Jones led the game with 17 points. Paige Egbert also made a solid contribution, scoring 16 points for the Mustangs, which included two 3-pointers. On the Tigers’ side, Abby Davidson topped their scoring chart with 11 points.

No. 11 Murray (14-9) eased past No. 22 Timpanogos (4-18), 64-31, for teh easy 4A first round win. Murray’s Charlotte Scherbel commanded the court with 18 points, accompanied by six 3-pointers. Mia AuClaire and Vanessa Anaafi chipped in with 14 points and four 3-pointers, and 11 points and three 3-pointers respectively for the Spartans. Georgia King emerged as the leading scorer for the Timberwolves with 13 points, including two 3-pointers.

No. 17 Crimson Cliffs (7-16) overwhelmed No. 16 Tooele, 53-24, for the 4A first round win. For the Mustangs, Alyssa Whittaker led the scorecard with 11 points. Colleen Korella and three other players each scored seven points, contributing to the team’s robust victory. On the Buffaloes’ side, Cianna Rolle topped the scorechart with 10 points, while Josie Kennedy chipped in with seven points.

In 4A first round game, No. 12 Jordan (14-10) beat No. 21 Stansbury (4-18), 48-37. For the Beetdiggers, Tess Joseph was the leading scorer with 16 points. Tess Jacobson supported with 10 points, and Sara Newman contributed nine points, which included three 3-pointers. On the Stallions’ side, BrynLeigh Jones was the top points scorer with 15 points, with the next significant contribution coming from Brooke Jensen, who posted nine points.

