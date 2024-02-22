High school girls basketball: Thursday’s 6A/5A/4A second round recap

6A Playoffs

No. 2 seed Davis handled No. 15 American Fork with a final score of 57-44 in the second round of the 6A playoffs. Kendra Kitchen was the top scorer for the Darts, pouring in 20 points including one 3-pointer. Kate Willard supported with 11 points for the Darts, while T’Maea Eteuati added 9 points to the score. From the Cavemen side, Sarah Mathis fought back with 19 points and four 3-pointers, and Calli Condi also had a notable performance with 12 points and three 3-pointers.

In a lopsided game of the 6A second round, No. 3 Lone Peak dominated No. 14 Layton with a final score of 86-37. For the Knights, Shawnee Nordstrom led the pack with an impressive 21 points, including one 3-pointer. Naia Tanuvasa followed closely with 19 points and two 3-pointers, while Sarah Bartholomew contributed 18 points. On the Lancers’ side, Avery Potter fought back with 14 points with four impressively landed 3-pointers, while Oakley Homer contributed eight points, including two 3-pointers.

No. 6 Westlake was victorious against No. 11 Fremont in the second round of the 6A playoffs with a final score of 53-30. Chloe Jensen of Westlake led the scoring with 14 points including three 3-pointers, Ava Chaney followed closely behind with 12 points making four 3-pointers, and Avery Thompson added 10 points as well as a pair of 3-pointers. On the Silverwolves’ side, Olivia Surrage was the leading scorer with nine points, while Ama Herrick contributed eight points and a 3-pointer, and Maya Jensen added six points to their total.

In the second round of the 6A playoffs, No. 7 Corner Canyon triumphed over No. 10 Herriman with a decisive 49-27 victory. Elina Mortensen was the standout player for the Chargers, scoring 23 points including a 3-pointer. Maia Rhay also made a strong contribution with 16 points and three 3-pointers. On the Mustangs’ side, Brittea Byrqe was the top scorer with 7 points followed by Halli Burbidge with 6 points.

In a second round game between No. 13 seed Pleasant Grove and No. 4 seed Syracuse, the Titans prevailed with a final score of 49-32. Avery Sanders stood out for the Titans, scoring 20 points including one 3-pointer. Maylee Anderson also had a strong showing with 13 points, including a 3-pointer. Meanwhile, the Vikings were led by Amber Cook, who put up 12 points including two 3-pointers. The second quarter proved to be the difference, as Syracuse outscored Pleasant Grove by 15.

In an intense second round contest between No. 12 seed Skyridge and No. 5 seed Lehi, the Falcons came up with the upset 53-49 victory. Leading the offense for the Falcons was Cambree Blackham, scoring 17 points, followed by Shae Toole who contributed 11 points. For the Pioneers, Addy Scrivner delivered a phenomenal performance, making 27 points, including two 3-pointers.

6A No. 1 seed Copper Hills defeated No. 17 seed Weber 69-21 in the second round of the 6A playoffs. The Grizzlies’ offense was propelled by Skylie Barker and Ellie Taylor, who scored 19 and 18 points respectively, with Taylor hitting two shots from beyond the arc. Weber’s top scorer was Logyn Howell, who netted 8 points, including two 3-pointers.

No. 9 Mountain Ridge pulled off a narrow victory against No. 8 Bingham, with a final score of 58-55 in the second round of the 6A playoffs. For the Sentinels, Kya Newton topped the scoring chart with 16 points and three 3-pointers. Jessica Maynard and Cailin Kehl also made notable contributions with 12 and 10 points respectively. On the Miners’ side, Brianna Badonie stood out with 20 points, including three 3-pointers. Umu Tukuafu also performed admirably, contributing 14 points to the Miners’ total.

5A Playoffs

No. 17 seed Viewmont fell 67-54 to No. 1 seed Bountiful in the second round of the 5A playoffs. The Redhawks were led by Taylor Harvey, who scored 24 points, including a 3-pointer. Isabeau Hoff also contributed significant points with 13, including three 3-pointers. For the Vikings, Mara Mickelson took the lead, scoring 21 points with three 3-pointers. A large first quarter lead proved insurmountable for Viewmont as Bountiful advances to the quarterfinals.

In a second round contest between the No. 9 seed Clearfield and No. 8 seed Brighton, the Bengals pulled out an impressive win with a final score of 65-45. For the Bengals, Lucy Chin and Sophie Nielsen had stand-out performances, with Chin making 20 points including five 3-pointers, and Nielsen adding 19 points with two 3-pointers. Clearfield’s top contributor was Xiyah Yarbrough, who scored 10 points, including two 3-pointers.

No. 2 seed Wasatch notched a 48-37 second round victory over No. 18 seed Spanish Fork. The Wasps had strong performances from Ashley Garner and Peyton Benkhe, each scoring 17 points, with Benkhe netting four 3-pointers. For the Dons, Emily Gwillian led the team with 17 points. Although the Dons had a competitive start, the Wasps pulled away in the final quarter, cementing their victory.

In a second round match-up between No. 10 seed Salem Hills and No. 7 seed West, the Panthers triumphed with a final score of 62-49. Leading the charge for the Panthers was Kylee Falatea who scored 21 points, including a 3-pointer. She was supported by Laite Latu who contributed 12 points to the team’s total. For the Skyhawks, Madisen King was the high scorer, delivering 14 points, including a 3-pointer.

No. 22 seed Springville claimed a miraculous second round upset over No. 6 seed Maple Mountain, closing the match with a score of 45-42. The Red Devils were led by Hattie Templeman and Bella Esplin, who scored 14 and 11 points respectively, each making two 3-pointers. On the Golden Eagles side, Jaynee Tanner was a major contributor with 12 points, 17 rebounds, 2 steals, and 4 blocks, while Shay Brown added 11 points.

No. 12 seed Olympus squeezed out a 38-37 upset victory against No. 5 seed Alta in the second round of the 5A playoffs. Joss Baker demonstrated a strong performance for the Titans, scoring 18 points with two 3-pointers, 8 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Keily Trabanino and Tatum Harrison each contributed 6 points to support the Titans’ score. For the Hawks, Maya Mishmash and Aolele Liava’a shouldered the scoring burden with 13 and 12 points respectively.

In a close second round clash between No. 19 seed Woods Cross and No. 3 seed Timpview, the Thunderbirds managed a narrow 39-35 victory. Livia Eyre led the Thunderbirds with 14 points while Rayli Galea’i and Lina Ballin also contributed significantly with 11 and 10 points respectively, with Galea’i and Ballin each making a 3-pointer. On the Wildcats side, Mari Nichols was the top scorer with 14 points.

No. 4 seed Box Elder was victorious over No. 13 seed Northridge with a final score of 54-32. Kaydence Barber was the Bees’ leading scorer, contributing 13 points, closely followed by Madi Thurgood, who racked up 12 points. For Northridge, Kaylee Hess stood out with an impressive 18 points, including two 3-pointers. With the win, Box Elder advances to the 5A quarterfinals.

No. 3 seed Cedar City advanced to the 4A quarterfinals with a 54-29 victory over No. 14 seed Provo. The Reds were led by Annalyse Shimada, who had an impressive showing with 20 points, including two 3-pointers, 10 rebounds, and a steal and block each. Kiara Hansen added 12 points and five rebounds to the total. Further contributions came from Mya Bishoff and Kenzie Bird, each scoring 8 points. For the Bulldogs, the top scorer was Taiana Albert with 8 points.

No. 13 seed Desert Hills upset No. 4 seed Cottonwood in the second round of the 4A playoffs with a final score of 49-48. The game found its climax as Hannah Heaton successfully shot one of two free throws with just 2.4 seconds left on the clock, securing the win for the Thunder. Jenna Brown took the lead for the Thunder with 17 points, followed by Mylee Villanueva who chalked up 13 points. For the Colts, Alivia Hutton topped the team’s scoreboard with 18 points, including two 3-pointers, but unfortunately, the Colts fell just short of the win.

No. 5 seed Payson secured a 64-40 win against the No. 12 seed Jordan Beetdiggers in the second round of the 4A playoffs. Averie Roundy led the Lions, scoring 17 points which included three 3-pointers. Oaklie Jackman followed closely behind with 16 points and a 3-pointer. On the Beetdiggers’ side, Kenzie Colunga contributed the most points with 11, including a 3-pointer, but it was not enough to overcome the Lions’ aggressive scoring.

No. 1 seed Ridgeline demonstrated its dominance with a resounding 86-24 victory over 17-seeded Crimson Cliffs in the second round of the 4A playoffs. Emilee Skinner led the RiverHawks, notching a triple double with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. Elise Livingston and Macie Brown also made significant contributions, each scoring 16 points. For the Mustangs, Summer Adams achieved the highest score with 7 points including a 3-pointer.

No. 9 seed Dixie defeated No. 8 seed Hurricane 59-46 in the second round of the 4A playoffs. Kealah Faumuina was the most noteworthy offensive player on the Flyers’ side, garnering an impressive 20 points. She was nicely complemented by Jerzi Bundy, who contributed 12 points. Meanwhile, for the Tigers, Addison Crandall led the scoring with 14 points, closely followed by Whitney Esplin with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

No. 2 seed Snow Canyon flexed its muscles in a 77-37 win over 15-seeded Mountain View in the second round of the 4A playoffs. Olivia Hamlin was phenomenal for the Warriors, scoring 31 points, including three 3-pointers, and recording 12 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals. Joey Jensen also assisted with 15 points and one 3-pointer. On the Bruins’ side, Jaycee Carlson led her team with 12 points including two 3-pointers.

No. 7 seed Sky View came out on top against No. 10 seed Mountain Crest, securing a 44-37 victory in the second round of the 4A playoffs. For the Bobcats, Claire Fischer led the scoring effort with 10 points, while Macie Summers, Mya Eskelson, and Karlee Allen each contributed 8 points. The Mustangs’ side was led by Paige Egbert with 11 points, which included a 3-pointer, and Kali Jones with 10 points.

No. 6 seed Green Canyon secured a dominant 61-19 win over No. 11 seed Murray in the second round of the 4A playoffs. Janalynn Blotter was the top scorer for the Wolves, contributing 14 points, closely followed by Marissa Best with 11 points, including one 3-pointer. On the Spartans’ side, Bonnie Henricksen and Lexi Davies each scored 6 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Wolves from advancing to the next round.

