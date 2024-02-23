High school boys basketball: North Summit earns 2A championship appearance

On Thursday night, No. 1 Kanab pulled out a victory with a buzzer beater from Kyle Brown after being down four with 6.5 seconds left against Grand County.

On Friday it seemed history was going to repeat itself as Kanab’s Kale Glover hit a 3-pointer to bring the game within two in the final seconds.

However, No. 5 North Summit did everything it could to hold onto its lead and it was rewarded with a trip to the 2A championship after a 50-47 victory over Kanab.

“(Kanab’s buzzer beater) was the only thing on my mind,” said North Summit head coach Aaron Preece. “We knew what (Kanab) could do and defensively we were prepping and hoping we could shoot better against that zone.

“We just knew that we had to hold on. Coach (Jerron) Glazier does a great job of prepping their team and we knew we had to take care of the basketball and finish.”

North Summit built a small lead in the first quarter and Kanab fought back in the second, which tied things up at 21-21 at halftime.

The third quarter was a different story.

The Braves’ defense was stifling and only allowed two Kanab field goals for six points in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the North Summit offense piled on 16 points in the third for a 37-27 lead.

“These guys have just dug down deep in the man defense,” said Preece. “They get after people, they just feed of each other defensively.

“When one guy steps up they all want to get after it defensively. They challenged themselves to play man defense and they did a great job.”

Kanab brought the game within single digits throughout the fourth quarter, but until the final minute the game stayed just out of reach for the Cowboys.

With only seconds remaining, Brown hit one free throw and intentionally missed the second which he caught and dished out to Glover for the 3, which brought the game within 49-47.

Unfortunately for Kanab, North Summit had Buck Sargent.

Sargent dominated the rebounds in the fourth quarter and forced Kanab to foul him and get him to the line which helped keep the lead just out of reach.

Sargent ended the semifinal game with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

“Buck is just a stud,” said Preece. “He has a motor that doesn’t stop, and when he is like that it brings everyone around him up.

“Even the bench gets excited because of what he’s doing out there and he is an amazing young man.”

The win gives North Summit a chance to win its first state championship since 2009.

“It’s amazing and it’s a great feeling,” Preece said. “It’s great feeling as a head coach to be here with these young men and ride their shirt tails to victory. They’re amazing young men and they’re fun to be around.”

