High school boys basketball: Friday’s 6A/4A second round recap

6A Playoffs

The No. 7 seed Riverton Silverwolves won against the No. 10 seed Lone Peak Knights in the second round of the 6A playoffs with a score of 55-49. Vaughn Johnson and Ben Barrus led the Silverwolves with 15 and 14 points respectively, each hitting a 3-pointer. For the Knights, Jackson Taylor led the scoreline with 16 points and made four 3-pointers, and Thom Kramer followed closely with 14 points. Despite a final quarter surge from the Knights, the Silverwolves held on to their lead acquired in the second quarter.

The No. 3 seed Herriman Mustangs demonstrated a strong second round performance against the No. 14 seed Skyridge Falcons, with a decisive 57-39 victory. Cale Barclay posted a game-high 18 points, which included two 3-pointers for the Mustangs. For the Falcons, Tate Larson and Dane Housley managed to score 9 points each, with Larson making three 3-pointers. Despite a solid third-quarter comeback from the Falcons, the Mustangs were able to maintain their lead to secure the win.

In a closely fought 6A second round game, No. 9 seed Farmington edged past No. 8 seed Weber, 63-62, to the advance to the quarterfinals. For the Phoenix, Paul Beattie was the leading scorer with 20 points and Ethan Atkinson pitched in 16 points. Braden Larsen hit a tough lay-up with six seconds left for Farmington which gave his team a three-point lead. On the side of the Warriors, Hunter Schenck put up a game-high 27 points with five 3-pointers.

The No. 6 seed Davis Darts managed to advance to the 6A quarterfinals following a 59-36 win against No. 11 seed Fremont Silverwolves. Coleman Atwater was impactful for the Darts, contributing a game-high 20 points including four 3-pointers, accompanied by Zach Fisher’s 19 points and two 3-pointers. Hunter Hansen led Fremont’s efforts with a team-high 10 points, followed by Easton Duft with 8 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite a slow start, the Darts managed to add real momentum in the third quarter, which proved crucial in securing their win.

The No. 1 seed Layton Lancers flexed its muscles against the No. 16 seed Copper Hills Grizzlies with a 71-52 second round victory. The Lancers’ win was highlighted by three players who scored in double digits: KJ Miller who scored a game-high 20 points along with six 3-pointers, Mekhi Martin netting 17 points, and Sam Romer chipping in 15 points. On the Grizzlies’ end, Isaiah Reiser led the scoreline with 18 points, accompanied by a strong all-round performance with six rebounds and five assists. The Lancers maintained their control of the game, even after a strong first quarter from the Grizzlies, and capitalized on it to secure the win.

The No. 5 seed American Fork Cavemen won 48-37 against the No. 12 seed Bingham Miners to advance to the 6A quarterfinals. Tiger Cuff led the scoring for the Cavemen with 16 points, including one 3-pointer. Jared Shepherd and Blake Rawson also contributed significantly, with each scoring 10 points. On the Miners’ side, Stockton Tueller led the team with 10 points, including a 3-pointer. Luke West followed closely with 9 points.

No. 4 seed Corner Canyon Chargers convincingly defeated the No. 13 seed Pleasant Grove Vikings in the second round of the 6A playoffs, finishing the contest with a score of 90-59. For the Chargers, Brody Kozlowski led the team with 20 points, including two 3-pointers, while Isaac Neibaur and Taylor Feroah scored 17 and 16 points respectively. Despite the setback, Makai Peterson was a key contributor for the Vikings with a team-high 9 points, including one 3-pointer.

The No. 2 seed Lehi Pioneers comfortably handled the No. 15 seed Mountain Ridge Sentinels, winning the game 64-49. Cooper Lewis was the standout performer for the Pioneers with a game-high contribution of 27 points, which included four 3-pointers, along with six rebounds and five assists. Easton Hawkins provided solid support with 17 points. For the Sentinels, Spencer Krainich tallied 18 points, including two 3-pointers.

4A Playoffs

No. 7 seed Snow Canyon narrowly defeated 10-seeded Mountain View 63-61 in the second round of the 4A playoffs. Standout player Owen Mackay of the Warriors recorded an impressive 45 points, along with five 3-pointers, and six rebounds. For the Bruins, Bryce Mella and Conner Fairbanks were the top scorers with 24 and 22 points respectively, together, they made six 3-pointers. Despite a late comeback effort from the Bruins, the Warriors held on to their lead secured in the third quarter, marking the close win.

The No. 4 seed Green Canyon Wolves won 74-70 in a tight overtime game against the No. 13 seed Crimson Cliffs Mustangs. Gavin Crane was the top scorer for the Wolves with 21 points, which included two 3-pointers, while teammate Jaxon Drysdale added another 18 points with four 3-pointers. On the other side, Sean Felts was the top performer for the Mustangs, netting a game-high 25 points including one 3-pointer, and Luke Johnson provided solid support with 18 points.

No. 3 seed Logan delivered a strong second round performance against No. 14 seed Mountain Crest, winning the game 59-39. Jordan Child steered the Grizzlies’ success with a game-high 20 points, including one 3-pointer. The Grizzlies also benefited from significant contributions from Jalen Argyle and Will Parkinson, who added 13 and 11 points respectively, each with three 3-pointers. On the opposing side, Kaden Hess led the Mustangs’ effort with 14 points. Despite Hess’s efforts, the Grizzlies held a steady lead throughout the game, securing their victory convincingly.

The No. 6 seed Cottonwood Colts secured a solid second round victory against the No. 11 seed Bear River Bears, ending the contest 65-49. John Rosevear led the Colts with 17 points, including four 3-pointers, while Chris Cox contributed 15 points. Bear River was led by Gehrig Marble and Kyver Jensen, both scoring 14 points, with Marble making two 3-pointers. Bridger Barfuss added 10 points, including two 3-pointers.

The No. 2 seed Dixie Flyers showcased dominant play in their 73-40 triumph over the No. 15 seed Desert Hills Thunder in the second round of the 4A playoffs. Logan Weidauer and Breckon Robinson of the Flyers were instrumental in the victory, scoring 25 and 28 points, respectively, additionally recording a combined eleven 3-pointers. Despite the loss, Ben Chase of the Thunder managed to score 12 points, including two 3-pointers.

The No. 8 seed Murray Spartans edged out a thrilling double-overtime victory over the No. 9 seed Provo Bulldogs with a final score of 69-64. Isaiah Beh led the way for the Spartans, putting up 20 points along with a 3-pointer. Quinton Christman followed with 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and Deacon Poole added 15 points to the tally. Among the key moments in overtime, Kaiden Nelson and Deacon Poole made crucial three-pointers sealing the game in favor of the Spartans. On the Bulldogs’ side, Trey Johnson led the scoring with 17 points, which included four 3-pointers. He was backed up by Finn Powelson with 16 points and Jason Carter with 14 points.

In the second round of the 4A playoffs, the No. 1 seed Layton Christian Eagles comfortably defeated the No. 16 seed Timpanogos Timberwolves, 61-46. Alan Gballau led scoring for the Eagles, tallying 16 points, complemented by Albert Phillippe Ntungicimpaye with 10. Timpanogos made a notable effort to close the gap in the fourth quarter, supported primarily by Jack Johnson’s 16 points and three 3-pointers, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to overcome the Eagles’ lead.

In an intense overtime thriller, the No. 5 seed Ridgeline RiverHawks managed to outlast the No. 12 seed Pine View Panthers, pulling off an 82-75 win. After Pine View’s Nash Schroeder sent the game into overtime with a three-pointer in the final seconds of regular time, Ridgeline took control in the extended period, going 11-12 from the free throw line. It relied on strong performances from Carson Cox and Jagger Francom, who scored 28 and 23 points respectively. Schroeder was a standout for the Panthers, accumulating 33 points alongside five 3-pointers. Griffen Shepherd assisted Schroeder with 21 points and four 3-pointers.