Houston guard Emanuel Sharp, left, and Baylor guard Jayden Nunn battle for a loose ball during a game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 in Waco, Texas. Houston won 82-76 in overtime.

Editor’s note: Each week during the remainder of the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season, the Deseret News will release power rankings that take a look at the 16 teams that will make up the Big 12 Conference beginning with the 2024 season.

The rankings do not include Texas and Oklahoma — as those schools are leaving for the SEC next year — but do include Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado, the four Pac-12 teams joining the league next season.

There are only two weeks left in the men’s college basketball regular season.

For the 16 teams that will make up the Big 12 Conference next season, now is the time to make the final move for a more favorable postseason position.

The top of the group is well-stocked — teams like Houston, Iowa State, Kansas and Arizona are the clear leaders, while others like Baylor and Texas Tech aren’t far behind.

How will these teams wrap up the regular season?

Here’s the latest power rankings for the 16 teams who will make up the Big 12 next season, heading into the final week of February.

1. Houston Cougars (24-3, 11-3 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat then-No. 6 Iowa State, 73-65; beat then-No. 11 Baylor, 82-76.

This week: Tuesday vs. Cincinnati; Saturday at Oklahoma.

The Cougars have won five in a row, including a pair of top-15 programs last week. Houston plays two teams in the bottom half of the Big 12 standings in its next three games before hosting No. 7 Kansas in the regular-season finale.

2. Iowa State Cyclones (21-6, 10-4 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Lost to then-No. 2 Houston, 73-65; beat West Virginia, 71-64.

This week: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma; Saturday at UCF.

The Cyclones have lost just twice since mid-January and are second in the Big 12 standings, with no matchups against ranked opponents in the final two weeks of the regular season.

3. Kansas Jayhawks (21-6, 9-5 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat Texas, 86-67.

This week: Tuesday vs. BYU; Saturday at No. 15 Baylor.

While the Jayhawks have a handful of surprising losses on the road in conference play, they’ve protected their home court and will host the Cougars Tuesday before hitting the road again for an important matchup at Baylor.

Arizona guard Caleb Love (2) shields the ball from Washington guard Koren Johnson during a game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. | Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

4. Arizona Wildcats (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Lost to then-No. 21 Washington State, 77-74; beat Washington, 91-75.

This week: Wednesday at Arizona State; Saturday vs. Oregon.

The Wildcats briefly lost their handle on the top spot in the Pac-12 standings when Washington State went to Tucson and beat Arizona, though the Cougars gave that lead back with a loss to Arizona State. The Sun Devils and Ducks provide interesting tests this week.

5. Baylor Bears (19-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots.

Last week: Lost to then-No. 25 BYU, 78-71; lost to then-No. 2 Houston, 82-76.

This week: Monday at TCU; Saturday vs. No. 7 Kansas.

The Bears lost a couple of close games last week in contests that could have gone the other way, and as a result Baylor slid down the Big 12 standings a bit. It’s another big week with a road trip to TCU and hosting top-10 Kansas.

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Last week: Beat TCU, 82-81; lost to UCF, 75-61.

This week: Tuesday vs. Texas; Saturday at West Virginia.

The Red Raiders have mixed impressive wins in Big 12 play — like their 29-point victory over Kansas two weeks ago — with a few losses like the one Saturday at UCF, when Texas Tech could have climbed the league standings.

7. TCU Horned Frogs (19-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Last week: Lost to then-No. 23 Texas Tech, 82-81; beat Cincinnati, 75-57.

This week: Monday vs. No. 15 Baylor; Saturday at BYU.

The Horned Frogs were a blown 10-point second-half lead away from a four-game winning streak, as the Red Raiders rallied past them last week. TCU outlasted the Bears in triple overtime in their previous matchup in Baylor earlier this year.

Baylor Bears guard RayJ Dennis shoots the ball against BYU guard Jaxson Robinson at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. The Cougars’ defeated the No. 11 Bears. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

8. BYU Cougars (19-8, 7-7 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat then-No. 11 Baylor, 78-71; lost to Kansas State, 84-74.

This week: Tuesday at No. 7 Kansas; Saturday vs. TCU.

The Cougars continued their first path through Big 12 action by earning an impressive home win over Baylor, followed by a slightly disappointing loss at Kansas State.

With two weeks left in the regular season, the potential is there to finish .500 or better in league play, though BYU has games at top-10 Kansas and Iowa State in consecutive weeks.

9. Kansas State Wildcats (16-11, 6-8 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat BYU, 84-74.

This week: Monday vs. West Virginia; Saturday at Cincinnati.

The Wildcats halted a three-game losing streak by turning back the visiting Cougars, winning for only the second time in March. Games against the Mountaineers and Bearcats provide the chance to build a winning streak.

10. Colorado Buffaloes (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot.

Last week: Beat Utah, 89-65.

This week: Wednesday vs. California; Sunday vs. Stanford.

The Buffaloes stared down losing three straight before rallying to beat USC in double overtime, then rolled past Utah in a matchup of NCAA bubble squads. This week, they get a pair of winnable home games that could improve their Pac-12 standing.

11. Arizona State Sun Devils (14-14, 8-9 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Climbed four spots.

Last week: Lost to Washington, 84-82; beat then-No. 21 Washington State, 73-61.

This week: Wednesday vs. No. 6 Arizona.

The Sun Devils stunned Washington State just two days after the Cougars had overtaken Arizona in the Pac-12 standings. That was Arizona State’s third win in the past five games, ahead of its rematch with Arizona.

12. Cincinnati Bearcats (16-11, 5-9 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Last week: Lost to Oklahoma State, 80-76; Lost to TCU, 75-57.

This week: Tuesday at No. 1 Houston; Saturday vs. Kansas State.

The Bearcats’ fleeting NCAA Tournament hopes took a sizable hit with a pair of losses last week, including a Quad 3 home loss against the Cowboys. Now Cincinnati has to travel to face top-ranked Houston.

Colorado center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) pursues the ball with Colorado guard Javon Ruffin (11) and Utah center Lawson Lovering (34) Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 in Boulder, Colo. | Cliff Grassmick, Associated Press

13. Utah Runnin’ Utes (16-11, 7-9 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Last week: Lost to Colorado, 89-65.

This week: Thursday vs. Stanford; Saturday vs. California.

The Utes, one game after picking up their first road win in Pac-12 play, struggled again away from home in a lopsided defeat against another team with waning NCAA hopes.

Utah, which has gone 12-2 at home this season but lost its last two, will host the Cardinal and Golden Bears in a pair of must-wins.

14. UCF Knights (14-12, 5-9 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Last week: Lost to West Virginia, 77-67; beat then-No. 23 Texas Tech, 75-61.

This week: Wednesday at Oklahoma State; Saturday vs. No. 8 Iowa State.

The Knights snapped a four-game losing streak with a surprisingly easy win over the Red Raiders. Two road games and two home matchups against top-10 teams remain in the regular season.

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-15, 4-10 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Last week: Beat Cincinnati, 80-76; lost to Oklahoma, 84-82.

This week: Wednesday vs. UCF; Saturday at Texas.

The Cowboys nearly knocked off their bitter rivals but were stung by a buzzer-beater. That would have been a third-straight win for Oklahoma State, though it could build momentum with another winnable game this week at home against UCF.

16. West Virginia Mountaineers (9-18, 4-10 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat UCF, 77-67; lost to then-No. 6 Iowa State, 71-64.

This week: Monday at Kansas State; Saturday vs. Texas Tech.

The Mountaineers split a pair of games last week after having lost six of their previous seven games. West Virginia won’t face another ranked team before the Big 12 tournament.