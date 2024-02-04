Taylor Swift could make history at the Grammys. Here’s how

Taylor Swift is at it again. She could break a massive record at Sunday night’s 68th annual Grammys if her “Midnights” album wins Album of the Year. The win would make her the only artist in history to win the award four times.

Currently, Swift has three wins and is tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon for the record.

She became the youngest artist in history to win the award in 2010 when she won for “Fearless,” then she won Album on the Year again in 2016 for “1989.” Her third win was with “Folklore” in 2021.

Has Taylor Swift won Album of the Year every time she was nominated?

So far, Swift has won Album of the Year three out of four times she’s been nominated. This year’s Grammys marks her fifth nomination for the award.

In 2014, when she didn’t win for “Red,” she told Pop Sugar she went home, cried and ate In-N-Out Burger and reflected on the loss.

“You have a few options when you don’t win an award. You can decide like, ‘Oh, they’re wrong, they all voted wrong,’” she told Pop Sugar. “Second, you can be like, ‘I’m gonna go up on the stage and take the mic from whoever did win it’ . . . Or third, you can say, ‘Maybe they’re right. Maybe I did not make the record of my career. Maybe I need to fix the problem, which was that I have not been making sonically cohesive albums.’”

Here are all eight nominees for the 2024 Album Of The Year at the Grammys:



“World Music Radio” | Jon Batiste.

“the record” | boygenius.

“Endless Summer Vacation” | Miley Cyrus.

“Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” | Lana Del Rey

“The Age Of Pleasure” | Janelle Monáe

“GUTS” | Olivia Rodrigo

“Midnights” | Taylor Swift.

“SOS” | SZA.

All the Grammys Taylor Swift has won

Over the span of her career, Swift has won a total of 12 Grammys and has been nominated for 52 different Grammy awards, according to People.

Here are the Grammys the music artist has won:



2010 — Best Country Album | “Fearless.” 2010 — Best Country Song | “White Horse” 2010 — Best Female Country Vocal Performance | “White Horse.” 2010 — Album Of The Year | “Fearless.” 2012 — Best Country Song | “Mean.” 2012 — Best Country Solo Performance | “Mean.” 2013 — Best Song Written For Visual Media | “Safe & Sound (From The Hunger Games).” 2016 — Best Music Video | “Bad Blood.” 2016 — Best Pop Vocal Album | “1989.” 2016 — Album Of The Year | “1989.” 2021 — Album Of The Year | “Folklore.” 2023 — Best Music Video | “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

Here are the Grammys Taylor Swift has been nominated for but didn’t win:



2008 — Best New Artist. 2010 — Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals | “Breathe feat. Colbie Caillat.” 2010 — Best Female Pop Vocal Performance | “You Belong With Me.” 2010 — Song Of The Year | “You Belong With Me.” 2010 — Record Of The Year | “You Belong With Me.” 2012 — Best Country Album | “Speak Now.” 2013 — Best Country Duo/Group Performance | “Safe & Sound.” 2013 — Record Of The Year | “We Are Never Getting Back Together.” 2014 — Best Country Album | “Red.” 2014 — Best Country Song | “Begin Again.” 2014 — Best Country Duo/Group Performance | “Highway Don’t Care with Tim McGraw.” 2014 — Album Of The Year | “Red.” 2015 — Best Pop Solo Performance | “Shake It Off.” 2015 — Song Of The Year | “Shake It Off.” 2015 — Record Of The Year | “Shake It Off.” 2016 — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance | “Bad Blood.” 2016 — Best Pop Solo Performance | “Blank Space.” 2016 — Song Of The Year | “Blank Space.” 2016 — Record Of The Year | “Blank Space.” 2018 — Best Song Written For Visual Media | “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever with Zayn Malik (Fifty Shades Darker).” 2018 — Best Country Song | “Better Man.” 2019 — Best Pop Vocal Album | “reputation.” 2020 — Best Pop Solo Performance | “You Need To Calm Down.” 2020 — Best Pop Vocal Album | “Lover.” 2020 — Song Of The Year | “Lover.” 2021 — Best Song Written For Visual Media | “Beautiful Ghosts [From Cats].” Best Pop Vocal Album | “Folklore.” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance | “Exile feat. Bon Iver.” Best Pop Solo Performance | “Cardigan.” Song Of The Year | “Cardigan.” 2022 — Album Of The Year | “Evermore.” 2023 — Best Song Written For Visual Media | “Carolina [From Where The Crawdads Sing].” 2023 — Best Country Song | “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).” 2023 — Song Of The Year | “All To Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film).” 2024 — Best Pop Vocal Album | “Midnights.” 2024 — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance | “Karma feat. Ice Spice.” 2024 — Best Pop Solo Performance | “Anti-Hero.” 2024 — Song Of The Year | “Anti-Hero.” 2024 — Album Of The Year | “Midnights.” 2024 — Record Of The Year | “Anti-Hero.”

Taylor Swift’s Grammys performances

Despite winning Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of 2023 in December, Swift will not be performing at the Grammys Sunday — most artists who win that award perform during the major music awards show, Billboard reported.

Swift has a big 2024 ahead of her, and she will be jetting off shortly after the show for Tokyo for the next leg in The Eras Tour.

While Swift isn’t performing at this year’s Grammys, she has performed four times at the award show. Here are videos of those performances.

Taylor Swift performs “Mean” at the 2012 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift performs “All Too Well” at the 2014 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift performs “Out of the Woods” at the 2016 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift performs “cardigan,” “august” at the 2012 Grammy

