DoorDash will give 1 winner every product advertised in Super Bowl

DoorDash revealed this past week a huge giveaway for the upcoming Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Once the Super Bowl starts, one lucky person will have the opportunity to win and be delivered advertised items ranging from a Kia car to a Budweiser saddle.

Visit https://t.co/K0tWC4sTH7 for a chance to win it all from football’s biggest event. U.S. & D.C., 21+. Prize descriptions illustrative only, restrictions apply. Full rules: https://t.co/xBOLLmtQiz. #doordashalltheads pic.twitter.com/Hof82ItfAE — DoorDash (@DoorDash) January 30, 2024

In a press release published by PR Newswire, the food delivery company unveiled plans for its upcoming Super Bowl commercial through a teaser trailer. In the trailer, DoorDash claims it can “DoorDash pretty much anything.”

The teaser added, “So this year during football’s biggest event, DoorDash will DoorDash stuff from all the ads, all to one winner — all the snacks, every automobile, a tax service,” among much, much more.

Details to be known for the all-the-ads sweepstakes

In order to qualify, according to Business Insider, watch for the DoorDash commercial during the 2024 Super Bowl. A promo code will appear from the ad, and when that happens, you can input it with your personal information to DoorDash-all-the-ads.com to be considered eligible.

Business Insider added that those who enter the promo code correctly can get an entry in the giveaway. If it’s typed in wrong, there will be a second-chance entering and drawing unless one or more people get the promo code correct.

The ad is expected to begin after the Super Bowl kicks off, which is around 4:30 p.m. MST, per CBS News.

According to the press release, only those 21 or older and residing in the U.S. can enter the giveaway.

In addition, CBS News reports that DoorDash employees cannot enter the giveaway unless they are employed as delivery drivers.

Is there a full list of products?

Although there isn’t yet a complete list of all to-be-featured products, DoorDash’s promotional website shares some products — and the amounts of those select products, including:



20 family-size packs of Oreo cookies.

One Budweiser clydesdale saddle.

80 Drumstick cones.

One BetMGM lion plushie.

1,000 Popeye’s chicken wings.

One Kawasaki off-roading vehicle.

288 M&M’s peanut butter packs.

One Kia EV9 electric car.

One 30-pound bucket of mayo.

720 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Per CBS News, DoorDash estimates the total value of winnable items to be up to $480,000. Business Insider added that the total could include “up to six vehicles and $50,000 towards a future down payment on a home, presented as a check.”

Despite what may be advertised, not all products seen in commercials will be eligible for winnings. As an example, while Coors Light beer will have a Super Bowl ad, DoorDash lists a themed corn hole set — instead of the alcoholic drink — as one of the winnable prizes.

How much does it cost for a Super Bowl ad?

Having an ad appear for the Super Bowl is a risky and expensive effort. For one 30-second commercial to be featured in this year’s Super Bowl, companies have to fork up $7 million for the spotlight, per Ad Age.

And that’s if your company can get that opportunity. According to a separate article by Ad Age, inventory for advertising was “virtually” gone by Nov. 2.

Despite the cost and lack of time slot choice, it’s worth it for some companies to attempt. Even if watch ratings have supposedly gone down, the Super Bowl is still broadcasted to roughly 100 million viewers, according to CNN.

Patrick Crakes, a former Fox Sports executive, told CNN regarding this year’s Super Bowl, “You’re likely looking at about 70 ads, so you’re getting pretty close to $500 million in ad revenue from the game.”

He added, “And that, by the way, is just during the game. That doesn’t count before the game, after the game and all of the other opportunities there are to run additional advertising.”