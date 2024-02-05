Here’s how Utahns fared in last weekend’s U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Orlando. In the men’s competition, five Utahns finished in the top 22, including the first two places. In the women’s competition, Utahns took three of the top 14 places. The following shows how they placed, their times and their average per-mile pace.

Men (150 entries)

1. Conner Mantz 2:09:05 (4:56)

2. Clayton Young 2:09:06 (4:56)

13. Connor Weaver 2:13:56 (5:07)

21. Jacob Heslington 2:15:12 (5:10)

22. Habtamu Cheney 2:15:43 (5:11)

49. Nic Montanez 2:19:09 (5:18)

90. Riley Cook 2:22:53 (5:27)

130. Travis Morrison 2:28:06 (5:39)

DNF Kevin Lynch

DNF Sean O’Connor

DNF Sam Chelanga

Women (117 entries)