Facebook Twitter
Monday, February 5, 2024 | 
Olympics Sports Brigham Young

Conner Mantz and Clayton Young made history, but here’s how other runners with Utah ties fared at Olympic Marathon Trials

In addition to BYU alums Conner Mantz and Clayton Young, who finished 1-2, a handful of other runners with Utah ties had strong showings

By Doug Robinson Doug Robinson
SHARE Conner Mantz and Clayton Young made history, but here’s how other runners with Utah ties fared at Olympic Marathon Trials
Competitors run during the U.S. Olympic marathon trials in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

Competitors run during the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via Associated Press

Here’s how Utahns fared in last weekend’s U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Orlando. In the men’s competition, five Utahns finished in the top 22, including the first two places. In the women’s competition, Utahns took three of the top 14 places. The following shows how they placed, their times and their average per-mile pace.

Men (150 entries)

  • 1. Conner Mantz 2:09:05 (4:56)
  • 2. Clayton Young 2:09:06 (4:56)
  • 13. Connor Weaver 2:13:56 (5:07)
  • 21. Jacob Heslington 2:15:12 (5:10)
  • 22. Habtamu Cheney 2:15:43 (5:11)
  • 49. Nic Montanez 2:19:09 (5:18)
  • 90. Riley Cook 2:22:53 (5:27)
  • 130. Travis Morrison 2:28:06 (5:39)
  • DNF Kevin Lynch
  • DNF Sean O’Connor
  • DNF Sam Chelanga

Women (117 entries)

  • 7. Makenna Myler 2:26:14 (5:35)
  • 12. Savannah Berry 2:29:17 (5:42)
  • 14. Sarah Sellers 2:30:17 (5:44)
  • 39. Tori Parkinson 2:36:43 (5:59)
  • 110. Natalie Callister 2:53:10 (6:37)
  • DNF Billie Hatch
  • DNF Sylvia Bedford
Related

Next Up In Sports
An NFL coach leaned on faith to overcome addiction and infidelity — then wrote a book about it
The Jazz took down the Bucks in a game that felt like a postseason battle
Jazz 123, Bucks 108: Inside the numbers
Is Utah a second-half team at home? The latest evidence
Reserves Richie Saunders, Trevin Knell helping No. 22 BYU stay afloat in treacherous Big 12 waters
Issy Palmer’s return to form highlights No. 20 Utah’s win at Washington State