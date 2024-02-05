Conner Mantz and Clayton Young made history, but here’s how other runners with Utah ties fared at Olympic Marathon Trials
In addition to BYU alums Conner Mantz and Clayton Young, who finished 1-2, a handful of other runners with Utah ties had strong showings
Here’s how Utahns fared in last weekend’s U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Orlando. In the men’s competition, five Utahns finished in the top 22, including the first two places. In the women’s competition, Utahns took three of the top 14 places. The following shows how they placed, their times and their average per-mile pace.
Men (150 entries)
- 1. Conner Mantz 2:09:05 (4:56)
- 2. Clayton Young 2:09:06 (4:56)
- 13. Connor Weaver 2:13:56 (5:07)
- 21. Jacob Heslington 2:15:12 (5:10)
- 22. Habtamu Cheney 2:15:43 (5:11)
- 49. Nic Montanez 2:19:09 (5:18)
- 90. Riley Cook 2:22:53 (5:27)
- 130. Travis Morrison 2:28:06 (5:39)
- DNF Kevin Lynch
- DNF Sean O’Connor
- DNF Sam Chelanga
Women (117 entries)
- 7. Makenna Myler 2:26:14 (5:35)
- 12. Savannah Berry 2:29:17 (5:42)
- 14. Sarah Sellers 2:30:17 (5:44)
- 39. Tori Parkinson 2:36:43 (5:59)
- 110. Natalie Callister 2:53:10 (6:37)
- DNF Billie Hatch
- DNF Sylvia Bedford