Prince Harry has ‘no plans’ to connect with Prince William during visit to U.K. to see his sick father

In the wake of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry has flown to the United Kingdom to visit his sick father, reports the BBC.

Harry arrived in London on Tuesday, shortly following media reports Charles has been diagnosed with “a form of cancer.” It is understood Charles shared his diagnosis with his two sons — Harry and William — and other family members before it was announced by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Since giving up his royal duties in 2020, Harry has been in the midst of an ongoing, public dispute with his family. His royal relationships were further strained by the 2023 release of his memoir, “Spare” — which aired all of the former prince’s grievances.

Following his royal exit, Harry moved with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children to California. Harry has only been back to the U.K. a handful of times. Most recently, Harry traveled back home for his father’s coronation, as reported by the Deseret News. His family did not join him.

Once again, Harry has returned to the U.K. solo. His wife and children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, stayed back home in California.

“That is good,” a source close to the royal household told People. “Hopefully (Harry) will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them.”

Harry has “no plans” to connect with his older brother Prince William during his brief visit home, reports the BBC. The brothers’ fractured relationship has yet to be mended following Harry’s memoir and Netflix docuseries. But Harry claims he is desperate to repair his family relationships.

During an interview with the ITV network last year, Harry told Tom Bradby, “I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back” but that “they’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

Harry and William were last seen together publicly at their father’s coronation ceremony in May, per Deseret News. The brothers were not seated together at the ceremony and had minimal interaction.

William is occupied with royal duties — which he returned to this week after spending time by his wife’s side during her ongoing recovery, per People. His wife, Kate Middleton, underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” last month, and will convalesce at home until after Easter, according to Kensington Palace.

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Buckingham Palace announced this week that Charles has been diagnosed with “a form of cancer.” The cancer was identified while the king received treatment for an enlarged prostate. It is understood Charles does not have prostate cancer.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement.

The statement continued: “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Charles has not announced any plans to step down in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.