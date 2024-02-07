Taylor Swift announces her concert movie will start streaming on this platform

Taylor Swift will be coming to a screen near starting March 15 when “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” will be available to stream on Disney+.

“Starting March 15th, watch the entire concert film for the first time ever from beginning to end of the show, including ‘cardigan’ and 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!” Taylor Nation, Swift’s verified fan account, posted on social media.

Swift first announced the concert movie would be coming to theaters in August. Then, on Dec. 13, her birthday, she made the movie available to rent.

Disney CEO Bob Iger first announced the movie would be coming to Disney during the company’s earnings call, according to Variety.

“’The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences whenever they want, exclusively on Disney+,” Iger said, per Variety.

I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu 🫶 Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live” 🐉 “The Archer” 🏹 and “Wildest Dreams” 🩵 at home!



PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but… pic.twitter.com/NPny3rJlav — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2023

What songs will be on ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ on Disney+?

In theaters, Swift excluded five songs that were originally included in the show’s setlist.

On the rental, Swift added “The Archer,” “Wildest Dreams” and “Long Live” to the end of the film as a bonus.

Disney+ will include “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs. Most likely those will be “The Archer,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Long Live” and “No Body, No Crime,” but the actual bonus songs have not yet been announced.

What other Taylor Swift content can you stream?

Swift is not exclusive with Disney+ when it comes to where she allows her sanctioned content to stream. Here’s where you can watch her official content:



Netflix: “Miss Americana,” Swift’s documentary released in 2020.

“Miss Americana,” Swift’s documentary released in 2020. Disney+: “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” — where she discusses writing and performs “Folklore” with her co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

“Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” — where she discusses writing and performs “Folklore” with her co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. Apple Music: “The 1989 World Tour Live” — her “1989” concert movie.

Until Jan. 31, 2023, Swift had “Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour” available on Netflix. One month prior, it was mysteriously announced it would be leaving the platform, even though it was produced as a Netflix film.