Facebook Twitter
Friday, February 9, 2024 | 
High School Girls Basketball Sports High School Sports

High school girls basketball: Davis scorches the rims for 17 3-pointers in big win over Syracuse

The Darts took a tiebreaker lead in the Region 1 standings over the Titans while avenging their only loss of the season

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school girls basketball: Davis scorches the rims for 17 3-pointers in big win over Syracuse
merlin_3019290.jpg

Davis Darts T’Maea Eteuati (1) drives the ball against Syracuse Titans guard Avery Sanders (3) at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News

A little luck is needed to win in basketball, Davis girls basketball coach Anne Jones believes.

On Friday night in front of a large crowd in a game that was essentially the de facto Region 1 title, the Darts appeared to have brought a truckload of luck with them as they hit an absolutely blistering 17 3-pointers in a 68-45 rout on the road against Syracuse.

For Davis, it couldn’t have come at a better time in the season as the Darts moved to 18-1 overall, hung a decisive win over the only team that had beaten them this season and took a tie-breaker lead over the Titans for the top spot in the Region 1 race.

With both squads scheduled to close out the season as overwhelming favorites in their remaining two games each, Davis’ lead is highly likely to deliver them a region title with the win.

merlin_3019292.jpg

The Davis Darts celebrate a win against the Syracuse Titans at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
1 of 20
merlin_3019328.jpg

Syracuse Titans guard Avery Sanders (3) reacts to being pushed during a game against the Davis Darts at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
2 of 20
merlin_3019326.jpg

Davis Darts Kendra Kitchen (30) looks to pass the ball past Syracuse Titans guard Camden King (4) at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
3 of 20
merlin_3019324.jpg

Davis Darts Kendra Kitchen (30) fights for position against Syracuse Titans forward Cortnie Barker (20) and guard Camden King (4) at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
4 of 20
merlin_3019322.jpg

Davis Darts Kate Willard (33) looks to shoot a 3-pointer during a game against Syracuse Titans at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
5 of 20
merlin_3019320.jpg

Syracuse Titans guard Avery Sanders (3) fights for position against Davis Darts Shea Miller (15) at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
6 of 20
merlin_3019318.jpg

Davis Darts T’Maea Eteuati (1) looks to pass the ball during game against the Syracuse Titans at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
7 of 20
merlin_3019316.jpg

Syracuse Titans forward Cortnie Barker (20) jumps for a basket against Davis Darts T’Maea Eteuati (1) at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
8 of 20
merlin_3019314.jpg

Davis Darts T’Maea Eteuati (1) jumps for a basket against Syracuse Titans guard Kaylee Anderson (2) at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
9 of 20
merlin_3019312.jpg

Syracuse Titans guard Grace Thomas (25) fights for position against Davis Darts Kate Richards (23) at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
10 of 20
merlin_3019310.jpg

Syracuse Titans guard Kaylee Anderson (2) drives the ball during a game against the Davis Darts at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
11 of 20
merlin_3019308.jpg

Syracuse Titans guard Avery Sanders (3) drives the ball against Davis Darts Avery Dan (20) at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
12 of 20
merlin_3019306.jpg

Davis Darts Kendra Kitchen (30) looks to pass the ball past Syracuse Titans guard Maylee Anderson (2) at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
13 of 20
merlin_3019304.jpg

Davis Darts Kendra Kitchen (30) fights for position against Syracuse Titans guard Camden King (4) at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
14 of 20
merlin_3019302.jpg

Syracuse Titans forward Cortnie Barker (20) looks to pass the ball during a game against the Davis Darts at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
15 of 20
merlin_3019300.jpg

Davis Darts T’Maea Eteuati (1) drives the ball against Syracuse Titans forward Cortnie Barker (20) at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
16 of 20
merlin_3019298.jpg

Syracuse Titans guard Avery Sanders (3) jumps for a basket against Davis Darts T’Maea Eteuati (1) at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
17 of 20
merlin_3019296.jpg

Syracuse Titans guard Avery Sanders (3) drives the ball against Davis Darts Chloe Peery (2) at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
18 of 20
merlin_3019294.jpg

Davis Darts Avery Dain (20) looks to pass the ball past Syracuse Titans guard Maylee Anderson (2) at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
19 of 20
merlin_3019290.jpg

Davis Darts T’Maea Eteuati (1) drives the ball against Syracuse Titans guard Avery Sanders (3) at Syracuse High School in Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
20 of 20
merlin_3019292.jpg
merlin_3019328.jpg
merlin_3019326.jpg
merlin_3019324.jpg
merlin_3019322.jpg
merlin_3019320.jpg
merlin_3019318.jpg
merlin_3019316.jpg
merlin_3019314.jpg
merlin_3019312.jpg
merlin_3019310.jpg
merlin_3019308.jpg
merlin_3019306.jpg
merlin_3019304.jpg
merlin_3019302.jpg
merlin_3019300.jpg
merlin_3019298.jpg
merlin_3019296.jpg
merlin_3019294.jpg
merlin_3019290.jpg

“I say every single game, you gotta have a little bit of luck, and you gotta have a little bit of timing,” Jones said. “We’ve worked really hard, and every team that we play, we know that they’re a tough team.”

The 17 3s by Davis tied for the second-most in a single game in state history, just two shy of the state record, and was the most ever by a 6A team.

Davis entered the game averaging 5.78 3-pointers made per game for the season, but the Darts already had sunk nine of them by halftime as they took a 35-25 lead.

By contrast, Davis hit six 3s the last time the two teams played, and Syracuse took that game in a 49-39 slugfest.

“We lost the game before, and we wanted to come back stronger and better than ever,” sophomore guard T’Maea Eteuati said. “We’ve really been working for this…our teamwork made it easy for us to hit shots outside.”

The benchmark set by the Darts was largely due to a lights-out shooting performance from Eteuati, who became the 27th player in state history to hit eight or more 3-pointers in a game.

She hit exactly eight of them before cooling off late in the fourth quarter and led all scorers with 26 points, even while resting for several minutes of the fourth quarter.

“It feels really good,” Eteuati said. “I think it was due to my teammates. We were all making good passes, and we were all working together as a team.”

Senior Kendra Kitchen, largely regarded as one of the state’s best players, had just five points at halftime, but she caught fire in the second half, including making three treys in the fourth quarter (four total) as she finished with 18 points.

Senior Kate Richards also added 16 points and — you guessed it — another four 3-pointers.

“We knew we had to shoot the ball well because they were going to shut down Kendra,” Jones said. “Kendra’s one of the best players in the state, and everybody knows about her. We knew our shooters had to shoot.”

The Darts outscored the Titans in every quarter, and Syracuse only led twice all game long, making the game’s first shot and briefly holding an 8-6 lead early in the first quarter.

Both teams made it pretty clear early on what kind of game it was going to be. After the first made shot was a layup by Syracuse’s Camden King, the two teams combined to make five 3-pointers in a row as Davis took a 12-11 lead.

While Syracuse eventually cooled off from the arc, Davis just kept firing to unbelievable success, going on a hot streak so infernal that even a team as elite as the Titans couldn’t do a thing to stop it.

Syracuse fell to 16-4 on the season. The Titans were led by senior guar Avery Sanders, who had 19 points, and senior Cortnie Barker with 11.

The Darts will wrap up the regular season with likely wins over Farmington on Tuesday and Weber next Friday, both at home. Syracuse hosts Fremont on Tuesday then travels to Farmington next Friday.

Next Up In Girls Prep Basketball
High school boys/girls basketball: Thursday night roundup
High school boys/girls basketball: Wednesday night roundup
High school girls basketball: Tuesday night roundup
High school girls basketball: Defensive tweak helps Lehi run away from Westlake for key Region 3 win
Larry H. Miller Week 26 high school star athletes of the week
High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup