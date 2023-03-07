Here’s where you can get the best ice cream in Utah

As the temperature shows signs of heating up, you may be looking forward to spring and summer — and all that comes along with that.

Ice cream is a popular dessert to eat during the spring and summer and Utah has a lot of great places with a variety of flavors and types of ice cream.

Here is a list of some of best places for ice cream in Utah.

Rockwell Ice Cream

This Provo ice cream shop is known for its unique flavors and rich ice cream. The shop has a flavor called “The G.O.A.T.” that has goat cheese, blackberry, lemon jam swirls and honey rosemary roasted almonds. This is definitely a unique flavor to try. My personal favorite is either the strawberry or the mint chocolate chip. The mint chocolate chip tastes like fresh mint instead of artificial flavorings and is a delight. This ice cream is creamier than usual and tastes like it has a higher milkfat content.

Farr’s Ice Cream

Located in both Salt Lake and Utah County, Farr’s Ice Cream is known for its creamy, delicious ice cream. The Cake Batter ice cream flavor is my favorite from here — it’s definitely worth a try. If you’re a fan of moose tracks ice cream, their moose tracks has thick chunks of fudge throughout, making it a decadent flavor. They have the most flavors out of all the ice cream flavors listed.

Penguin Brothers

This Salt Lake City based ice cream company doesn’t just dish up delicious scoops of ice cream. It also makes amazing cookies for ice cream cookie sandwiches along with pizookies. My two favorite ice cream flavors are the Dark Chocolate Sea Salt and the Cookie Monster. This ice cream is creamy, but the mix-ins make it even more worth it. Beware — the ice cream sandwiches here are pretty big.

BYU Creamery

BYU students know that the Provo campus’ creamery is one of the best places in Utah to get ice cream. The creamery’s signature flavor is Graham Canyon, which is a fan favorite. Personally, I think you might want to try the Raspberry Cream Cheese or the Earnestly Chocolate ice cream. While you’re at the creamery, you can also pick up the campus’ famous chocolate milk or ranch dressing.

Aggie Creamery

Located in Logan, Aggie Ice Cream is known for its blue mint chocolate chip ice cream. Lines here can get pretty long, but it’s worth the wait. Their ice cream is creamy without feeling too heavy and the creamery has a pretty wide range of flavors including the typical ones everyone loves. The Space Debris is a must try if you like huckleberries and the peach cobbler ice cream is very refreshing during the summer.

Leatherby’s

Leatherby’s has locations throughout Salt Lake and Utah counties. The company specializes in ice cream that transports you back in time to a mid-1900s style parlor with big ice cream sundaes and classic flavors. It’s best to stick to the classic flavors here like vanilla and get them in a sundae. One of the best sundaes is the Raul’s Apple Pie Parfait. If you’re looking to get a banana split, this is the best place in Utah to go.

Brooker’s Founding Flavors

With locations in Utah and Salt Lake counnties, Brooker’s Founding Flavors is a Revolutionary War themed ice cream place. Each of the flavors is named after a famous person from the Revolutionary War. My go-to here tends to be the Alexander Hamilton, which is “chocolate ice cream with chunks of New York cheesecake with both graham and chocolate cookie crust chunks and a chocolate fudge swirl.” It’s very rich. If you’re a fan of chocolate, the Patrick Henry ice cream has more chocolate than you could dream of.

normal ice cream

While Utah is dominated by hard serve ice cream, the Salt Lake City based normal ice cream specializes in soft serve ice cream. The salted vanilla bean is my favorite flavor here and it’s always on the menu. The menu is constantly changing, but the flavors are interesting and good. In the past, my friend recommended lemon meringue pie ice cream. You can check the menu online ahead of time. If you’re craving a choco taco, the shop has a similar version of that here.

Spilled Milk Ice Cream

Spilled Milk has locations in Salt Lake City and St. George and is known for its soft serve ice cream creations. Its most popular creation is known as the Match Made in Heaven: “Vanilla Ice Cream, Butterfinger, Reeses Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Milk and Chocolate Syrup. Topped with Whipped Cream, Cocoa Pebbles and Reeses Puffs.” My friend says that this is one is her favorite because it’s rich and chocolatey. My favorite here is the strawberry — I love a simple soft serve ice cream in the summer.

Peach City

If you find yourself in Brigham City, check out Peach City. This ice cream parlor is historic and was invented in 1937 by Bill Harris. The food here is fantastic and the ice cream is especially good. The peach ice cream is the best flavor in my opinion — it’s smooth with chunks of peach in it. If you’re a fan of getting ice cream in a cone, here is the place to try it out. A banana split is a great option here, too.