It’s OK if your traveling isn’t ‘aesthetic’

Travel influencers seems to have everything down pat. Every outfit (including on the plane) is fashionable and ever meal they eat on vacation is full of colorful and fresh vegetables. It can seem bewildering how some people’s travels look like a vacation brochure when your travels look messy.

Right now, travel aesthetics are a big part of vacation planning. According to Vogue, Gen Z is turning to mood boards filled with social media clips of picture perfect destinations and basing their travels on that.

While there are many beautiful places in the world to travel, the onslaught of seemingly perfect travel pictures can lead to a let down later on. A study reported on by Stylist showed that social media can contribute to women comparing themselves more than they did previously to other women. Comparison culture, as Stylist calls it, can catch up to us pretty quick when we see the perfect picture vacation pictures and think ours is dull by comparison — even if that’s not true.

Travel aesthetic doesn’t need to derail your travel plans (and budget). Here are some tips to keep in mind when planning your vacation to help you avoid travel aesthetic envy.

Travel planning tips

1. Be practical

Traveling can bring out the impractical in all of us. It costs a fair amount of money to travel, so when you do it, you want to be smart about it. Keep in mind that the amount of time that you have to travel and the funds that you have directly impact the vacation you will go on.

If you don’t have a lot of time for the Europe vacation you’ve been saving every penny for, it might be a good idea to do a staycation and wait for more time to come up before taking the trip. If you have the right amount of time and are traveling on a budget, it might be worthwhile to pick a location where you can have a full experience for the budget that you have.

2. Shop around for the best deals

When planning your next vacation, make sure to use a few different sites to price compare. Keep a spreadsheet of expenses on the side and look into what deals and offers different travel websites might have (compare that to compiling your own flights and hotels, too). When making your budget, make sure to have a guess estimate for tips, food and any Ubers or public transportation you may take while traveling.

3. Travel conscientiously

This one is important. If your travel will include visits to holy sites or to a country that you’ve never been to before, make sure to check any dress codes that you may have to follow. Being respectful to the cultures of the places you visit is important.

Consider making an effort to stay in locally owned hotels and eating at locally owned restaurants. Research your destination before you book your travel and learn about the customs and important elements of the country. Being conscientious about your travel will make it more meaningful and will help you to have a better experience.

4. Have a plan to stay safe

When you travel anywhere, you’re leaving behind many of your belongings and going to a place where you may not know many people. It can be a good idea to have a safety plan, especially if you’re traveling solo. Pick a designated person, a family member or a friend who can be your point person, so to speak. Text them at a specific time every day to let them know you’re safe and if you’re gone for an extended period of time, consider having them check in on your residence.

5. Re-imagine local destinations

Sometimes our budgets don’t allow for fancy flights to a tropical paradise or to the world of ancient ruins. That’s fine, as a staycation can be just as fun. Pick a part of your state that is different than where you live and that you haven’t explored yet. Explore that area with an open mind and try to find magic in it.

6. Focus on the memories and experience

Remember: it’s a vacation, not a marathon. When picking activities in a place that you’ve always wanted to visit, it can be easy to want to jam in every single site that you want to see.

Take a step back and consider picking just a handful of sites to really experience and take the time to get to know. It’s your vacation — you want to relax and have a good time, running around from place to place may make you feel like you need another vacation when you get home. Think about your travel plans in terms of memories and experiences, and you’ll be golden.

Travel packing list

If you’re traveling, having a good packing list is vital. Some things on this list might be more obvious — you need to check the weather ahead of time and plan outfits for the weather, outfits appropriate for your activities and have a couple back-up options in case the weather changes drastically.

You’ll also need the typical items like shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, sunscreen, prescription medications, toothbrush and toothpaste.

Something that is important to check when going to a new destination is the clothing that you may need to bring. Some religious sites won’t allow you to have bare shoulders and some countries may have the custom of wearing more modest dress. As a guest, it’s important to respect the local customs and that includes what clothing you bring.