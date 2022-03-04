Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

The American Family Survey is an annual, nationwide study of 3,000 Americans by the Deseret News and the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University. See full survey report.

AP20095726720403.jpg
Coronavirus
The ups (weight) and downs (mental health) of the pandemic
Experts say depression, sadness — and unwanted weight gain — were common complaints when folks considered their mental health.
By Lois M. Collins
Jan 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
house.jpeg
Family
How American families have changed in the past 7 years
Democrats and Republicans see problems very differently now, which could impact policies.
By Lois M. Collins
Dec 28, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Betty Sawyer, a supporter of critical race theory, stands outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City after a protest organized by the Utah Educational Equity Coalition.&nbsp;
Politics
Will critical race theory help decide next year’s midterms?
The 2021 American Family Survey revealed partisan division on teaching the history of racism, with the greatest division between white Republicans and white Democrats.
By Marjorie Cortez
Nov 4, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
102621_spanking_f.jpg
American Family Survey
Is spanking sometimes necessary? Here’s what the research shows
American Family Survey finds support for spanking shrinking slowly; American Academy of Pediatrics says don’t do it.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 28, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
American Enterprise Institute hosted a panel discussion on Tuesday about the 2021 American Family Survey.
American Family Survey
The pandemic hasn’t broken families, but it has shaken up their lives
The seventh annual BYU-Deseret News survey asks American families how they thrived and where they faltered.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 12, 2021 10:56 a.m. MDT
division_of_work.jpg
American Family Survey
Men did more housework during the pandemic. Will it last?
Men did step up in doing chores and child care during the pandemic. But will that change turn into a trend?
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
Melissa Seger does schoolwork with her daughters, twins Gwendolyn, left, and Vivian, 6, and Lydia, 10, at their home in South Jordan on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
American Family Survey
How the pandemic affected kids’ learning and grades
A surprising number of families opted to educate kids at home, even when schools had resumed in-person learning.
By Marjorie Cortez
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
merlin_2888645.jpg
American Family Survey
Maybe it’s the stimulus checks, but Americans like the government more these days
Trust in institutions has been declining for years, but Americans generally give them high marks for their response to COVID-19.
By Jennifer Graham
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
The Torkildsons — son Noah, father Adam, dog Misty, daughter Katrina and mother Adrienne — pose for a portrait.
American Family Survey
What keeps American families awake at night? The answer depends on party affiliation
Only about 1 in 10 Democrats worry about cultural issues, but there’s widespread concern about the costs of having a family.
By Jennifer Graham
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
merlin_2888705.jpg
American Family Survey
Bills, thrills and savings accounts: Where was all that stimulus money spent?
A large majority of Americans received checks, which helped to pay the bills. But the inflationary impact of the generous government aid is the top concern among Americans
By Jennifer Graham
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
People rally in support of the LGBTQ community and teaching Black history in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
American Family Survey
Race in the classroom: The ‘serious gulf’ between Republicans and Democrats
New poll shows how deeply polarized the nation is when it comes to teaching about racism.
By Marjorie Cortez
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
merlin_2888193.jpg
American Family Survey
The cost of the pandemic for American families
Families faced challenges in relationships, physical and mental health needs, as well as finances and job security during the pandemic. But overall, the story of the American family in the last year has been one of resilience.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
Mohammed Ghanayem walks with daughter Zayna Ghanayem, 9, wife Layla Kaiksow and son Nishan Ghanayem in Kingwood, Texas.
American Family Survey
When it comes to ideas about race, the biggest gap isn’t between whites and non-whites
The greatest disparities in attitudes and conversations about discrimination were not between white Americans and Black Americans but between white Democrats and white Republicans.
By Mya Jaradat
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
Kids_Money_4.jpg
American Family Survey
Should American families get a monthly allowance?
Despite partisan differences, the public favors helping others — as long as they are in need.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
Brookston Jeppson feeds his wife, Haley, during a date night at a restaurant in Orem on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. SInce 2015, the American Family Survey has looked at how Americans live, love and worry..
American Family Survey
When it comes to marriage, do younger Americans have commitment issues?
Compared to other groups, more young adults view marriage as old-fashioned and out-of-date, although more than half agree the institution makes families and children better off.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
contract_w_middle_class_f.jpg
InDepth
Left behind: Can a new contract with America help the country’s struggling middle class?
The time might be right for the nation to pull together and help middle-class wage earners thrive, experts suggest.
By Lois M. Collins
Nov 12, 2020 10:01 p.m. MST
merlin_2832298.jpg
American Family Survey
The pandemic hit this group of Americans the hardest
According to new findings from the American Family Survey, about a quarter of Americans have suffered financially, and Hispanics are hurting the most.
By Jennifer Graham
Sept 25, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
merlin_2831602.jpg
American Family Survey
Do Black people face obstacles in America? Your answer may depend on your political party affiliation
When asked whether or not they agreed with the statement “Black families face obstacles that white families don’t,” 80% of Democrats agreed with the statement, while just 25% of Republicans concurred.
By Mya Jaradat
Sept 23, 2020 10:04 p.m. MDT
merlin_2831212.jpg
American Family Survey
Relationships are helping people through the pandemic. But what if you’re not in one?
Marriage decreased slightly, but the number of people in no relationship has been climbing. That’s according to the sixth-annual American Family Survey, a nationwide study of 3,000 Americans by the Deseret News and Brigham Young University.
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 23, 2020 10:04 p.m. MDT
Pinwheel_Final_3000x2000.jpg
American Family Survey
American couples in 2020: More political talk, less sex
The most common activity couples claim is doing nice things for one another. They talk about their finances, go out together, pray with each other and have a serious argument at about the rate that they have in the past.
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 22, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
merlin_2831386.jpg
American Family Survey
Surprise! Families have grown stronger during COVID-19, not weaker
Fifty-six percent of respondents said the pandemic made them appreciate their partner more. “It speaks to extraordinary resilience among the American people.”
By Erica Evans
Sept 22, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
merlin_2831476.jpg
American Family Survey
Do you talk race with your children? You’re not alone
New findings from the American Family Survey show that Americans of both the Republican and Democratic parties are discussing race in high rates.
By Mya Jaradat
Sept 22, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
AP20177721688064.jpg
Opinion
The key to winning November’s election? The American family
Opinion editor Boyd Matheson argues that an election victory for either candidate will require catering to the ‘heart of America’ — the American family.
By Samuel Benson
Sept 22, 2020 10:30 a.m. MDT
merlin_2831034.jpg
American Family Survey
Deseret News-BYU survey: Emotional, physical resources key to how kids fare
Parents don’t want their kids to grow up to be politicians, but they’re definitely talking more about politics these days. Those are among the findings of the sixth-annual American Family Survey.
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 22, 2020 8:56 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_165051502.jpeg
Deseret News PR
Survey reveals COVID-19 pandemic turmoil is not destroying American families — It’s making them stronger
American Family Survey shows similarities and stark differences between Republican and Democratic families ahead of the presidential election
By Deseret News PR
Sept 22, 2020 7:01 a.m. MDT
merlin_2831268.jpg
American Family Survey
Your husband thinks he’s doing equal housework. You probably disagree
While parents agree their children do just under 20% of household tasks, men say they’re carrying half the load and wives say it’s a 65-35 split.
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 21, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
merlin_2831044.jpg
American Family Survey
Parents are more concerned about their boys becoming successful adults than their girls
Is there a “crisis of masculinity” in our nation? Survey findings point to real concern for America’s boys.
By Erica Evans
Sept 21, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
merlin_2831294.jpg
American Family Survey
Attention, Congress: Survey finds both Republicans and Democrats liked the stimulus checks
The American Family Survey shows bipartisan support for helping families. What other pandemic-related policies do Americans support?
By Jennifer Graham
Sept 21, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
Brookings Institution logo
Deseret News PR
Watch the 2020 American Family Survey webcast from the Brookings Institution
By Deseret News PR
Sept 18, 2020 12:11 p.m. MDT
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo dark clouds and heavy rain sweep over the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
American Family Survey
Parents don’t want their kids to become politicians, upcoming American Family Survey finds
The annual national survey to be released from Washington, D.C., offer insights into the pandemic, racial unrest and family life.
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 10, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
Family out for a walk
Deseret News PR
90% of Americans don’t want their kids to choose politics as a profession
Annual survey releasing Sept. 22 analyzes the socioeconomic effects of COVID-19, racial and social unrest and the health of the American family
By Deseret News PR
Sept 10, 2020 1:11 p.m. MDT
merlin_7911.jpg
InDepth
Pessimism about family life could hurt society and families, experts say of survey results
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 13, 2019 3:50 p.m. MDT
afs.jpg
InDepth
Watch: American Family Survey: Myths on families, what people think about paid family leave
By Deseret News
Sept 13, 2019 9:14 a.m. MDT
merlin_7158.jpg
American Family Survey
Do you know more than the average American about divorce, teen sex and other family trends? Take our quiz
By Deseret News
Sept 11, 2019 10:41 p.m. MDT
AP_16204180594376.jpg
American Family Survey
What Americans — especially Republicans — get wrong about divorce, teen sex and out-of-wedlock births
Is the divorce rate rising or dropping? What about the number of teen pregnancies? Or single-parent homes?
By Kelsey Dallas
Sept 11, 2019 10:33 p.m. MDT
merlin_7148.jpg
American Family Survey
Are today’s marriages stronger, weaker or ‘out-of-date’?
New American Family Survey shows family stability, but rising concern about economic challenges
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 11, 2019 10:29 p.m. MDT
merlin_6090.jpg
American Family Survey
The rich get paid to take care of their families. The poor don’t. Is it time for a national leave policy?
There are at least 4 policy proposals in Congress. A new survey shows the majority of Americans don’t like any of them.
By Erica Evans
Sept 11, 2019 10:27 p.m. MDT
Participants march against sexual assault and harassment at the #MeToo March in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Opinion
Inside the newsroom: How do you bridge the sexual harassment gap between men and women
Understanding what men and women differ on and what they agree on is a start to solving vexing problems.
By Doug Wilks
Dec 1, 2018 10:18 p.m. MST
InDepth
Experts: American Family Survey shows family unifies, but Americans differ on path to build family
From #MeToo to technology’s effect on your children, a panel of distinguished scholars from across the nation discuss why the 2018 American Family Survey and its findings matter to the nation’s policymakers, thinkers and families.
By Jennifer Graham
Nov 30, 2018 12:43 p.m. MST
Andrew and Betsy Batman watch the game as they spend time at home with three of their kids, Ellie, Jon, and Gavin, in South Jordan on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.
InDepth
Why parents fear tech more than drugs, alcohol and sexual activity for their teenagers
The American Family Survey asked nearly 500 parents of children between 12 and 17 to choose up to four concerns from a list of 15. The list may surprise you.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Nov 27, 2018 10:10 p.m. MST
Protesters march through downtown in response to a jury finding U.S. Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the cross-border shooting death of Mexican teen Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Tuc
American Family Survey
Republicans and Democrats want migrant families to stay together, but what about the grandparents?
The American Family Survey shows partisan differences regarding who naturalized citizens should be able to bring in, but a huge consensus that parents and minor children belong together.
By Lois M. Collins
Nov 27, 2018 10 p.m. MST
Parker Wilson, left, and Paige Eastwood talk to each other about the beverage during a dinner date at Mo' Bettahs in Lehi on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
InDepth
Do you need verbal consent for holding hands, kissing, sex? The differences between men and women may surprise you
The 2018 American Family Survey reveals that the same actions — like commenting on someone’s appearance or putting a hand on their back — are less likely to be perceived as harassment when it is a woman doing it to a man.
By Erica Evans
Nov 27, 2018 10 p.m. MST
Veronica Banton helps her son, Chris, with homework as her daughter Sara looks on in their home Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 in Lexington, S.C.
InDepth
‘First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby...’ or maybe not. How the traditional order of family building is changing
Does the traditional sequence of family building still hold? New findings from the American Family Survey show that Americans cherish old ideals but increasingly don’t practice them.
By Jennifer Graham
Nov 27, 2018 10 p.m. MST
Patrick Genda, 4, runs ahead of his father Joseph and brother Norman, 10, near their home in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
InDepth
Who are we? American Family Survey shows the titles we claim — and how they influence our lives
The American Family Surveys finds family roles are the ones most people value most, though there are some differences in the degree to which we claim them.
By Lois M. Collins
Nov 27, 2018 10 p.m. MST
Addy Galbraith borrows her friend Jason Molina's phone to call her father and ask for a ride after theater practice at Orem Junior High School in Orem on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Addy is allowed to get a cellphone with a data plan when she turns 14 on Nov. 1
InDepth
Those who spend more time on their phones report more relationship trouble
What about parents? The survey found that 43 percent of heavy tech users (5-8 hours on a phone per day) reported experiencing relationship troubles, compared with 28 percent among those who spend only an hour on their phone each day.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Nov 16, 2017 7:27 p.m. MST
Chris and Alison Anderson make sandwiches for a meeting in their home in Spring City on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. They are from opposing political parties. Chris is running for city council.
InDepth
Can a Democrat and Republican make a marriage work?
In a nation that’s becoming increasingly partisan, some cross-party marriages offer lessons for the entire country.
By Jesse King
Nov 16, 2017 1:13 p.m. MST
Bradford Wilcox, National Marriage Project; Christopher Karpowitz, BYU; and Karlyn Bowman, American Enterprise Institute, discuss findings of the American Family Survey on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C.
InDepth
Experts explain why the American Family Survey matters to you
Scholars from BYU, the Brookings Institution and the American Enterprise Institute gathered in Washington, D.C. to analyze the findings of the 2017 American Family Survey and why they matter.
By Deseret News
Nov 16, 2017 12:24 p.m. MST
