The American Family Survey is an annual, nationwide study of 3,000 Americans by the Deseret News and the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University. See full survey report.
Experts say depression, sadness — and unwanted weight gain — were common complaints when folks considered their mental health.
Democrats and Republicans see problems very differently now, which could impact policies.
The 2021 American Family Survey revealed partisan division on teaching the history of racism, with the greatest division between white Republicans and white Democrats.
American Family Survey finds support for spanking shrinking slowly; American Academy of Pediatrics says don’t do it.
The seventh annual BYU-Deseret News survey asks American families how they thrived and where they faltered.
Men did step up in doing chores and child care during the pandemic. But will that change turn into a trend?
A surprising number of families opted to educate kids at home, even when schools had resumed in-person learning.
Trust in institutions has been declining for years, but Americans generally give them high marks for their response to COVID-19.
Only about 1 in 10 Democrats worry about cultural issues, but there’s widespread concern about the costs of having a family.
A large majority of Americans received checks, which helped to pay the bills. But the inflationary impact of the generous government aid is the top concern among Americans
New poll shows how deeply polarized the nation is when it comes to teaching about racism.
Families faced challenges in relationships, physical and mental health needs, as well as finances and job security during the pandemic. But overall, the story of the American family in the last year has been one of resilience.
The greatest disparities in attitudes and conversations about discrimination were not between white Americans and Black Americans but between white Democrats and white Republicans.
Despite partisan differences, the public favors helping others — as long as they are in need.
Compared to other groups, more young adults view marriage as old-fashioned and out-of-date, although more than half agree the institution makes families and children better off.
The time might be right for the nation to pull together and help middle-class wage earners thrive, experts suggest.
According to new findings from the American Family Survey, about a quarter of Americans have suffered financially, and Hispanics are hurting the most.
Do Black people face obstacles in America? Your answer may depend on your political party affiliation
When asked whether or not they agreed with the statement “Black families face obstacles that white families don’t,” 80% of Democrats agreed with the statement, while just 25% of Republicans concurred.
Marriage decreased slightly, but the number of people in no relationship has been climbing. That’s according to the sixth-annual American Family Survey, a nationwide study of 3,000 Americans by the Deseret News and Brigham Young University.
The most common activity couples claim is doing nice things for one another. They talk about their finances, go out together, pray with each other and have a serious argument at about the rate that they have in the past.
Fifty-six percent of respondents said the pandemic made them appreciate their partner more. “It speaks to extraordinary resilience among the American people.”
New findings from the American Family Survey show that Americans of both the Republican and Democratic parties are discussing race in high rates.
Opinion editor Boyd Matheson argues that an election victory for either candidate will require catering to the ‘heart of America’ — the American family.
Parents don’t want their kids to grow up to be politicians, but they’re definitely talking more about politics these days. Those are among the findings of the sixth-annual American Family Survey.
Survey reveals COVID-19 pandemic turmoil is not destroying American families — It’s making them stronger
American Family Survey shows similarities and stark differences between Republican and Democratic families ahead of the presidential election
While parents agree their children do just under 20% of household tasks, men say they’re carrying half the load and wives say it’s a 65-35 split.
Is there a “crisis of masculinity” in our nation? Survey findings point to real concern for America’s boys.
The American Family Survey shows bipartisan support for helping families. What other pandemic-related policies do Americans support?
The annual national survey to be released from Washington, D.C., offer insights into the pandemic, racial unrest and family life.
Annual survey releasing Sept. 22 analyzes the socioeconomic effects of COVID-19, racial and social unrest and the health of the American family
What Americans — especially Republicans — get wrong about divorce, teen sex and out-of-wedlock births
Is the divorce rate rising or dropping? What about the number of teen pregnancies? Or single-parent homes?
New American Family Survey shows family stability, but rising concern about economic challenges
The rich get paid to take care of their families. The poor don’t. Is it time for a national leave policy?
There are at least 4 policy proposals in Congress. A new survey shows the majority of Americans don’t like any of them.
Understanding what men and women differ on and what they agree on is a start to solving vexing problems.
From #MeToo to technology’s effect on your children, a panel of distinguished scholars from across the nation discuss why the 2018 American Family Survey and its findings matter to the nation’s policymakers, thinkers and families.
The American Family Survey asked nearly 500 parents of children between 12 and 17 to choose up to four concerns from a list of 15. The list may surprise you.
The American Family Survey shows partisan differences regarding who naturalized citizens should be able to bring in, but a huge consensus that parents and minor children belong together.
Do you need verbal consent for holding hands, kissing, sex? The differences between men and women may surprise you
The 2018 American Family Survey reveals that the same actions — like commenting on someone’s appearance or putting a hand on their back — are less likely to be perceived as harassment when it is a woman doing it to a man.
‘First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby...’ or maybe not. How the traditional order of family building is changing
Does the traditional sequence of family building still hold? New findings from the American Family Survey show that Americans cherish old ideals but increasingly don’t practice them.
The American Family Surveys finds family roles are the ones most people value most, though there are some differences in the degree to which we claim them.
What about parents? The survey found that 43 percent of heavy tech users (5-8 hours on a phone per day) reported experiencing relationship troubles, compared with 28 percent among those who spend only an hour on their phone each day.
In a nation that’s becoming increasingly partisan, some cross-party marriages offer lessons for the entire country.
Scholars from BYU, the Brookings Institution and the American Enterprise Institute gathered in Washington, D.C. to analyze the findings of the 2017 American Family Survey and why they matter.