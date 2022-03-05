Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

American Family Survey 2020

American Family Survey
The pandemic hit this group of Americans the hardest
According to new findings from the American Family Survey, about a quarter of Americans have suffered financially, and Hispanics are hurting the most.
By Jennifer Graham
Sept 25, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
American Family Survey
Do Black people face obstacles in America? Your answer may depend on your political party affiliation
When asked whether or not they agreed with the statement “Black families face obstacles that white families don’t,” 80% of Democrats agreed with the statement, while just 25% of Republicans concurred.
By Mya Jaradat
Sept 23, 2020 10:04 p.m. MDT
American Family Survey
Relationships are helping people through the pandemic. But what if you’re not in one?
Marriage decreased slightly, but the number of people in no relationship has been climbing. That’s according to the sixth-annual American Family Survey, a nationwide study of 3,000 Americans by the Deseret News and Brigham Young University.
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 23, 2020 10:04 p.m. MDT
American Family Survey
American couples in 2020: More political talk, less sex
The most common activity couples claim is doing nice things for one another. They talk about their finances, go out together, pray with each other and have a serious argument at about the rate that they have in the past.
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 22, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
American Family Survey
Surprise! Families have grown stronger during COVID-19, not weaker
Fifty-six percent of respondents said the pandemic made them appreciate their partner more. “It speaks to extraordinary resilience among the American people.”
By Erica Evans
Sept 22, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
American Family Survey
Do you talk race with your children? You’re not alone
New findings from the American Family Survey show that Americans of both the Republican and Democratic parties are discussing race in high rates.
By Mya Jaradat
Sept 22, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
Opinion
The key to winning November’s election? The American family
Opinion editor Boyd Matheson argues that an election victory for either candidate will require catering to the ‘heart of America’ — the American family.
By Samuel Benson
Sept 22, 2020 10:30 a.m. MDT
Deseret News PR
Survey reveals COVID-19 pandemic turmoil is not destroying American families — It’s making them stronger
American Family Survey shows similarities and stark differences between Republican and Democratic families ahead of the presidential election
By Deseret News PR
Sept 22, 2020 7:01 a.m. MDT
American Family Survey
Your husband thinks he’s doing equal housework. You probably disagree
While parents agree their children do just under 20% of household tasks, men say they’re carrying half the load and wives say it’s a 65-35 split.
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 21, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
American Family Survey
Parents are more concerned about their boys becoming successful adults than their girls
Is there a “crisis of masculinity” in our nation? Survey findings point to real concern for America’s boys.
By Erica Evans
Sept 21, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
American Family Survey
Attention, Congress: Survey finds both Republicans and Democrats liked the stimulus checks
The American Family Survey shows bipartisan support for helping families. What other pandemic-related policies do Americans support?
By Jennifer Graham
Sept 21, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
Deseret News PR
Watch the 2020 American Family Survey webcast from the Brookings Institution
By Deseret News PR
Sept 18, 2020 12:11 p.m. MDT
Deseret News PR
90% of Americans don’t want their kids to choose politics as a profession
Annual survey releasing Sept. 22 analyzes the socioeconomic effects of COVID-19, racial and social unrest and the health of the American family
By Deseret News PR
Sept 10, 2020 1:11 p.m. MDT
