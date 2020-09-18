The Deseret News and Brigham Young University will release the findings from the 6th annual American Family Survey on Tuesday, Sept. 22, via an online event broadcast from the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.

In an election year marked by pandemic and protest, The American Family Survey explores how American families are holding up, including whether families say their relationships are strengthening or weakening and whether parents are more concerned about their boys or girls. This year’s survey also asks whether the pandemic response from government and community institutions helped families, whether Black families face obstacles other families don’t, and whether men or women are struggling more with work-life balance.

The American Family Survey is an annual, nationwide poll with 3,000 respondents.

Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. MDT

Register for the webcast

Viewers can submit questions via email to events@brookings.edu or via Twitter using #FamilySurvey.