Adrienne St. Clair is an audio reporter and producer for “There’s a Group for That,” a narrative podcast about loneliness and community for the Deseret News. She’s reported all over the country, including Washington, D.C., for NPR’s National Desk, where she wrote stories about school shootings and gun violence, and on Capitol Hill, where she chased down senators and house representatives. She’s an award-winning journalist who’s reported on a variety of topics, including immigration, water and tribal lands. Her favorite compliment is that she’s got moxie, and she’s a dog mom to a pug named Izzy.