Adrienne St. Clair

Adrienne St. Clair is an audio reporter and producer for “There’s a Group for That,” a narrative podcast about loneliness and community for the Deseret News. She’s reported all over the country, including Washington, D.C., for NPR’s National Desk, where she wrote stories about school shootings and gun violence, and on Capitol Hill, where she chased down senators and house representatives. She’s an award-winning journalist who’s reported on a variety of topics, including immigration, water and tribal lands. Her favorite compliment is that she’s got moxie, and she’s a dog mom to a pug named Izzy.

Two men hugging
U.S. & World
Watch: How a skinhead left hate behind
How did Arno Michaelis leave his white supremacist group? With the help of a sandwich, of course.
By Adrienne St. Clair and Rex Warner
Oct 1, 2020 3:38 p.m. MDT
Football players cheering
Sports
Watch: Is the restart of professional and college sports actually going to work?
The sports famine is over, but the future of the seasons are on shaky ground. Will the leagues be able to finish what they started?
By Adrienne St. Clair and Rex Warner
July 30, 2020 1:27 p.m. MDT
A Black man and a white man sit together as friends
U.S. & World
Watch: How can you change the mind of a racist?
We can all apply the principles one man used to help change the minds of more than 200 white supremacists.
By Adrienne St. ClairRex Warner, and 1 more
July 15, 2020 12:34 p.m. MDT
Clue characters
Arts & Entertainment
Watch: How World War II and shelter-in-place inspired one of the world’s most successful board games
Clue has been sold in more than 40 countries since first being published as Cluedo in the UK in late 1949, but not many people know where the game came from.
By Adrienne St. Clair and Rex Warner
June 12, 2020 3:45 p.m. MDT
Protesters in Salt Lake City honor George Floyd
Utah
Watch: Going inside Salt Lake City’s Monday night protest
After a turbulent weekend, more than a thousand protesters gathered peacefully in a second day of action against the death of George Floyd.
By Adrienne St. ClairRex Warner, and 1 more
June 2, 2020 3:21 p.m. MDT
Person wearing medical gear sitting on the ground hunched over with the words mental health and the coronavirus
InDepth
Is the pandemic affecting your mental health? You’re not alone
1 in 6 Americans struggle with mental health. That number will likely get worse because of the pandemic.
By Adrienne St. Clair and Rex Warner
April 24, 2020 3:54 p.m. MDT
Faces of Democratic candidates and Donald Trump with the shape of the state of Utah and text asking Why Utah?
Utah
Watch: Are Democratic candidates wasting their time in Utah?
Democratic presidential candidates came to Utah ahead of Super Tuesday in their fight to win the Democratic nomination. But as Trump support in Utah rises, are they fighting a battle just to lose a war?
By Adrienne St. Clair
Feb 26, 2020 2:25 p.m. MST
Brandi Carlile performs at the Vivint Arena on Feb. 8, 2020.
Entertainment
How Brandi Carlile made me feel human
Carlile put on a show that left me feeling enthusiastic about being a human
By Adrienne St. Clair
Feb 10, 2020 2:46 p.m. MST
Vio Security has a new contest where people can earn money for listening to true crime podcasts.
Entertainment
Sick of the songs of summer? Try a podcast playlist
Summer beach reads are for the beach. We’ve got a perfect podcast playlist for the rest of your summertime activities. (And it works for the beach, too.)
By Adrienne St. Clair
July 20, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Help us make the show better by answering the questions below.
Entertainment
How do you use the internet to connect? We’d love to hear from you!
By Adrienne St. Clair
May 22, 2019 11:25 a.m. MDT
Tyson Wright, from left, as Radames, Beatriz Melo as Amneris, and Jalyn Macedone as Aida in the SCERA Center for the Arts' production of "Aida."
Entertainment
Theater review: The SCERA’s ‘Aida’ walks (and sings) like an Egyptian
“Aida” opened this weekend at Orem’s SCERA Center for the Arts, and I’m seeing stars.
By Adrienne St. Clair
April 15, 2019 5 p.m. MDT