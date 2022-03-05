Alexis Jones

“The Profligate Son: A True Story of Family Conflict, Fashionable Vice and Financial Ruin in Regency Britain,” by Nicola Phillips, tells the story of a teenage Regency era gentleman who become enmeshed in the addictions of gambling and fashion.
“We Are Strong! Mothers and Daughters Stand Together: Fearlessly Living the Young Women Values,” by Fay A. Klinger, is a practical guide of stories, suggestions and tips to help mothers raise their daughters righteously.
“The Mounds Anomaly,” by Phyllis Gunderson, tells the story of Dr. Matt Howard, a female archaeologist at an Arizona university. Howard’s specialty is anomalies — anomalies like how Hebrew inscriptions ended up in the desert of Colorado.
“The White Princess: A Cousin’s War Novel,” by Phillipa Gregory, is a historical fiction novel based on Elizabeth of York, who was queen of England from 1486 to 1503, wife to Henry VII and mother of Henry VIII.
“Longbourn,” written by Jo Baker, tells the story of Sarah, a housemaid for the Bennett family who spends her days washing dishes, scrubbing floors and doing laundry in the midst of the chaos and intrigue of “Pride and Prejudice.”
“The Enchanter Heir” tells the story of a 17-year-old zombie assassin who is confronted with the morality of his occupation and torn between saving the people around him and rescuing the spirits of the dead.
Running a fashion franchise and winning the Global Student Entrepreneur Award while carrying a full college course load was not an easy feat for 28-year-old Chelsea Sloan, co-founder of Uptown Cheapskate.
While the character of Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical” adds a spoonful of sugar to the show, local talent and a uniquely designed theater make the Tuacahn Amphitheatre’s production supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.
The Green family consists of ten children, three biological and seven adopted with special needs from China. They were able to build a new home in Herriman to accommodate the special needs of their children. It is on display at the Parade of Homes.
“Swept Up by the Sea,” written by husband and wife duo Tracy and Laura Hickman, sweeps readers off their feet with a tale of piracy, romance and adventure, complete with mermaids, wannabe pirates and a lethal secret.
“Fashion in the Time of Jane Austen,” by Sarah Jane Downing, and “Mr. Darcy’s Guide to Courtship: The Secrets of Seduction from Jane Austen’s Most Eligible Bachelor,” by Fitzwilliam Darcy, provide fun reads for fans of Jane Austen.
The Days of ’47 Frontier Camps will take place July 19-20 and 22-24, beginning at 2 p.m. and ending after the Days of ’47 Rodeo each night. The event is free and will take place on the Energy Solutions Arena east plaza.
A slate of new magical Disney adaptations set to hit the big screen over the next two years includes the likes of a new Disney princess and live-action versions of “Into the Woods,” “Cinderella,” “Sleeping Beauty” and more.
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of “The Sandlot,” members of the cast and crew are returning to Utah for events July 19 and 20, including an outdoor screening of the movie. “The Sandlot” is one of many outdoor movies to be shown this summer.
In Brandon Sanderson’s debut young adult novel, “The Rithmatist,” two students are given a special assignment to track down the mysterious kidnapper of Rithmatic students in a world where chalk figures come to life and technology runs on gears.
National Geographic’s latest book, “Secrets of the National Parks: The Experts’ Guide to the Best Experiences Beyond the Tourist Trail,” offers a plethora of tips for both the hard-core backcountry expert and the day-tripping family.
Create.lds.org is a website dedicated to collecting media, such as photos, video content and music for use in church publications and by members. Media can be shared and downloaded by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Hit a dead end in your family history search? Newspapers may provide the resuscitation you’re looking for. Not only are they a prolific source of obituaries, but they can also provide insight into the everyday life of your ancestors.
While the Boston Marathon will inevitably be remembered for the horrors experienced by witnesses and runners alike, it will also be noted for the overwhelming acts of kindness and the powerful resolve of Boston and the nation to run the race again.
A behind-the-scenes look at Temple Square Hospitality’s preparation for general conference, where pounds of potatoes are peeled, thousands of rolls baked, and hours and days of effort and manpower make a smooth running possible.
It’s natural to use special recording devices to preserve your family history, but with today’s technology extra devices become unnecessary. According to Susan A. Kitchens, a presenter at the RootsTech conference, you can use your phone instead.