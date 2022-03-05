Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Alexis Jones

Alexis Jones is currently a law student at the University of Utah. Email: alexis.jones@gmail.com

Family
Cook’n Recipe Organizer, Cook’n Recipe App a treat for planning family dinners
If you’re looking for ways to easily store all your recipes in one place, then the Cook’n Recipe Organizer may be the right fit for you. Cook’n is in both a computer software and a mobile app.
By Alexis Jones
Aug 26, 2014 4:55 p.m. MDT
"The Profligate Son: A True Story of Family Conflict, Fashionable Vice and Financial Ruin in Regency Britain" is by Nicola Phillips.
Media & Books
Book review: ‘The Profligate Son’ shares a cautionary tale of folly, vice in 19th century Britain
“The Profligate Son: A True Story of Family Conflict, Fashionable Vice and Financial Ruin in Regency Britain,” by Nicola Phillips, tells the story of a teenage Regency era gentleman who become enmeshed in the addictions of gambling and fashion.
By Alexis Jones
July 19, 2014 3:15 p.m. MDT
Faith
Book review: ‘We Are Strong! Mothers and Daughters Stand Together’ is a practical guide to raising young women
“We Are Strong! Mothers and Daughters Stand Together: Fearlessly Living the Young Women Values,” by Fay A. Klinger, is a practical guide of stories, suggestions and tips to help mothers raise their daughters righteously.
By Alexis Jones
May 10, 2014 5 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Book review: ‘Living the Life’ takes peek into the life of backcountry skiing
“Living the Life: Tales from America’s Mountains and Ski Towns,” by David Rothman, is a compilation of essays and poems about the skiing culture of the United States.
By Alexis Jones
March 22, 2014 3:45 p.m. MDT
Faith
Book review: ‘The Mounds Anomaly’ digs into America’s archaeological backyard
“The Mounds Anomaly,” by Phyllis Gunderson, tells the story of Dr. Matt Howard, a female archaeologist at an Arizona university. Howard’s specialty is anomalies — anomalies like how Hebrew inscriptions ended up in the desert of Colorado.
By Alexis Jones
March 1, 2014 5 a.m. MST
Media & Books
Book review: ‘The Execution’ is right up the alley of ‘Law and Order’
“The Execution,” by “Law and Order” creator Dick Wolf, tells the story of Detective Jeremy Fisk, a member of NYPD’s Intelligence Division, an anti-terrorism unit stationed in New York City.
By Alexis Jones
Feb 1, 2014 4:30 p.m. MST
"The White Princess: A Cousin's War Novel" is by Phillipa Gregory.
Media & Books
Book review: ‘The White Princess’ is an intriguing glimpse of English royalty in the 15th century
“The White Princess: A Cousin’s War Novel,” by Phillipa Gregory, is a historical fiction novel based on Elizabeth of York, who was queen of England from 1486 to 1503, wife to Henry VII and mother of Henry VIII.
By Alexis Jones
Nov 23, 2013 4:10 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Book review: ‘Longbourn’ is like the ‘Downton Abbey’ of ‘Pride and Prejudice’
“Longbourn,” written by Jo Baker, tells the story of Sarah, a housemaid for the Bennett family who spends her days washing dishes, scrubbing floors and doing laundry in the midst of the chaos and intrigue of “Pride and Prejudice.”
By Alexis Jones
Oct 19, 2013 4 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Book review: ‘The Enchanter Heir’ offers a unique twist on zombies, assassins, magic
“The Enchanter Heir” tells the story of a 17-year-old zombie assassin who is confronted with the morality of his occupation and torn between saving the people around him and rescuing the spirits of the dead.
By Alexis Jones
Sept 28, 2013 12:30 p.m. MDT
Family
Theater review: Desert Star’s ‘Hungry Games’ serves up hilarious family fun
Desert Star’s latest show, “The Hungry Games,” entertains with a multitude of popular song spoofs and witty comments on Utah society and popular culture. The show is playing through Nov. 9.
By Alexis Jones
Sept 12, 2013 6:45 p.m. MDT
Faith
Young Mormon entrepreneur builds fashion franchise
Running a fashion franchise and winning the Global Student Entrepreneur Award while carrying a full college course load was not an easy feat for 28-year-old Chelsea Sloan, co-founder of Uptown Cheapskate.
By Alexis Jones
Sept 3, 2013 6:29 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Desert Star’s latest: “The Hungry Games”
Desert Star Playhouse’s new show “The Hungry Games” opens Aug. 29 and is ready to offer its audience a comedy based on the dramatic book and movie series it parodies.
By Alexis Jones
Aug 24, 2013 1 p.m. MDT
Family
Behind the scenes: The making of ‘Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical’ at Tuacahn Amphitheatre
While the character of Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical” adds a spoonful of sugar to the show, local talent and a uniquely designed theater make the Tuacahn Amphitheatre’s production supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.
By Alexis Jones
Aug 14, 2013 8:10 p.m. MDT
Family
Herriman family with 10 kids, 7 adopted with special needs, gets new specially accommodating home
The Green family consists of ten children, three biological and seven adopted with special needs from China. They were able to build a new home in Herriman to accommodate the special needs of their children. It is on display at the Parade of Homes.
By Alexis Jones
Aug 13, 2013 3:50 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Book review: ‘Swept Up by the Sea’ sweeps readers into a romantic pirate adventure
“Swept Up by the Sea,” written by husband and wife duo Tracy and Laura Hickman, sweeps readers off their feet with a tale of piracy, romance and adventure, complete with mermaids, wannabe pirates and a lethal secret.
By Alexis Jones
Aug 3, 2013 12:30 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Book review: Jane Austen-inspired books provide fun reads for fans
“Fashion in the Time of Jane Austen,” by Sarah Jane Downing, and “Mr. Darcy’s Guide to Courtship: The Secrets of Seduction from Jane Austen’s Most Eligible Bachelor,” by Fitzwilliam Darcy, provide fun reads for fans of Jane Austen.
By Alexis Jones
Aug 3, 2013 12 p.m. MDT
1180010.jpg
Family
Encore Creativity invites senior adults to participate in workshop, new chorale
Encore Creativity for Older Adults, a singing group, is hosting a choral workshop on July 30 at the Salt Lake City Public Library.
By Alexis Jones
July 26, 2013 8:56 p.m. MDT
Family
Days of ’47 Frontier Camps: family-friendly and free
The Days of ’47 Frontier Camps will take place July 19-20 and 22-24, beginning at 2 p.m. and ending after the Days of ’47 Rodeo each night. The event is free and will take place on the Energy Solutions Arena east plaza.
By Alexis Jones
July 17, 2013 4:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Family-friendly Pioneer Day celebrations planned across the state
Pioneer Day celebrations taking place across the state range from rodeos and parades to pancake breakfasts and firework shows.
By Alexis Jones
July 17, 2013 2:16 p.m. MDT
Family
Disney to debut new princess, fairy tales and more
A slate of new magical Disney adaptations set to hit the big screen over the next two years includes the likes of a new Disney princess and live-action versions of “Into the Woods,” “Cinderella,” “Sleeping Beauty” and more.
By Alexis Jones
July 15, 2013 3 p.m. MDT
Family
Outdoor movies: Utah will celebrate 20 years of ‘The Sandlot’ this summer
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of “The Sandlot,” members of the cast and crew are returning to Utah for events July 19 and 20, including an outdoor screening of the movie. “The Sandlot” is one of many outdoor movies to be shown this summer.
By Alexis Jones
July 11, 2013 7:25 p.m. MDT
This image released by Disney shows fireworks punctuating the sky at the grand opening celebration at the Cinderella Castle for the New Fantasyland attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Thursday,
Family
Disney World hikes admission price to more than $100, tax included
Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Southern California have hiked their entrance prices. The increases, which went into effect Sunday, come just in time for the start of peak season.
By Alexis Jones
June 5, 2013 5:45 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Brandon Sanderson’s debut young adult novel is a successful break into the genre
In Brandon Sanderson’s debut young adult novel, “The Rithmatist,” two students are given a special assignment to track down the mysterious kidnapper of Rithmatic students in a world where chalk figures come to life and technology runs on gears.
By Alexis Jones
May 25, 2013 1:30 p.m. MDT
"Secrets of the National Parks: Experts' Guide to the Best Experiences Beyond the Tourist Trail" was published in April by National Geographic.
Media & Books
Book review: ‘Secrets of the National Parks’ provides interesting info for experts, families
National Geographic’s latest book, “Secrets of the National Parks: The Experts’ Guide to the Best Experiences Beyond the Tourist Trail,” offers a plethora of tips for both the hard-core backcountry expert and the day-tripping family.
By Alexis Jones
May 25, 2013 12:30 p.m. MDT
Create.lds.org is a website where members can submit photos, videos and music for use in Church publications and by members.
Faith
Website lets members ‘create’ to share the gospel
Create.lds.org is a website dedicated to collecting media, such as photos, video content and music for use in church publications and by members. Media can be shared and downloaded by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Alexis Jones
May 22, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Faith
Finding your family history in the news
Hit a dead end in your family history search? Newspapers may provide the resuscitation you’re looking for. Not only are they a prolific source of obituaries, but they can also provide insight into the everyday life of your ancestors.
By Alexis Jones
April 29, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Views of the early members The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints were recorded in newspapers.
Faith
What older newspapers reported about Mormons
Old newspapers can offer surprising commentaries on Latter-day Saint history.
By Alexis Jones
April 29, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Some runners competing in the Salt Lake City Marathon will run in remembrance of the Boston Marathon bombing victims.
Family
Boston Marathon runners resolve to return to the race
While the Boston Marathon will inevitably be remembered for the horrors experienced by witnesses and runners alike, it will also be noted for the overwhelming acts of kindness and the powerful resolve of Boston and the nation to run the race again.
By Alexis Jones
April 19, 2013 2:28 p.m. MDT
Faith
A behind-the-scenes look at Temple Square Hospitality’s preparation for general conference
A behind-the-scenes look at Temple Square Hospitality’s preparation for general conference, where pounds of potatoes are peeled, thousands of rolls baked, and hours and days of effort and manpower make a smooth running possible.
By Alexis Jones
April 3, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
It's natural to use special recording devices to preserve your family history, but with today's technology extra devices become unnecessary.
Faith
Preserving family history by using your smartphone
It’s natural to use special recording devices to preserve your family history, but with today’s technology extra devices become unnecessary. According to Susan A. Kitchens, a presenter at the RootsTech conference, you can use your phone instead.
By Alexis Jones
April 1, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
