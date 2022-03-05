Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Ally Isom

Senate candidate Ally Isom speaks with people in Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Opinion: I am committed to these eight principles
Based on what I’ve heard from Utahns across the state, I offer Utah a compact, a vision for America
By Ally Isom
Dec 20, 2021 10:19 a.m. MST
merlin_2876000.jpg
Opinion
I felt my party left me. Now the GOP faces a watershed moment
“It is time for a Republican renaissance,” writes Ally Isom, a candidate for U.S. Senate challenging incumbent Utah Sen. Mike Lee.
By Ally Isom
July 2, 2021 12:04 a.m. MDT