Media & Books
Twitter users share love of Pokemon Go, despite reports of dangers
Despite reports of dangers, Twitter users share their Pokemon Go love. Here’s how parents can keep their kids safe.
By Andrea Whatcott
July 10, 2016 10:25 p.m. MDT
As part of a lecture series, former Massachusetts governor and presidential candidate Mitt Romney will be speaking at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the Marriott Center for the BYU Forum.
Utah
Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney to speak at BYU
As part of a lecture series, former Massachusetts governor and presidential candidate Mitt Romney will be speaking at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the Marriott Center for the BYU Forum.
By Andrea Whatcott
Nov 18, 2014 12:15 a.m. MST
1431790.jpg
Media & Books
‘Rival Survival:' Democrat, republican work together to survive on deserted island
Politicians are often talking about reaching across the isle and working with the other side, but two politicians have taken working together to a whole new level.
By Andrea Whatcott
Oct 29, 2014 10:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
Fireflies in Utah create nature’s own fireworks show
Just in time for the Fourth of July, fireflies are flashing their lights here in Utah, creating natures own natural fireworks’ show.
By Andrea Whatcott
July 3, 2013 11:20 p.m. MDT
An unknown number of Facebook users experienced an outage on Tuesday, June 18.
U.S. & World
Facebook goes down, users flood Twitter
Down Right Now, an Internet services monitoring site, noted that Facebook is experiencing a “likely service disruption” at 9:28 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, June 18.
By Andrea Whatcott
June 18, 2013 8 p.m. MDT
Family
Father, author, military man to be featured in Parade passes away
Just days before his Father’s Day story featured in the weekend issue of Parade was to appear, Lt. Col. Mark Weber passed away at his Minnesota home after battling cancer for three years. Weber was 44 when he died.
By Andrea Whatcott
June 15, 2013 6 a.m. MDT
Family
‘I’m bored,’ not lazy: Helping kids create their own solutions to summer boredom
With summer in full swing, parents have more than likely already heard the familiar yet dreaded words from their children, “I’m bored.”
By Andrea Whatcott
June 12, 2013 10:30 p.m. MDT
Faith
3 children in Mormon family face heart problems, featured on ‘Dateline’
They say that lightning doesn’t strike twice, but for the Bingham family, it’s struck three times. Three children out of the five born to Oregon residents Jason and Stacy Bingham have already experienced serious heart problems.
By Andrea Whatcott
June 6, 2013 11:45 a.m. MDT
Elizabeth Smart
Utah
Elizabeth Smart speaks at human trafficking forum, emphasizes teaching children that they matter
During a human trafficking forum on Wednesday, May 1, Salt Lake native Elizabeth Smart spoke candidly about her nine months in captivity after being kidnapped in 2002 and the importance of educating children at a young age about how to stay safe and remember their self-worth.
By Andrea Whatcott
May 7, 2013 9 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
NPR’s ‘the two-way’ blog and 5 Twitter accounts hacked by Syrian Electronic Army
Late Monday night on April 15, NPR’s “the two-way” blog and five NPR Twitter accounts were apparently hacked by an entity calling itself the Syrian Electronic Army.
By Andrea Whatcott and Burke Olsen
April 15, 2013 10 p.m. MDT
Deseret News iPad app
Utah
Deseret News reaches more than 100K iOS and Android app downloads
More than 100,000 people have downloaded the Deseret News free iOS and Android apps since they were first launched.
By Andrea Whatcott
Feb 27, 2013 3:50 p.m. MST
Utah
Davis County Fairadise offers a way for visitors to give back
Established in 1929, the Davis County Fair has a long-standing tradition of providing family fun to county residents and other visitors. The “Fairadise” will be held on Aug. 15-18.
By Andrea Whatcott
July 30, 2012 9:53 a.m. MDT
Utah
Reading for Rides gives kids chance to earn free rides at Utah County Fair
The fair will be held from Aug. 15-18 at the newly remodeled Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, with free parking and admission.
By Andrea Whatcott
July 27, 2012 12:03 p.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake Equestrian Park will come alive during Salt Lake County Fair
Before the County Fairgrounds were organized, the Salt Lake County Fair went by a few different names, including Black and White Day, Farm Bureau Day and County Day. In 1936 the fair residents would come to know and love was established.
By Andrea Whatcott
July 23, 2012 11:51 a.m. MDT
Utah
Return to a bygone era at Bluffdale’s Old West Days
Taking its residents and visitors back in time, Bluffdale Old West Days will run from Aug. 8-11. The celebration will start out with an old fashioned family fun rodeo at the Rodeo Arena. And to ensure the safety of the littlest buckaroos, there will
By Andrea Whatcott
July 18, 2012 6:13 p.m. MDT
Utah
Midvale celebration hopes to help participants in ‘Harvesting Your Dreams’
While fall marks the time of year to harvest crops, Midvale will celebrate their harvest days with a theme of “Harvesting Your Dreams.” In their 74th year, with the first celebration held in 1938, this Utah community celebration will be held from Aug
By Andrea Whatcott
July 18, 2012 12:05 p.m. MDT
Family
Tooele County Fair brings over 60 years of family fun to Utah
With pre-fair events, like the motocross race, Little and Miss Tooele County pageants, starting on July 28, the fair will begin in style. The actual fair runs from Aug. 2-4 at the Deseret Peak Complex.
By Andrea Whatcott
July 17, 2012 4:19 p.m. MDT
Utah
Syracuse Heritage Days June 25-30
Dr. Seuss characters will be coming to Syracuse on Wednesday, June 27, as part of the city’s Heritage Days, which will run June 25-30.
By Andrea Whatcott
June 23, 2012 9:26 p.m. MDT
Utah
Round-Up Celebration will mark Lehi’s 75th
To celebrate 75 years of being a city, Lehi will hold its annual Round-Up Celebration on June 13-30, with the main events on June 29 and 30.
By Andrea Whatcott
June 23, 2012 9:25 p.m. MDT
May 8, 2012 file photo, Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.
U.S. & World
Mitt Romney says Pres. Obama is ‘out of touch’
Mitt Romney responds to President Obama’s comments in his press conference on the economy, by saying he is “out of touch.”
By Andrea Whatcott
June 8, 2012 2:09 p.m. MDT
Senator Orrin Hatch, April 14, 2012.
U.S. & World
Sen. Orrin Hatch responds to Pres. Obama’s speech on the economy
Sen. Hatch says Obama blames “everyone but himself for his failed economic agenda.”
By Andrea Whatcott
June 8, 2012 11:47 a.m. MDT
Honor Guard members line up for the Memorial Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater ahead of President Barack Obama’s arrival at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 28, 2012.
U.S. & World
Where did Memorial Day originate?
By Andrea Whatcott
May 26, 2012 9:51 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah ranks 13th among bicycle friendly states
Utah ranks 13th in the nation as one of the more friendly states for bicyclists, according the the League of American Bicyclists.
By Andrea Whatcott
May 22, 2012 1:11 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Eclipse 2012 brings viewers from around the world and Twitterverse (+ video)
The 2012 eclipse did not just reach thousands across the world, but hundreds of thousands across the Internet.
By Andrea Whatcott
May 21, 2012 12:34 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Huntsman daughters strike again
By Andrea Whatcott
Dec 1, 2011 12:15 a.m. MST
573365.jpg
Utah
New BYU-made Facebook app looks at family trees
Finding new friends on www.facebook.com/ Facebook is major part of the draw of the wildly successful website, but with a new app developed by BYU students, Facebook users can now see who they are related to.
By Andrea Whatcott
Aug 27, 2011 12:41 a.m. MDT
Duggar family in hospital room with Michelle and 18th child, Jordyn-Grace Makiya, on "17 Kids and Counting."
Family
Are large families America’s freak shows?
Americans may prefer smaller-sized families, as the Deseret News reported last month based on Census information. But for some, the 3.14 persons per family that is the national average, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, just doesn’t cut it.
By Andrea Whatcott
Aug 26, 2011 2 p.m. MDT
The number of abortions is decreasing, as the Guttmacher Institute reported in January, and among the reasons for that trend might be that the number of doctors willing to perform them has also gone down.
Family
Only 14 percent of doctors willing to perform abortions
The number of abortions is decreasing, as the Guttmacher Institute reported in January, and among the reasons for that trend might be that the number of doctors willing to perform them has also gone down.
By Andrea Whatcott
Aug 26, 2011 10:22 a.m. MDT
Utah
Stepfamilies may not be the ideal family structure, but they can bring great satisfaction
Queen Creek, AZ — Raised in a happy home, to parents who were married for nearly 60 years, Deena Webb never saw herself getting divorced.
By Andrea Whatcott
Aug 24, 2011 9:54 p.m. MDT
Family
Divorce may be inevitable, but children with resilient personalities do well
By Andrea Whatcott
Aug 20, 2011 8:11 p.m. MDT
