Andrea Whatcott

Just days before his Father’s Day story featured in the weekend issue of Parade was to appear, Lt. Col. Mark Weber passed away at his Minnesota home after battling cancer for three years. Weber was 44 when he died.
They say that lightning doesn’t strike twice, but for the Bingham family, it’s struck three times. Three children out of the five born to Oregon residents Jason and Stacy Bingham have already experienced serious heart problems.
During a human trafficking forum on Wednesday, May 1, Salt Lake native Elizabeth Smart spoke candidly about her nine months in captivity after being kidnapped in 2002 and the importance of educating children at a young age about how to stay safe and remember their self-worth.
Before the County Fairgrounds were organized, the Salt Lake County Fair went by a few different names, including Black and White Day, Farm Bureau Day and County Day. In 1936 the fair residents would come to know and love was established.
Taking its residents and visitors back in time, Bluffdale Old West Days will run from Aug. 8-11. The celebration will start out with an old fashioned family fun rodeo at the Rodeo Arena. And to ensure the safety of the littlest buckaroos, there will
While fall marks the time of year to harvest crops, Midvale will celebrate their harvest days with a theme of “Harvesting Your Dreams.” In their 74th year, with the first celebration held in 1938, this Utah community celebration will be held from Aug
With pre-fair events, like the motocross race, Little and Miss Tooele County pageants, starting on July 28, the fair will begin in style. The actual fair runs from Aug. 2-4 at the Deseret Peak Complex.
Finding new friends on www.facebook.com/ Facebook is major part of the draw of the wildly successful website, but with a new app developed by BYU students, Facebook users can now see who they are related to.
Americans may prefer smaller-sized families, as the Deseret News reported last month based on Census information. But for some, the 3.14 persons per family that is the national average, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, just doesn’t cut it.
The number of abortions is decreasing, as the Guttmacher Institute reported in January, and among the reasons for that trend might be that the number of doctors willing to perform them has also gone down.