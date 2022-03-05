Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Anne Wallace

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019 file photo, Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May, of Queen, perform at the Global Citizen Festival in New York. Lambert and May, along with bandmate Roger Taylor, recently gathered virtually to record a new version of the Queen classic, “We Are the Champions.”
Entertainment
Watch: Queen remixes classic song to honor COVID-19 ‘champions’
Queen has re-recorded ‘We Are The Champions’ to honor those fighting COVID-19
By Anne Wallace
May 1, 2020 8:15 p.m. MDT
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson star in “Twilight,” based on the Stephenie Meyer book.
Entertainment
Stephenie Meyer starts mystery countdown — is she releasing another ‘Twilight’?
A mystery countdown appeared on Stephenie Meyer’s website, but many fans are wondering what it could mean
By Anne Wallace
May 1, 2020 6:30 p.m. MDT
Microsoft Corp.’s Don Mattrick unveils the next-generation Xbox entertainment and gaming console system, Tuesday, May 21, 2013, at an event in Redmond, Wash.
Entertainment
Coronavirus may delay Xbox Series X games
While the console itself is set to launch on schedule, the games may take a little longer
By Anne Wallace
May 1, 2020 5:15 p.m. MDT
A Blue Moon rises Friday, July 31, 2015 as seen from Taguig city east of Manila, Philippines. A 30 pound lunar meteorite is being sold for $2.5 million.
U.S. & World
You can now buy a piece of the moon — but it’ll cost you
A 30-pound piece of the moon is currently on sale for $2.5 million
By Anne Wallace
May 1, 2020 2:15 p.m. MDT
This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo shows a sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa.
U.S. & World
Taco Bell releases ‘At Home Taco Bar’
Yo quiero Taco Bell!
By Anne Wallace
May 1, 2020 12:10 p.m. MDT
Visitors walk the quarter-mile fossil loop, one of several hikes at Badlands National Park.
U.S. & World
Newly discovered ‘crazy beast’ unlike anything paleontologists have ever seen
A newly discovered fossil in Madagascar is puzzling scientists
By Anne Wallace
May 1, 2020 2 a.m. MDT
Chris Pratt Stars as Owen in “Jurassic World.” The franchise is offering one lucky fan the chance to be eaten by a dinosaur in the third installment of the series.
Entertainment
You can get devoured by a dinosaur in the next ‘Jurassic World’ movie. Here’s how
Through a raffle on Fanatics’ ‘All In Challenge’ website, Christ Pratt is offering two fans the opportunity to fly out to the set of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ for an epic demise — being devoured by a dinosaur.
By Anne Wallace
April 30, 2020 8:30 p.m. MDT
As dining rooms are closed, Chick-Fil-A plans to re-release their 2018 meal kit to drum up business. A Chick-fil-A manager in South Carolina offered some help about how to keep traffic from backing up during vaccinations.
Entertainment
Chick-fil-A is launching a chicken parmesan meal kit. Here’s when you can get it
As more people are eating at home, Chick-fil-A is launching an at-home meal kit
By Anne Wallace
April 30, 2020 6 p.m. MDT
A Macy’s window reflects pedestrians in Boston. The retailer plans to open up 68 stores on Monday with added coronavirus precautions.
U.S. & World
Macy’s will open 68 stores Monday
The retailer plans to re-open all of its stores within the next six weeks
By Anne Wallace
April 30, 2020 3 p.m. MDT
Ollie Banks, 7, watches a video on a computer in the computer room at Tallgrass Sudbury School in Riverside, Ill., on Tuesday, May 19, 2015. Many parents are turning to virtual babysitters to get through COVID-19 lockdown.
U.S. & World
Parents turn to virtual babysitters to get through coronavirus lockdown
Parents are hiring babysitters to use a video conferencing service like Zoom or FaceTime to spend time with their children. Sometimes the babysitters do puppet shows, make crafts or even teach a lesson. Other times they just chat.
By Anne Wallace
April 30, 2020 2 p.m. MDT
The Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday March 23, 2010.
U.S. & World
Google’s Meet is now free to compete with Zoom
Meet was previously paid only, but now Google is opening the video conferencing software to the public
By Anne Wallace
April 29, 2020 8:20 p.m. MDT
Masked travelers stand in line with luggage before getting to the ticket counter at the Salt Lake City International Airport Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Salt Lake City.
U.S. & World
‘Quarantine fatigue’ is increasing travel, research shows
Over the past two weeks, location data shows people are staying home less
By Anne Wallace
April 29, 2020 6:50 p.m. MDT
Jennifer Aniston recently shared a fan’s quarantine remix of the “Friends” theme song.
Entertainment
A ‘Friends’ fan made a quarantine remix of the theme song. Jennifer Aniston loves it
A 23-year-old Irish singer-songwriter has gone viral for his creative take on a 2020 version of ‘I’ll Be There for You’
By Anne Wallace
April 29, 2020 4:30 p.m. MDT
People take in the warm temperatures at Liberty Park on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
U.S. & World
How good are you at social distancing? Take this test
As many areas are starting to reopen, this test can help you see how best to keep yourself safe
By Anne Wallace
April 29, 2020 3:10 p.m. MDT
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Han Solo (Harrison Ford, right) and his Wookiee pal Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew).
Entertainment
You can get paid $1,000 to watch ‘Star Wars.’ Here’s how
Utah-based company Education Reference Desk is offering the ultimate job to ‘Star Wars’ fans
By Anne Wallace
April 29, 2020 1:15 p.m. MDT
Calls to poison control centers about people ingesting hand sanitizer and cleaning products have surged recently. The FDA is warning people not to drink hand sanitizer.
U.S. & World
Don’t drink hand sanitizer, FDA warns
After a surge in poison control calls, the FDA is taking steps to try and get people to be more cautious
By Anne Wallace
April 28, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
Sonja Koch, Tesla communications spokeswoman, shows some of the features in a Tesla Model S P90D outside the Tesla showroom in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016.
U.S. & World
Tesla updated its autopilot feature. Here’s why drivers aren’t happy about it
Some Tesla drivers got a ‘traffic light and stop sign control’ update last week. It doesn’t work very well.
By Anne Wallace
April 28, 2020 8 p.m. MDT
In this photo provided by the ABC Television Network, Katie Couric, left, co-hosts with George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America,” Monday, April 2, 2012, at the ABC studio in New York. A guest reporter on the show was caught without pants on during a video call in segment.
Entertainment
This reporter just made a hilarious mistake on ‘Good Morning America’
While reporter Will Reeve — the son of legendary ‘Superman’ actor Christopher Reeve — was dressed formally on his upper half, wearing a button-down shirt and a sports coat, he was not wearing pants during the TV segment
By Anne Wallace
April 28, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
Britain’s Prince Harry reacts as he greets crowds in Windsor, near London, England, Friday, May 18, 2018. The English royal is set to star in a special to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Thomas the Tank Engine.
Entertainment
Prince Harry to appear on ‘Thomas and Friends’ anniversary special
‘Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine’ celebrates 75 years of Thomas the Tank Engine and features Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II as animated characters
By Anne Wallace
April 28, 2020 5 p.m. MDT
(From left) Barb (Rachel Bloom) and King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne) in DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour, directed by Walt Dohrn.
Entertainment
‘Trolls World Tour’ has officially earned Universal more money than ‘Trolls.’ Could this change the movie industry?
Since being released digitally three weeks ago, ‘Trolls World Tour’ has profited Universal Pictures more than the original film, ‘Trolls,’ did during its five-month theatrical run in 2016
By Anne Wallace
April 28, 2020 1 p.m. MDT
Joe Exotic, a big game breeder, from “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”
Entertainment
Joe Exotic was a ‘monster’ says former employee
The animal abuse went far beyond what you saw on the screen, according to former employee Kelci ‘Saff” Saffery
By Anne Wallace
April 28, 2020 3 a.m. MDT
Tai Shan, the National Zoo’s giant panda cub, plays at the zoo. Many are turning to zoo livestreams during COVID-19 for a calming and free source of entertainment.
U.S. & World
The best zoo cameras to watch during social distancing
Many zoos and aquariums are uploading live feeds of their animals even while parks are closed.
By Anne Wallace
April 27, 2020 9 p.m. MDT
Billie Eilish in Los Angeles.
Entertainment
Imagine Dragons, Justin Bieber among those releasing reusable face masks
These face masks aren’t just stopping COVID-19 they’re a fashion statement
By Anne Wallace
April 27, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
In this May 18, 2012 file photo provided by Facebook, Facebook founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, center, rings the Nasdaq opening bell from Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.
Entertainment
Facebook launches Messenger Rooms, a Zoom-like video app
Messenger Rooms can host up to 50 people at once with no time limit
By Anne Wallace
April 27, 2020 2:05 p.m. MDT
This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows a Wendy’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. On Friday April 24, Wendy’s across the nation gave out free nuggets.
Entertainment
How an Oregon man got a week’s supply of free nuggets
On Friday Wendy’s gave out free nuggets, and this man took full advantage of that
By Anne Wallace
April 27, 2020 12 p.m. MDT
A detail of the left eye of Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th century masterpiece the “Mona Lisa.” New reports indicate that coronavirus can linger in someone’s eye longer than their mouth, throat or nose.
U.S. & World
Coronavirus lingers in your eyes, study finds
A new report finds that coronavirus may stay in the eyes longer than in the mouth or nose
By Anne Wallace
April 24, 2020 8:40 p.m. MDT
E-shop specialist Jessica Hansen, picks a food order at the Harmons Grocery at Bangerter Crossing in Draper on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
U.S. & World
Instacart hired 300,000 last month — and wants to hire 250,000 more
The company has seen tremendous growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic
By Anne Wallace
April 24, 2020 6:15 p.m. MDT
Beyonce Knowles is partnering up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate to communities of color across the United States, who have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19.
Entertainment
Beyonce donates $6 million to coronavirus relief charities
Through the BeyGood initiative, the singer is partnering with Jack Dorsey to support underserved communities in the U.S.
By Anne Wallace
April 24, 2020 3:30 p.m. MDT
This May 30, 2012 image shows a dessert of spiced and grilled angel food cake with strawberries and whipped cream in Concord, N.H. Now people are whipping more than just cream, they’re whipping all their favorite drinks.
Entertainment
How to make the latest internet craze: whipped everything
From coffee to milk and even to Nutella, whipped drinks are all the rage right now
By Anne Wallace
April 24, 2020 1:30 p.m. MDT
A promotional image of a Nintendo Switch in docked mode. Nintendo Accounts for the Nintendo Switch fell victim to a large-scale hack in April.
Entertainment
Nintendo confirms hack, 160,000 accounts compromised
Rumors of a mass hack circulated earlier this week, and now Nintendo has confirmed they’re true
By Anne Wallace
April 24, 2020 11:45 a.m. MDT
