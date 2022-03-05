Anne Wallace

Through a raffle on Fanatics’ ‘All In Challenge’ website, Christ Pratt is offering two fans the opportunity to fly out to the set of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ for an epic demise — being devoured by a dinosaur.
Parents are hiring babysitters to use a video conferencing service like Zoom or FaceTime to spend time with their children. Sometimes the babysitters do puppet shows, make crafts or even teach a lesson. Other times they just chat.
While reporter Will Reeve — the son of legendary ‘Superman’ actor Christopher Reeve — was dressed formally on his upper half, wearing a button-down shirt and a sports coat, he was not wearing pants during the TV segment