Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
Arthur Cyr
https://www.deseret.com/authors/arthur-cyr/rss
Opinion
How events have weakened totalitarians like Putin
Vladimir Putin’s hand remains weak. The Russian economy is vulnerable, dependent on petroleum, plagued with corruption.
By
Arthur Cyr
March 2, 2022 4:56 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Viewing Canada’s trucker protest in the light of history
During World War II, Canada’s Prime Minister W.L. Mackenzie King avoided such displays. So did Churchill and Roosevelt. We’re lucky they did.
By
Arthur Cyr
Feb 23, 2022 5:51 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Lessons from the history of inflation
With hyperinflation, the German public, committed to stability, became desperate. Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party exploited that concern and won election.
By
Arthur Cyr
Feb 16, 2022 10:35 a.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Why the Electoral College matters
The framers of our Constitution were committed to popular representation, but greatly opposed the uncompromised concentration of power.
By
Arthur Cyr
Feb 10, 2022 3:22 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Putin isn’t as strong as he would like you to believe
The Russian economy is structurally vulnerable, heavily dependent on petroleum and plagued with corruption
By
Arthur Cyr
Jan 25, 2022 3:48 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: How a new telescope could open great vistas
Understanding the universe can help us understand ourselves.
By
Arthur Cyr
Jan 13, 2022 7:23 p.m. MST
Opinion
Do changes lie ahead for British politics?
Labour has surged dramatically to a nine-point lead over Conservatives. A majority of poll respondents say Boris Johnson should resign
By
Arthur Cyr
Dec 22, 2021 11:39 a.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Bob Dole and Colin Powell had these things in common
Together, these two outstanding men provide fascinating similarities and contrasts
By
Arthur Cyr
Dec 14, 2021 5:49 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: This is why it’s good to attempt negotiations over Ukraine
Russia’s borders with the nations of Europe are primarily a European responsibility
By
Arthur Cyr
Dec 10, 2021 8:07 a.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: The great news out of Colombia you probably haven’t heard
The U.S. no longer considers FARC to be a terrorist threat, signaling a victory for years of disciplined efforts by several administrations.
By
Arthur Cyr
Dec 1, 2021 11:24 a.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Why you should pay attention to G20 meetings
Terrible 20th century experiences demonstrate that protectionism is self-defeating and nationalism is dangerous
By
Arthur Cyr
Nov 17, 2021 3:15 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: There’s nothing new to see in today’s Washington politics
Today, intense partisanship more clearly separates political parties. Additionally, our partisan, pervasive media raise the political temperature
By
Arthur Cyr
Nov 4, 2021 12:03 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: The Cuban missile crisis remains October’s scariest time
Americans remain preoccupied domestically, and largely ignore foreign policy. This puts our nation in peril.
By
Arthur Cyr
Oct 26, 2021 4:01 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Keep the French-Australian dispute over submarines in historical context
In contrast to the Cold War era, powerful economic incentives keep investment capital moving across borders, and across the Atlantic
By
Arthur Cyr
Oct 12, 2021 1:06 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Naftali Bennett and President Biden renew important U.S.-Israeli relationship
The interests of the U.S. and Israel have not always been the same, but the partnership endures.
By
Arthur Cyr
Sept 3, 2021 9:46 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: A major intelligence failure in Afghanistan
Intelligence and covert operations will be important going forward.
By
Arthur Cyr
Aug 18, 2021 2 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Biden must keep Ukraine central to his Russia strategy
An always uncertain cease-fire has broken down, and very substantial Russian troop movements in the region now accompany sporadic fighting.
By
Arthur Cyr
April 8, 2021 5 p.m. MDT
Opinion
After new hostility from Pyongyang, Biden should recommit to South Korea
As in the past, U.S. leaders should work with allies, underscore military commitment and pursue negotiation.
By
Arthur Cyr
April 1, 2021 6 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Persistent peace talks in Afghanistan are a good sign for the region
Many knowledgeable people are surprised, in some cases amazed, that these talks have taken place at all.
By
Arthur Cyr
March 26, 2021 5:15 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Blinken’s meeting with China is a good start to Biden’s foreign policy
The Trump administration rightly highlighted China’s commercial espionage but lacked Biden’s disciplined, sustained strategic approach
By
Arthur Cyr
March 19, 2021 5:23 p.m. MDT
Opinion
The legacy of the most influential Cold War diplomat
George F. Kennan’s advocacy of a “containment” policy toward the Soviet Union had profound impact on the Truman and successor administrations.
By
Arthur Cyr
March 11, 2021 5:30 p.m. MST
Opinion
The Myanmar coup is tragic but belies better trends
The military takeover in Burma demands condemnation and opposition, but nothing further.
By
Arthur Cyr
March 4, 2021 5 p.m. MST
Opinion
The Mars Perseverance rover is a success bolstered by history
One goal of the mission is to seek indications life has existed on the planet. More generally, it will help pave the way for a projected human mission to Mars.
By
Arthur Cyr
March 1, 2021 6 p.m. MST
Opinion
Tensions rise between Russia and the European Union over Alexei Navalny
Demonstrations in support of the opposition leader have spread beyond Moscow to reach rural areas, a worrisome development for Vladimir Putin.
By
Arthur Cyr
Feb 18, 2021 5 p.m. MST
Opinion
The indictments in Colombia should encourage both Americas
“Bullets wrote our past. Education, our future.”
By
Arthur Cyr
Feb 11, 2021 6 p.m. MST
Opinion
History demonstrates a needed balance of human and electronic intelligence
The 2020 deaths of actor Sean Connery and author John Le Carré add poignancy to the distinctive, complex subject of intelligence gathering.
By
Arthur Cyr
Feb 8, 2021 6:18 p.m. MST
Opinion
Biden has his work cut out for him on nuclear disarmament
The Trump administration proved erratic on nuclear weapons matters, withdrawing from the INF Treaty
By
Arthur Cyr
Jan 28, 2021 5:43 p.m. MST
Opinion
Trump’s final action on Cuba was a mistake
The move may help Republican Party domestic support, but limits our options in foreign policy.
By
Arthur Cyr
Jan 21, 2021 5 p.m. MST
Opinion
The attack on the Capitol was not without precedent
This violent spectacle is neither unique nor a sign that our government institutions face a fundamental threat to their existence.
By
Arthur Cyr
Jan 15, 2021 6:30 p.m. MST
Opinion
Brexit, now official, is the latest chapter in European integration
Britain’s challenge and opportunity post-Brexit is to define a new, effective international role.
By
Arthur Cyr
Jan 8, 2021 6 p.m. MST
