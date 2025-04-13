South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol waves to supporters from his car as he leaves the official residence in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 11, 2025.

The troubled tenure of South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol formally came to an end on April 4. The nation’s Constitutional Court officially ruled that he had exceeded his authority and overstepped the law in declaring martial law and attempting to use the special powers thereof to maintain control of the government.

Under presidential orders, soldiers of the Republic of Korea Army did go to the parliament building and surrounded and entered the structure, but refrained from interfering with the business of the people’s elected representatives.

That was a key moment and decision. Had the army seized control, even temporarily, the still relatively new democratic institutions of South Korea would have been put in serious jeopardy.

The unanimous decision of the court confirms the nation’s parliament was justified in voting to impeach Yoon. He was arrested in December. Yoon is the first president to be formally charged with a crime while in office. He is officially accused of insurrection, and now will stand trial.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has been acting president, so far relatively smoothly.

Now there must be an election within sixty days. The front-runner at the moment is Lee Jae-myung, populist leader of the opposition Democratic Party. He barely lost a closely contested election to Yoon in 2022.

South Korea’s political development has been rocky. Various former presidents have been imprisoned. They include former Presidents Lee Myung-bak, convicted of embezzlement, and Park Geun-hye, convicted of various forms of corruption. Park is also the first woman elected to lead South Korea and the daughter of notorious long-term dictator General Park Chung-hee.

Former President Park had her sentence reduced and she then received a pardon from reconciliation-minded President Moon Jae-in. She has enjoyed further public rehabilitation, reinforced by the fact that she may have been guilty of poor judgment but received no financial benefit from the alleged corruption.

Two generals, Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo, served successively as president from 1980 following a military coup. Both were later convicted of crimes and briefly served prison terms before being pardoned.

General Park Chung-hee, father of Park Geun-hye, took power in a coup in 1961, then was elected president in 1963. He ruled until assassinated in 1979 by the head of the Korea Central Intelligence Agency.

This is a rather grim history of dictatorship, punctuated by violence, yet today South Korea has a functioning democracy under the rule of law. This positive consequence involves two U.S. presidents and their far-sighted public policies. Former Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, upon entering the White House in 1953, was able to end the brutal Korean War quickly and effectively.

The armistice still endures.

However, Ike was concerned that the weakened and devastated nation might soon fall to communism. The answer was comprehensive development. That laid the foundation for the modern South Korea, a miracle that transformed a poverty-stricken peasant society into one of the strongest, most dynamic economies in the world.

Dramatic economic development in turn provided the foundation for democracy.

Earlier, President Harry Truman took the extremely courageous decision to support United Nations efforts to defend South Korea from the invasion by North Korea. U.S. engagement did not end with the Korean War era.

South Korea’s remarkable economic and political development unfolded while accompanied by increasing global influence. In 2012, President Barack Obama shrewdly nominated President Jim Yong Kim of Dartmouth College, who was born in Seoul Korea, as president of the World Bank.