Ashley Stilson

Grabbing free samples while shopping is a tradition consumers have come to expect at major warehouse retailers, but does sampling actually increase sales and encourage customer loyalty? A new BYU study says yes.
The Gift of the Drummer program has been collecting toys and clothing donations since October, and on Friday, nearly two dozen students from the University of Utah came to help wrap thousands of donated gifts.
Several demonstrators gathered downtown Tuesday afternoon to urge Congress to protect young immigrant “Dreamers.” Earlier in the day, Rep. Mia Love urged House Speaker Paul Ryan to focus on a legislative solution for those in the DACA program.
The day before a Layton military couple were honored with free groceries for an entire year, they were in court facing felony theft charges accusing them of stealing more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from a department store.