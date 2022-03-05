Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Ashley Stilson

Utah
Woman, teen say same teacher abused them 30 years apart
A former high school chemistry teacher has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a teenage girl in 2016. Another woman says she was victimized by the same teacher 30 years ago.
By Ashley Stilson
Jan 1, 2018 4:48 p.m. MST
FILE - Dale Anderson, of Murray, shops at Macey's in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Grabbing free samples while shopping is a tradition consumers have come to expect at major warehouse retailers, but does sampling actually increase sales and encourage
Utah
Free samples increase sales, loyalty in long run, BYU study finds
Grabbing free samples while shopping is a tradition consumers have come to expect at major warehouse retailers, but does sampling actually increase sales and encourage customer loyalty? A new BYU study says yes.
By Ashley Stilson
Dec 17, 2017 6:22 p.m. MST
Salt Lake police were looking Monday for a man involved in a home invasion robbery.
Utah
Man drowns in Utah hot springs
Deputies identified a man who drowned in the Meadow Hot Spring in Millard County on Friday evening.
By Ashley Stilson
Dec 16, 2017 10:45 p.m. MST
Police are hoping to speak to the driver who fled from a car crash late Wednesday night that left a passenger in critical condition.
Utah
Police identified contractor killed in Sandy trench collapse
Police identified the contractor who was killed after a dirt wall collapsed on him Friday afternoon.
By Ashley Stilson
Dec 16, 2017 8:15 p.m. MST
Utah
Salt Lake students surprised with free backpacks, school supplies
A mortgage company surprised more than 840 students at Jackson and Rose Park elementary schools with new school supplies and backpacks.
By Ashley Stilson
Dec 16, 2017 7:43 p.m. MST
Kousha Farang, who is from Iran and never seen snow before, skis down Neffs Canyon Trail after a fresh dusting of snow in Salt Lake on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, as Behrouz Farang and Aazadeh Farang, right, look on.
Utah
Weekend snowstorm clears out bad air in Utah
The weekend snowstorm is clearing out the unhealthy air quality that has permeated the Wasatch Valley throughout the past week.
By Ashley Stilson
Dec 16, 2017 6:32 p.m. MST
A man died at the hospital after a car crash one block away from Logan Regional Hospital. The 25-year-old man was driving a red Chevrolet Traverse with Idaho plates east on 1400 North about 4 p.m. Saturday, when an 18-year-old woman driving a Mini Cooper
Utah
Man killed, toddler injured in T-bone crash in Logan
A man died at the hospital after a car crash one block away from Logan Regional Hospital.
By Ashley Stilson
Dec 16, 2017 5:47 p.m. MST
Utah
UHP hopes holiday DUI patrols prevent more tragedies
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over law enforcement campaign starts Friday, increasing DUI patrols across the state and preventing tragedies during the holidays.
By Ashley Stilson
Dec 14, 2017 3:54 p.m. MST
With a swipe of a pen, billionaire businessman Jon Huntsman Sr. pledged $1.2 million Tuesday to the Road Home as part of the downtown homeless shelter's annual holiday fundraiser.
Utah
Huntsman family gets annual Road Home fund drive started with $1.2 million donation
With a swipe of a pen, billionaire businessman Jon Huntsman Sr. pledged $1.2 million Tuesday to the Road Home as part of the downtown homeless shelter’s annual holiday fundraiser.
By Ashley Stilson
Dec 12, 2017 6:14 p.m. MST
Utah
Snowball Express brings bit of Christmas cheer to Utah Gold Star families
Every Christmas season, American Airlines honors Gold Star spouses and children across the country with a charter flight to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for an all-expense-paid holiday trip.
By Ashley Stilson
Dec 9, 2017 5:19 p.m. MST
Utah
Holiday gift drive gives 1,500 kids Christmas presents
The Gift of the Drummer program has been collecting toys and clothing donations since October, and on Friday, nearly two dozen students from the University of Utah came to help wrap thousands of donated gifts.
By Ashley Stilson
Dec 8, 2017 8:07 p.m. MST
Utah
USS Utah artifact returns to U., cleaned and restored
On the 76th commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the bell from the battleship USS Utah returned to the Beehive State.
By Ashley Stilson
Dec 7, 2017 5 p.m. MST
Utah
New hospital room supports parents with kids in intensive care units
Primary Children’s Hospital has opened a new Family Room, a place for parents to recuperate while staying close to their kids in the intensive care units.
By Ashley Stilson
Dec 6, 2017 5:22 p.m. MST
Politics
‘Dreamers’ demonstrate in downtown Salt Lake; Rep. Mia Love calls for DACA solution
Several demonstrators gathered downtown Tuesday afternoon to urge Congress to protect young immigrant “Dreamers.” Earlier in the day, Rep. Mia Love urged House Speaker Paul Ryan to focus on a legislative solution for those in the DACA program.
By Ashley Stilson
Dec 5, 2017 7:20 p.m. MST
Utah
When do Utah drivers need chains on their tires?
Utah’s chain law is in effect whenever lights are flashing on the canyon highway signs, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. But once the roads are clear, UDOT lifts the restrictions.
By Ashley Stilson
Dec 1, 2017 5:28 p.m. MST
U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, left, talks with Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, right, as they walk on the tarmac after arriving at Salt Lake International Airport, Friday, June 8, 2012, in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Poll: Mitt Romney would win U.S. Senate seat by big margin; Orrin Hatch would beat Jenny Wilson, too
Utah voters would elect Republicans Mitt Romney or Sen. Orrin Hatch over Democrat Jenny Wilson in next year’s U.S. Senate race if the election were held today, a new poll shows.
By Ashley Stilson
Nov 30, 2017 11:53 p.m. MST
Utah
New equipment allows preschoolers to build their own playground
The playground equipment at the Utah Community Action is not a typical brick-and-mortar structure.
By Ashley Stilson
Nov 29, 2017 5:58 p.m. MST
Utah
125 sworn in as new U.S. citizens
More than 120 applicants were sworn in as new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the state Captiol building on Tuesday.
By Ashley Stilson
Nov 28, 2017 5:41 p.m. MST
Utah
Nonsmokers can get lung cancer, patient warns during awareness month
As November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, researchers and doctors at the Huntsman Cancer Institute remind Utahns that even non-smokers are at risk for lung cancer.
By Ashley Stilson
Nov 26, 2017 10:13 p.m. MST
A 18-year-old man whom police believe orchestrated a plan to kidnap another teen, stab him, duct tape him and dump him near Magna, has been arrested.
Utah
3 in stable condition after head-on crash with student driver
A head-on collision with a student driver sent three people to an area hospital Saturday evening, police said.
By Ashley Stilson
Nov 25, 2017 10:12 p.m. MST
The Salt Lake County Jail was briefly in lockdown after a car crash caused a power outage Saturday afternoon.
Utah
Salt Lake County Jail locked down following car crash, power outage
The Salt Lake County Jail was briefly in lockdown after a car crash caused a power outage Saturday afternoon.
By Ashley Stilson
Nov 25, 2017 6:59 p.m. MST
Utah
Thanksgiving ties heat record for Salt Lake, breaks records in other cities
An unusually warm holiday week continues as Thursday’s temperatures tied the heat record for Thanksgiving in Salt Lake City.
By Ashley Stilson
Nov 23, 2017 10:38 p.m. MST
Utah
Holiday shoppers get an early start as Black Friday arrives
Nearly 69 percent of Americans planned to shop during Thanksgiving weekend, according to an annual survey from the National Retail Federation. Utahns are no exception.
By Ashley Stilson
Nov 23, 2017 9:09 p.m. MST
Utah
What to know before heading away from home this Thanksgiving
As nearly 51 million Americans plan to leave home on Thanksgiving weekend, AAA reminds travelers to prepare for heavy traffic and long delays during the holiday.
By Ashley Stilson
Nov 21, 2017 11:38 p.m. MST
Utah
Layton family awarded year’s worth of groceries faces felony theft charges
The day before a Layton military couple were honored with free groceries for an entire year, they were in court facing felony theft charges accusing them of stealing more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from a department store.
By Ashley Stilson
Nov 20, 2017 6:36 p.m. MST
Nearly 9,000 households in northern Utah, southern Idaho and western Wyoming were without power Saturday night, Rocky Mountain Power officials reported.
Utah
Almost 7,560 still without power in northern Utah, parts of Idaho, Wyoming
Nearly 7,560 households in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming are still without power late Saturday night, Rocky Mountain Power officials reported.
By Ashley Stilson
Nov 18, 2017 11:03 p.m. MST
Utah
Layton military family honored with free groceries for a year
For Nicholas and Stephanie Mannino, the gift of a year’s worth of groceries went beyond the financial need.
By Ashley Stilson
Nov 17, 2017 5:50 p.m. MST
Utah
Disney On Ice pros skate with Utah foster kids
The day before the big show, Disney On Ice professional skaters taught a quick lesson to kids with the Utah Foster Care Foundation.
By Ashley Stilson
Nov 15, 2017 5:27 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah business, community leaders sign declaration to address climate change
Utah’s climate is warming two times the rate of global temperatures, and local leaders signed a declaration to take action.
By Ashley Stilson
Nov 14, 2017 7:04 p.m. MST
FILE - A band performs at the Salt Palace during New Years Eve celebration in Salt Lake City Saturday, Dec. 31, 2011.
Utah
Shorter New Year’s celebration coming to downtown Salt Lake
Say goodbye to the EVE Winterfest in Salt Lake City and meet the latest New Year’s party coming to The Gateway.
By Ashley Stilson
Nov 10, 2017 3:32 p.m. MST
Load More