Asma Uddin

Opinion
How religious can your religious school actually be? The Supreme Court may decide soon
A program in Maine gives public officials the power to decide which beliefs are OK to support through public funds and which ones are not. All Americans should find that worrisome.
By Asma Uddin
Dec 17, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
A case about egregious violations of religious rights is being ignored. Why?
It’s time for the Supreme Court to support the religious freedom of all Americans.
By Asma Uddin
Nov 11, 2021 10 p.m. MST