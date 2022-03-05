Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Austin Facer

Contributor
AP_19356051488260.jpg
Sports
Weber State’s best season ever ends with 30-14 loss to James Madison in FCS Playoffs semifinals
By Austin Facer
Dec 21, 2019 8:58 p.m. MST
merlin_482377.jpg
Sports
Weber State taking ‘no-flinch’ mentality into national semifinals matchup with powerhouse James Madison
Wildcats meet Dukes in final four of FCS football
By Austin Facer
Dec 20, 2019 12:26 p.m. MST
merlin_482349.jpg
Sports
Weber State makes school history, beats Montana 17-10 to advance to FCS semifinals
By Austin Facer
Dec 14, 2019 12:19 a.m. MST
F6142CB5_6E0A_44E6_85ED_BC208CFE785D.jpg
Sports
Weber State mounts comeback in second half to defeat Kennesaw State in 2nd round of FCS playoffs
By Austin Facer
Dec 7, 2019 5:34 p.m. MST
AP_19258060884052.jpg
Sports
Batteries recharged, Weber State set for FCS second-round game vs. Kennesaw State
By Austin Facer
Dec 6, 2019 10:38 a.m. MST
AP_19258060894203.jpg
Sports
‘It’s a process’: How Jay Hill turned Weber State’s football program into an FCS power
By Austin Facer
Nov 14, 2019 1:26 p.m. MST
Sports
Vegas Golden Knights make stop in Salt Lake City
As part of a four-city tour throughout the Intermountain West, the Vegas Golden Knights made a stop at the Steiner Ice Center Friday afternoon.
By Austin Facer
Aug 10, 2018 8:57 p.m. MDT
Utah Utes wing Tilar Clark (24), guard Erika Bean (11) and forward Emily Potter (12) cheer during the Utes' 81-46 victory over the Washington Huskies at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.
Sports
Ready for Pac-12 tourney, Emily Potter reflects on stellar career
With her final regular season as a member of the University of Utah women’s basketball team behind her, senior center Emily Potter has written her name in the annals of the program’s history as an all-time great.
By Austin Facer
Feb 28, 2018 11:55 a.m. MST
Sports
Utes turn it on in 2nd half, defeat Washington 81-46 on Senior Night
It was a tale of two halves for the University of Utah women’s basketball team (17-10, 8-8) in its 81-46 victory over the Washington Huskies (7-20, 1-15) Sunday afternoon at the Huntsman Center.
By Austin Facer
Feb 18, 2018 5:58 p.m. MST
Sports
Lynne Roberts gets win No. 50 as Utes move past Washington State, 54-50
The University of Utah women’s basketball bewitched Washington State with strong post play en route to a 54-50 victory over the Cougars Friday night at the Huntsman Center.
By Austin Facer
Feb 16, 2018 9:45 p.m. MST
Purdue Boilermakers guard Tiara Murphy (3) attempts a shot but is stifled by Utah Utes forward Emily Potter (12) and guard/forward Tilar Clark (24) as the University of Utah hosts Purdue University at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake on Monday, Nov. 20, 2
Sports
Utah women’s basketball team set to finish off home schedule
The University of Utah women’s basketball team will close out its regular season home schedule by hosting a pair of teams from the Apple State, Washington (7-18, 1-13) on Friday and Washington State (10-16, 3-11) on Sunday.
By Austin Facer
Feb 15, 2018 4:57 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah notes: Utes honor 1998 Final Four team
Nearly all the members of the University of Utah’s 1998 national runners-up squad were present at the Utes’ contest against Cal.
By Austin Facer
Feb 10, 2018 10:32 p.m. MST
Sports
Early miscues doom BYU Cougars in NCAA softball regionals
After a heartbreaking 3-2 walk-off loss to Utah the day before, the BYU softball team was dealt a different kind of crushing defeat by the Utes in Saturday’s regional championship contest, losing in a landslide 14-0 loss.
By Austin Facer
May 20, 2017 6:23 p.m. MDT
Sports
Wade to go! Gulden hits walk-off homer to give Utes dramatic win over Trojans
It was quite the battle at the end of Utah’s 6-5 win over USC. With two outs and a man on second, with the Utes trailing 5-4, it all came to down to Wade Gulden.
By Austin Facer
May 15, 2017 10:45 p.m. MDT
Sports
Orem men run half-marathon in Crocs
The father and son duo from Orem made national headlines this week after they finished the Indianapolis 500 Mini-Marathon while sporting the slip-on plastic clogs. Perhaps most surprising was how well they did in the Crocs.
By Austin Facer
May 14, 2017 11:20 a.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake's Joao Plata (10) and Yura Movsisyan (14) react to Real Salt Lake losing a soccer game against FC Dallas at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Real Salt Lake lost 0-2.
Sports
Depleted RSL hits the road to face New England Revolution
They’ve been injury-stricken basically all season, but with this week’s game against the New England Revolution coinciding with the departure of some key players for the U-20 World Cup in South Korea, RSL is especially undermanned.
By Austin Facer
May 11, 2017 5:25 p.m. MDT
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward #20 walks off the court after losing to the Golden State Warriors during game four of the Western Conference Semifinal at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Sports
Morning Links: National NBA experts analyzing Jazz’s uncertain offseason
Danny Chau of The Ringer wrote a piece this week praising the Utah Jazz for an excellent 2016-17 campaign but cautioned that this summer could be a painful one for Jazz fans.
By Austin Facer
May 10, 2017 9:45 a.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke talks to his players as Real Salt Lake is losing to FC Dallas in a soccer game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Real Salt Lake lost 0-2.
Sports
RSL notebook: Team adds Savarino; injured players making recovery
In an attempt to bolster an offensive attack that has only managed nine goals in 10 games, Real Salt Lake has signed Venezuelan forward Jefferson Savarino.
By Austin Facer
May 9, 2017 7:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
RSL adds Venezuelan national Jefferson Savarino
In an attempt to bolster the Real Salt Lake attack, the team has signed forward Jefferson Savarino on loan from Zulia in Venezuela.
By Austin Facer
May 9, 2017 10:22 a.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake player ratings: RSL can’t find the scoreboard in 3-0 loss
It didn’t take long for FC Dallas to suck the energy out of Rio Tinto Stadium Saturday night.
By Austin Facer
May 7, 2017 2:20 p.m. MDT
Sporting Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer (14) attempts a bicycle kick against Real Salt Lake defender (16) Chris Wingert during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Kansas City, Kan. (Nick Tre. Smith/The Kansas City Star via AP
Sports
Petke unfazed by Real Salt Lake’s recent results
Petke, who was introduced as RSL’s head coach on March 29, came out of the gate red hot with wins over the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Colorado Rapids. Now, the team prepares in the wake of two straight losses to Atlanta FC and Sporting Kansas City.
By Austin Facer
May 3, 2017 4 p.m. MDT
A few Golden State Warriors players commented on the nightlife scene in Salt Lake City in a recent ESPN story.
Sports
Morning links: Utah officials bite back at Warriors’ nightlife comments, Hill key to Jazz success
Following the remarks of a few Golden State Warriors about the lack of nightlife in Salt Lake City, Utah state officials have responded with an invitation for the Warriors to try out the local scene.
By Austin Facer
May 3, 2017 8:30 a.m. MDT
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and FC Dallas midfielder Javier Morales (11) vie for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Frisco, Texas, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Sports
RSL notebook: Wingert expects Morales’ return to be emotional
When FC Dallas comes to town this weekend, former Real Salt Lake striker Javier Morales will be in tow. The game Saturday will be his first return to Rio Tinto Stadium as a member of F.C. Dallas after spending 2007 to 2016 with RSL.
By Austin Facer
May 2, 2017 7:21 p.m. MDT
Runningback Joe Williams runs a drill at the University of Utah football pro day in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 23, 2017.
Sports
Utah’s Joe Williams stepped away from the game to cope with loss of sister, ESPN reports
Although there was plenty of trepidation, the San Francisco 49ers felt confident selecting former University of Utah running back Joe Willliams after doing their due diligence.
By Austin Facer
May 2, 2017 11:20 a.m. MDT
Head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during a scrimmage at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Sports
Morning Links: Utes in post-spring power rankings, Jazz’s courting of Hayward
Now that spring football practices and the NFL draft are over, ESPN unveiled its Pac-12 post-spring power rankings.
By Austin Facer
May 2, 2017 7:01 a.m. MDT
Jamaal Williams, former Brigham Young University running back, celebrates after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers during an NFL Draft watch party at Williams' mother's home in San Bernardino, Calif. on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Sports
Morning Links: Jamaal Williams, Isaac Asiata could make an immediate impact; Jazz’s groovy future
Though they had to wait a while for their names to be called during the 2017 NFL Draft, former BYU running back Jamaal Williams and former Utah offensive lineman Isaac Asiata made the list of NFL newcomers who could make an immediate impact.
By Austin Facer
May 1, 2017 7:09 a.m. MDT
Sports
Former Utah defensive tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu taken by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in seventh round of NFL draft
Formerly a member of the University of Utah football program, USC transfer nose tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu is going to play in the NFL. The former Trojan and graduate of East High was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 223rd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in Philadelphia.
By Austin Facer
April 29, 2017 3:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah defensive lineman Pita Taumoepenu selected by San Francisco 49ers in sixth round of NFL draft
One of the best pass-rushers in Utah football history, Pita Taumoepenu is headed to the NFL. The former Ute defensive lineman was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 202nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in Philadelphia.
By Austin Facer
April 29, 2017 2:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah offensive tackle Sam Tevi selected by Los Angeles Chargers in sixth round of NFL draft
Former Utah offensive tackle Sam Tevi is headed to the professional gridiron. Tevi was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 190th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in Philadelphia.
By Austin Facer
April 29, 2017 2:05 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah cornerback Brian Allen taken by Pittsburgh Steelers in fifth round of NFL draft
After five years at the University of Utah, former Ute cornerback Brian Allen is going to the NFL. Allen was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 173rd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in Philadelphia.
By Austin Facer
April 29, 2017 1:20 p.m. MDT
Load More