Austin Facer

With her final regular season as a member of the University of Utah women’s basketball team behind her, senior center Emily Potter has written her name in the annals of the program’s history as an all-time great.
The University of Utah women’s basketball team will close out its regular season home schedule by hosting a pair of teams from the Apple State, Washington (7-18, 1-13) on Friday and Washington State (10-16, 3-11) on Sunday.
After a heartbreaking 3-2 walk-off loss to Utah the day before, the BYU softball team was dealt a different kind of crushing defeat by the Utes in Saturday’s regional championship contest, losing in a landslide 14-0 loss.
The father and son duo from Orem made national headlines this week after they finished the Indianapolis 500 Mini-Marathon while sporting the slip-on plastic clogs. Perhaps most surprising was how well they did in the Crocs.
They’ve been injury-stricken basically all season, but with this week’s game against the New England Revolution coinciding with the departure of some key players for the U-20 World Cup in South Korea, RSL is especially undermanned.
Petke, who was introduced as RSL’s head coach on March 29, came out of the gate red hot with wins over the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Colorado Rapids. Now, the team prepares in the wake of two straight losses to Atlanta FC and Sporting Kansas City.
When FC Dallas comes to town this weekend, former Real Salt Lake striker Javier Morales will be in tow. The game Saturday will be his first return to Rio Tinto Stadium as a member of F.C. Dallas after spending 2007 to 2016 with RSL.
Though they had to wait a while for their names to be called during the 2017 NFL Draft, former BYU running back Jamaal Williams and former Utah offensive lineman Isaac Asiata made the list of NFL newcomers who could make an immediate impact.
Formerly a member of the University of Utah football program, USC transfer nose tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu is going to play in the NFL. The former Trojan and graduate of East High was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 223rd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in Philadelphia.
One of the best pass-rushers in Utah football history, Pita Taumoepenu is headed to the NFL. The former Ute defensive lineman was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 202nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in Philadelphia.
Former Utah offensive tackle Sam Tevi is headed to the professional gridiron. Tevi was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 190th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in Philadelphia.
After five years at the University of Utah, former Ute cornerback Brian Allen is going to the NFL. Allen was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 173rd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in Philadelphia.